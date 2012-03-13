TEXT-S&P takes rating actions on Ralcorp Holdings

Overview -- U.S.-based Ralcorp Holdings Inc. completed its spin-off of Post Holdings Inc. (B+/Stable/--) and received a dividend for $900 million, the majority of which was used for debt repayment. -- Given the debt reduction and our expectation that Ralcorp will reduce leverage to under 3x within 24 months, we are affirming our 'BBB-' corporate credit rating on Ralcorp Holdings. We are also affirming our 'BBB-' issue-level ratings, and removing all ratings from CreditWatch. -- The outlook is negative, reflecting our uncertainty about Ralcorp's ability to improve credit protection measures during the next 18 to 24 months to maintain the current ratings, including reducing lease- and pension-adjusted leverage to below 3x and improving funds from operations (FFO) to total debt to at least 20% by the end of fiscal 2013. Rating Action On March 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings, including its 'BBB-' corporate credit rating, on St. Louis-based Ralcorp Holdings Inc. and removed them from CreditWatch, where they had been placed with negative implications on May 4, 2011, following ConAgra Foods Inc.'s unsolicited all-cash proposal to acquire Ralcorp for $4.9 billion, plus the assumption of $2.5 billion of debt. ConAgra subsequently raised its offer on Aug. 11, 2011 to about $5.2 billion, plus the assumption of $2.4 billion of debt. Ralcorp rejected all proposals and ConAgra withdrew its offer on Sept. 19, 2011. However, we believed uncertainty remained regarding Ralcorp's future financial policies as a result of the company's plan to separate Ralcorp and Post in a tax-free spin-off to Ralcorp shareholders, as announced on July 14, 2011. The ratings affirmation reflects the company's debt reduction of $815 million including the paydown of the $550 million short-term debt associated with the refrigerated dough business acquisition and our expectation that Ralcorp will continue to improve credit protection measures through improved operating performance and modest debt reduction. Ralcorp also retains about 20% of Post's equity and expects to sell those holdings during the next year with proceeds expected to be applied toward acquisitions and general corporate purposes. However, the outlook is negative as we believe that the company may not be able to reduce leverage below 3x by the end of fiscal 2013 if it were to use excess cash for large share repurchases, make a large, debt-financed acquisition, or is unable to attain at least mid-single-digit revenue growth and maintain EBITDA margins in the mid-teens either through acquisitions or organic growth. We do not expect improved leverage to come from additional substantial debt prepayment because the company is limited by costly make-whole premiums. Pro forma for the debt reduction, we estimate that the company has about $1.9 billion of reported debt outstanding. Including our adjustments for operating leases and pension obligations, we estimate that Ralcorp has approximately $2 billion of total adjusted debt outstanding. Rationale The current ratings on St. Louis-based Ralcorp Holdings Inc. reflect the company's 'satisfactory' business risk profile and 'significant' financial risk profile (as defined in our criteria). Key credit factors considered in assessing Ralcorp's business risk profile include its diverse product portfolio and leading position within several private-label food categories, partially offset by limited geographic diversification and exposure to volatile commodity costs. Ralcorp's financial profile remains leveraged due to numerous prior acquisitions that were largely debt-financed. Ralcorp is the largest supplier of various private-label food products in the U.S., with a diverse product portfolio including cereal, crackers, cookies, jams, peanut butter, griddle products, barbeque and Mexican sauces, mayonnaise, salsa, table syrup, and snack nuts. Currently, we estimate industry private-label penetration in the U.S. is over 20% for all food categories, yet believe that name brands remain dominant in food industry categories. However, Ralcorp has the lead position within most of the product categories it participates in. Within the fragmented private-label industry, the company has often used acquisitions to bolster its position and enter new categories. Most recently, Ralcorp acquired the North American private-brand refrigerated dough business from Sara Lee Corp. for $545 million on Oct. 3, 2011. The transaction was funded with a short-term debt financing that the company repaid with a portion of proceeds from the Post spin-off. Ralcorp has some customer concentration, with Wal-Mart Stores Inc. accounting for about 18% of fiscal 2011 sales, and a limited international presence, with the majority of sales concentrated in North America. We believe Ralcorp is subject to fluctuating commodity costs that can cause retail price volatility, increase price competition, and influence consumer and trade buying patterns. The company indicated that it expects cost of goods for fiscal 2012 to increase between 10% and 12%. Despite commodity inflation, we believe Ralcorp will maintain relatively stable margins over time through price increases, productivity, and cost reduction initiatives. To further those efforts, Ralcorp announced a restructuring program in May 2011 to improve its cost structure through capacity rationalization, and production and distribution network realignment. The program will span fiscal 2012 to fiscal 2014 (with total incremental capital expenditures of $115 million to $135 million during this period) to realize an aggregate of $80 million to $100 million of incremental operating profit, primarily in fiscal 2013 and fiscal 2014. We view Ralcorp's financial risk profile as 'significant'. For the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2011, excluding Post, net sales grew 23% and reported EBITDA grew about 17%, mostly due to the refrigerated dough acquisition. Pro forma for the Post spin-off, dough acquisition, and $815 million debt reduction, we estimate that lease- and pension-adjusted total debt to EBITDA was roughly 3.5x (including mark-to-market adjustments on economic hedges) and 3.3x excluding the hedges. We estimate FFO to total debt was in the high teens for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011. These ratios are at or near our 'significant' indicative ratios of leverage in the 3x to 4x range and FFO to total debt of about 20%. We expect Ralcorp to improve its financial profile by reducing leverage to below 3x and FFO to total debt to improve to over 20% by 2013 to maintain the current investment-grade rating. Our base case scenario assumptions include: -- Mid-single-digit revenue growth driven by pricing, tuck-in acquisitions funded with cash on hand, and minimal volume increases. We believe that while the private-label market share has grown during the past year, elasticity will continue to pressure volumes across all food categories, limiting substantial volume increases. -- We assume that the company will re-invest Post equity proceeds back into the business through acquisitions and not spend these proceeds on share repurchases. -- EBITDA margins of at least 14% with operating expense savings offsetting some raw material inflation. -- Positive free operating cash flow of at least $200 million. -- Slightly higher capital expenditures to reflect the restructuring program, at roughly 4% of sales. -- Working capital in line with historical standalone private label business trends. -- Debt reduced by upcoming maturities with no significant increases for acquisitions. -- No dividends to shareholders. Based on our forecast, we estimate that by 2013, leverage would improve to the mid-2x area and FFO to total debt would be in the mid-20% area. We estimate that in order to achieve these improved ratios, the company will need to maintain EBITDA margins in the mid-teens and attain at least mid-single-digit top line growth, without increasing debt. We believe that Ralcorp may be challenged to achieve this metrics if raw material costs increase substantially and the company is unable to offset the increases and/or revenues do not grow because the company is unable to pass through pricing or make acquisitions. Short-term credit factors We believe Ralcorp has adequate liquidity (as defined in our criteria), and we anticipate sources of cash will exceed uses for the next 12 months. Our view of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations: -- We expect that liquidity sources (including cash, discretionary cash flow, and availability under its revolving credit facilities) will exceed uses by 1.2x during the next 12 months. -- We expect that liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to decline by 20%. -- We believe the company has the flexibility to lower capital spending or to sell assets to supplement liquidity, among other actions. -- Pro forma for the spin-off, as of Dec. 31, 2011 the company had a cash balance of $140 million, including $85 million retained from the $900 million dividend received. The company has a $300 million revolving credit facility that matures in July 2015. -- Ralcorp also has an off-balance-sheet $110 million account receivable securitization program that matures in May 2012. While we expect the company to extend the maturity on this facility, we believe that the company would still have adequate liquidity without the program. -- We estimate cash uses to include capital spending in line with company guidance of about $190 million to $205 million in fiscal 2012 and manageable debt maturities during the next 12 months. The company is subject to a 3.0x and 2.75x EBIT to interest expense covenant, a 3.50x total debt to EBITDA covenant, and a minimum net worth of $1.75 billion, all of which do not become more restrictive. We estimate that Ralcorp was in compliance with its financial covenants as of Dec. 31, 2011, despite some estimated tightness on its cushion due to the timing of the spin-off and debt repayment. We expect the company to maintain at least a 15% EBITDA cushion on its financial covenants to maintain 'adequate' liquidity. Outlook The negative outlook reflects our uncertainty regarding Ralcorp's ability to improve its credit protection measures within the next 24 months to levels that support the ratings. We believe this could occur in the event of a large, debt-financed acquisition and/or if EBITDA does not grow as forecast because of higher-than-expected commodity costs and/or the company's inability to achieve at least mid-single-digit revenue growth. We could consider lowering the rating if operating performance does not improve and leverage remains over 3x and FFO total debt remains under 20%, or in the event the company pursues a more aggressive financial policy such as a large, debt-financed acquisition, significant share repurchases, and/or dividends that we believe would also impact Ralcorp's ability to improve credit measures. Alternatively, we could consider revising the outlook to stable if the company maintains stable operating performance, reduces and sustains leverage to below 3x and FFO to total debt over 20% within the next 24 months, and maintains adequate liquidity. We believe this could occur if debt does not rise substantially from current levels, revenues grow by at least mid-single-digits, and EBITDA margin is maintained at least in the mid-teens. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From Ralcorp Holdings Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BBB-/Negative/-- BBB-/Watch Neg/-- Ralcorp Holdings Inc. Senior Unsecured (2 issues) BBB- BBB-/Watch Neg