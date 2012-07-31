版本:
TEXT-S&P: Humana ratings unaffected by lower earnings guidance

July 31 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that Humana Inc.'s
 (BBB/Positive/--) downward earnings revision for full-year 2012 will not
result in any rating action. 

Humana cut its public earnings guidance for 2012 because of growth-related 
earnings issues. The company is observing higher-than-expected medical 
spending overall by new Medicare Advantage (MA) members, as well as higher 
outpatient spending, specifically, across all MA members (including new and 
existing members). The company started observing these issues starting in 
April 2012, and although it was unable to fully capture these recent 
unfavorable medical cost trends in its 2013 MA bids (submitted in early June 
2012), it believes that it bid conservatively enough for 2013 (relative to its 
2011 and 2012 bids) that these earnings issues will be short-term in nature. 
From our perspective, Humana's management team has demonstrated a strong 
competency and understanding of the Medicare business, based on its historical 
record, so we are also viewing these earnings issues as manageable. 

Despite the earnings revision, we still expect Humana's 2012 earnings results 
to meet our expectations, though at the low end of our original range. We now 
anticipate full-year 2012 revenues of $39 billion to $39.5 billion; EBIT of 
$1.96 billion (versus close to $2 billion); and a 2012 return on revenue (ROR) 
of 5% (versus 5% to 5.5%). These projections exclude Humana's $46 million 
Sacred Heart litigation charge for 2012, which we consider a one-time item.

