TEXT-Fitch rates Level 3 Financing credit facility 'BB/RR1'

July 31 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BB/RR1' rating to Level 3 Financing,
Inc.'s proposed $1.415 billion senior secured credit facility. The facility is
expected to include a minimum of $300 million tranche maturing in February 2016
and up to a $1.1 billion tranche maturing during August 2019.
Level 3 Financing is a wholly owned subsidiary of Level 3 Communications, Inc.
(LVLT). The Issuer Default Rating (IDR) for both LVLT and Level 3
Financing is 'B' with a Positive Rating Outlook. The terms of the new credit
facility are expected to be substantially similar to the existing term loan B II
($650 million outstanding, 2018 maturity) and the term loan B III ($550 million
outstanding, 2018 maturity). Proceeds of the new term loan are expected to be
used to refinance the company's outstanding $1.4 billion term loan A, which is
scheduled to mature during 2014. LVLT had approximately $8.5 billion of debt
outstanding on June 30, 2012.
The new credit facilities addresses the refinancing risk associated with the
company's $1.4 billion of scheduled maturities during 2014. Outside of the
extension of the company's maturity profile and improved liquidity, LVLT's
credit profile has not substantially changed.
Fitch believes that LVLT's liquidity position is adequate given the rating and
is primarily supported by cash carried on its balance sheet, which as of June
30, 2012 totaled approximately $733 million (pro forma for LVLT's issuance of
its 8.875% senior notes due 2019 cash balance is $1.026 billion). The company
does not maintain a revolver and relies on capital market access to replenish
cash reserves, which when combined with the lack of positive free cash flow
generation limits the company's financial flexibility in Fitch's opinion. LVLT
does not have any significant maturities scheduled during 2012 and Fitch
believes LVLT's pro forma cash position is sufficient to address 2013 maturities
which total approximately $172 million while funding anticipated free cash flow
deficits during 2012. Considering the successful execution of the proposed
credit facilities, LVLT's next scheduled maturity is not until 2015 when
approximately $775 million of debt is scheduled to mature.
LVLT's ratings recognize, in part, the de-leveraging of the company's balance
sheet resulting from its acquisition of Global Crossing Limited (GLBC). Pro
forma for the acquisition and LVLT's senior note issuance, LVLT's leverage
declines to 6.4 times (x) for the latest 12 month (LTM) period ended June 30,
2012, compared with the company's actual leverage of 6.8x as of June 30, 2012,
and 8.1x as of Dec. 31, 2011. Moreover, based on the company's ability to
realize anticipated operating cost synergies, the GLBC acquisition positions
LVLT to further improve its credit profile and generate consistent levels of
free cash flow. The acquisition accelerates LVLT's progress in achieving its
target leverage ratio of 3.0x to 5.0x.
The Positive Rating Outlook reflects Fitch's belief that LVLT's credit profile
will strengthen as the company achieves the cost synergies associated with the
GLBC acquisition. Fitch anticipates that LVLT's credit protection metrics during
2012 will remain relatively consistent with year-end 2011 metrics as integration
costs will largely offset positive operating momentum. Fitch expects LVLT's
leverage as of year-end 2012 (on a pro forma basis) will dip below 6.2x. Fitch
expects to observe the strengthening of LVLT's credit metrics during 2013 as
cost synergies begin to take effect.
Positive rating actions will likely occur as the company demonstrates that it is
successfully integrating GLBC without material disruption to its operations.
Equal consideration will be given to the company's ability to attain cost
synergies while maintaining positive operational momentum. Evidence of positive
operating momentum includes stable to expanding gross margins and revenue growth
within the company Core Network Services segment. Fitch would expect LVLT to be
generating consistent positive free cash flow and reduce leverage to 5.5x before
taking a positive rating action.
A stabilization of the Rating Outlook at the current rating level would coincide
with LVLT experiencing difficulty or delay in fully integrating GLBC and
achieving anticipated cost synergies. A weakening of LVLT's operating profile,
as signaled by deteriorating margins and revenue erosion brought on by difficult
economic conditions or competitive pressure will likely lead to negative rating
action.
Overall, Fitch's ratings incorporate LVLT's highly levered balance sheet, its
weaker competitive position and lack of scale relative to larger and better
capitalized market participants. The ratings for LVLT reflect the company's
strong metropolitan network facilities position relative to alternative
carriers, as well as the diversity of its customer base and service offering,
and a relatively stable pricing environment for a significant portion of LVLT's
service portfolio.
Based largely on LVLT's strategy to invest in metropolitan facilities and carry
more communications traffic on its network, the company derives strong operating
leverage from its cost structure and network, enabling it to enhance margins and
rapidly increase cash flows once revenue growth returns. Additionally, Fitch
expects that the company can further strengthen its operating leverage as it
continues to migrate its revenue mix to more margin rich data services and away
from lower margin voice services.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
--Consolidated leverage reduces to 5.5x or lower;
--Consistent generation of positive free cash flow;
--Successful integration of GLBC without material disruption to its operations.
A STABILIZATION OF THE RATING OUTLOOK WOULD OCCUR
--Difficulty or delay in fully integrating GLBC and achieving anticipated cost
synergies;
--Weakening of LVLT's operating profile, as signaled by deteriorating margins
and revenue erosion brought on by difficult economic conditions or competitive
pressure.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to investors.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 12, 2011);
--'Rating Global Telecoms Companies' (Sept. 16, 2010).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology
Rating Global Telecoms Companies - Sector Credit Factors