TEXT-S&P revises Alon USA Energy outlook to stable

Overview -- Dallas, Texas-based independent refiner and petroleum products marketer Alon USA Energy cancelled its $700 million term loan offering. -- We are withdrawing our 'B+' issue rating on Alon's $700 million term loan, affirming our existing 'B' corporate credit ratings on Alon and Alon Refining Krotz Springs, and revising our outlook to stable from negative. We are also affirming our 'B+' senior secured at Alon, and raising our senior secured issue rating at Krotz Springs to 'B+'. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Alon's financial measures will improve over the next two years due to deleveraging and strong margins driven by access to discounted crude supply. Rating Action On July 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services withdrew its 'B+' issue rating on Alon USA Energy Inc.'s $700 million senior secured term loan. At the same time, we affirmed our 'B' corporate credit ratings on Alon and Alon Refining Krotz Springs Inc. (ARKS) and revised the outlooks to stable from negative. Alon's senior secured issue rating is 'B+' with a '2' recovery rating, indicating our expectation of a substantial (70% to 90%) recovery if a payment default occurs. We raised ARKS' senior secured issue rating to 'B+' from 'B' and revised our recovery rating to '2' from '3', also indicating our expectation of a substantial (70% to 90%) recovery if a payment default occurs. Rationale The rating on Alon reflects its "vulnerable" business risk profile and its "aggressive" financial risk profile. Standard & Poor's takes a consolidated analytical approach to Alon, including results from the Krotz Springs refinery, and its asphalt and retail businesses. The ratings also incorporate Alon Israel Oil Co. Ltd..'s support for Alon. The company faces challenges as a relatively small, independent oil refining and marketing company with limited diversity and complexity, and a high degree of financial and operating leverage. The company participates in a competitive refining industry that has unpredictable and cyclical profitability and high fixed-cost requirements for equipment and compliance with environmental regulations. The refining industry is extremely volatile and supply-demand economics of crude oil supply and product demand can cause large swings in industry profitability in short periods of time. Thus, exposure to downtime, planned or unplanned, in profitable industry conditions is a disadvantage. Utilization has been below nameplate capacity at all three of Alon's refineries for significant periods in recent years, leading to weak financial performance with debt to EBITDA in excess of 5x. This has partly been due to operational issues like the Big Spring fire in 2008, and Krotz Springs flooding in 2011. The California refineries have also had low utilization levels as a result of work the company has performed to integrate their operations, and because of poor refining economics in the California market. Currently, Alon's Big Spring and Krotz Springs facilities are fully operational and are generating positive cash flow. Strong distillate pricing and discounts on West Texas Intermediate-priced crudes have contributed to robust margins at Big Spring. With ARKS now receiving up to 25,000 barrels per day of its crude supply from Midland, Texas, we expect its margins to improve as well. High utilization also helps to lower unit operating costs per barrel, increasing net margins. We currently expect more favorable refining conditions for Alon's PADD III refineries through 2013, and adjusted debt to EBITDA for 2012 at or below 2.5x. We recognize that financial performance will be highly volatile, depending on industry conditions. As such, we expect debt to EBITDA in the 2x to 3x range beyond 2012. We expect the company will explore additional projects to improve profitability at its California refineries, and transactions to improve its overall capital structure. If successful, we believe financial performance could improve further and the ratings could benefit, but only after the projects are complete and after the company demonstrates a track record of more conservative financial policy. The financial risk profile for Alon and Alon Krotz Springs is "aggressive." Although the March 31, 2012 trailing 12-month debt to EBITDA is high at 4.8x, the company has reduced it from more than 5x. We expect a combination of debt reduction and higher EBITDA will further reduce adjusted leverage to about 2x to 2.5x in 2012. We expect the main drivers of the financial improvement will be debt reduction and strong margins at the Big Spring and Krotz Springs refineries resulting from crude discounts and strong operational performance. Liquidity Liquidity is "adequate", with sources over uses of more than 1.5x. Sources consist of about $50 million of cash as of March 31, 2012, about $300 million in funds from operations, about $40 million of assumed credit line availability, and about $40 million from positive changes to working capital. We assume uses of about $285 million consisting of capital spending ($100 million), distributions ($10 million), and debt repayment (about $175 million). While the sources and uses point to a "strong" descriptor, more qualitative factors--such as capital market access and the refining sector's highly volatile cash flows--limit our liquidity descriptor to "adequate". Certain other factors also enhance the company's liquidity. Primarily, financial support from parent Alon Israel Oil, either through equity infusion or letter-of-credit support, has improved the companies' liquidity. Multiyear working capital financing agreements with J. Aron & Co. support operations by reducing working capital requirements at all three refineries. In the past, mezzanine financing and ongoing equity sales have also provided additional liquidity. Recovery analysis Alon's $425 million term loan due 2013 and ARKS's $216.5 million senior secured notes due 2014 both have an issue rating of 'B+' (one notch higher than their corporate credit ratings) and a recovery rating of '2', indicating our expectation for substantial (70% to 90%) recovery in the event of a default. For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Alon USA and ARKS to be published on RatingsDirect. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Alon's financial measures will improve, with debt to EBITDA leverage of about 2.5x over the next two years as a result of debt repayment and increased EBITDA driven by access to discounted crude supply. We could lower the rating if the company fails to repay additional debt, operating problems occur at the refinery business, or lower margins lead us to expect sustained debt to EBITDA approaching 4x. We could also lower the rating if Alon does not refinance its $425 million term loan due in 2013 this fall and we believe liquidity will be tight. Given the inherent volatility and unpredictability of the refining industry, an upgrade is unlikely at this time. However, we could consider it if the company can establish a track record of strong operational performance and if we expect a combination of lower debt and mid-cycle margins that will yield a sustainable debt to EBITDA ratio below 2x. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Revised To From Alon USA Energy Inc. Alon Refining Krotz Springs Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- B/Negative/-- Ratings Affirmed Alon USA Energy Inc. Senior Secured B+ Recovery Rating 2 Rating Raised; Recovery Rating Revised Alon Refining Krotz Springs Inc. 