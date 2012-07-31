版本:
2012年 8月 1日

AFLAC/BRIEF (URGENT)

July 31 Aflac Inc : * Moodys rates aflacs senior debt a3; stable outlook * Rpt-moodys rates aflacs senior debt a3; stable outlook

