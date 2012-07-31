TEXT-S&P: Goodyear Tire ratings unaffected by Q2 results

July 31 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that second-quarter 2012 results for Akron, Ohio-based The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (BB-/Stable/--) were overall consistent with the rating. Cash use continued, partly because of higher working capital and capital investments, but use was lower than in 2011. We estimate that the company used about $941 million in free operating cash flow (FOCF) for the first six months of 2012 versus a use of about $1.2 billion for the first six months of 2011, partly because of lower seasonal working capital requirements resulting from decreased production and declining raw material prices. Goodyear typically generates the bulk of its FOCF in its fourth quarter. Raw materials costs have fallen and we think this will contribute to profitability and cash flow later in the year. For the rating, we expect that the company would not use more than $200 million in free cash flow for all of 2012. In the second quarter, sales were down 8.4% from a year ago because of lower tire volumes and unfavorable currency translation. The company's segment operating profit was $336 million, compared with $382 million a year ago, reflecting lower tire demand and higher conversion costs, in part offset by better price and product mix. The segment operating margin was 6.5% in the second quarter, compared with 6.8% a year ago. Segment operating income in North America was $188 million, up 37% compared with $137 million in the second quarter last year. The segment operating margin reached 7.7% in the quarter, compared with 5.7% a year ago.