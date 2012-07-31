TEXT-S&P affirms Dunkin' Brands 'B+' ratings after loan increase

Overview -- Global fast food restaurant franchisor Dunkin' Brands is issuing a $400 million add-on senior secured term loan to fund shareholder initiatives and general corporate purposes. -- We are affirming our 'B+' corporate credit rating on the company, along with all existing issue-level ratings. -- Our stable outlook reflects our expectation that credit protection measures will improve from new store openings and debt reduction with cash flows. Rating Action On July 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B+' corporate credit rating, along with all existing issue-level ratings, on Canton, Mass.-based Dunkin' Brands Inc., following the company's announcement that it plans to increase its existing term loan by $400 million. The outlook is stable. The company intends to use the proceeds from the add-on term loan to partly fund shareholder initiatives and/or general corporate purposes. The recovery rating remains '3', indicating our expectations for meaningful (50-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. Rationale The ratings on Dunkin' Brands reflect our assessment of the company's business risk as "fair" and its financial risk as "highly leveraged." Our assessment of its business risk is supported by its highly franchised business model and good market position in the beverage-and-snack sector. Despite our expectations for modest debt reduction with cash flows, we expect its financial risk profile to remain highly leveraged. We believe that the company will likely pursue additional shareholder initiatives because of prospects for earnings improvement and minimal capital spending requirements. Pro forma for the transactions, we estimate that debt to EBITDA and funds from operations (FFO) to debt will reach 6.6x and 7%, respectively. In our forecast for the next year, we think EBITDA will continue to grow on positive performance from modest same-store sales growth at franchisee operations and new store openings. We forecast leverage declining to slightly under 6x and FFO/debt improving to about 11% in 2013. These credit metrics are in line with the indicative ratios of a highly leveraged financial risk profile. As a franchisor, its revenues come primarily from royalty payments from its franchisees, and it does not bear the risk of their operations or of significant swings in commodity costs. As such, we expect Dunkin' Brands to maintain its good cash flow generation capabilities, as well as solid free cash flow conversion given modest capital spending needs. Dunkin' Brands has been expanding into new markets, which we think will lead to a gradual increase in earnings and cash flows and help strengthen its geographic diversity. These new store openings are opened by franchisees, so Dunkin' Brands' capital spending is kept at modest levels. The company benefits from good penetration in its key geographic markets in the eastern U.S., which we think leverages its cost structure. Domestically, it is targeting new stores away from its core eastern U.S. markets, which we think will help with geographic diversification. The company's rental income and licensing fees, which account for about 25% of revenues, also provide stability to earnings. Our assumptions for Dunkin' Brands in the next year include the following: -- Systemwide same-store sales of about 3% on product initiatives; -- Modest improvement in EBITDA margins, to about 53%, due to new franchisee store openings, both domestically and internationally, that leverages its cost structure; -- Capital spending of about $25 million annually; -- Free cash flows of nearly $175 million, a portion of which will be used for debt reduction; and -- We expect the company to continue its organic growth strategy; the rating does not incorporate any large debt-financed acquisitions or additional sizable shareholder returns in the next 12 months. Liquidity We view Dunkin' Brands' liquidity as "adequate," based on our criteria. Our liquidity assumptions for the next 12 months include the following: -- We think it has a good relationship with its banks, considering recent successful amendments to the credit agreement. -- Cash sources will exceed cash uses by 1.2x or more. -- Cash sources will exceed uses, even if EBITDA declines by 15%. -- The company should maintain covenant compliance, given our performance and cash flow expectations. -- Dunkin' Brands would be able to absorb high-impact, low-probability events with limited need for refinancing, given our cash flow expectations. Liquidity sources include about $219 million cash on hand at June 30, 2012, and availability under its $100 million revolving credit facility. Given our cash flow assumptions, we do not anticipate any borrowings under the revolver. The credit agreement includes a mandatory cash flow sweep, which should result in additional debt repayment. Recovery analysis For the full recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on Dunkin' Brands, to be published as soon as possible after this report on RatingsDirect. Outlook The stable outlook incorporates our view that the company will use free cash flows to reduce debt, and performance trends will remain favorable with margin gains from new store openings and positive same-store trends. We forecast leverage declining to slightly under 6x in the next year and EBITDA margins increasing to 53%. We anticipate the company would use excess cash flow for shareholder initiatives without incurring additional debt. A downgrade could occur if financial policy changes so that leverage is sustained above 6.5x and FFO/debt hovers around 7%, which could result from aggressive shareholder returns or a major acquisition. Intensified competition that exerts prolonged pricing pressures could also lead to weaker credit ratios. An upgrade is unlikely at this time given the company's elevated debt level. However, it could occur if we see performance improvement and debt declining so that leverage falls under 5x and FFO/debt increases to about 15% on a sustained basis. Related Criteria And Research -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Approach To Rating Speculative-Grade Credits, May 13, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Dunkin' Brands Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- Senior Secured $1.9 bil term ln B+ Recovery Rating 3