TEXT-S&P affirms Dunkin' Brands 'B+' ratings after loan increase

Overview
-- Global fast food restaurant franchisor Dunkin' Brands is issuing a
$400 million add-on senior secured term loan to fund shareholder initiatives
and general corporate purposes.
-- We are affirming our 'B+' corporate credit rating on the company,
along with all existing issue-level ratings.
-- Our stable outlook reflects our expectation that credit protection
measures will improve from new store openings and debt reduction with cash
flows.
Rating Action
On July 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B+'
corporate credit rating, along with all existing issue-level ratings, on
Canton, Mass.-based Dunkin' Brands Inc., following the company's announcement
that it plans to increase its existing term loan by $400 million. The outlook
is stable.
The company intends to use the proceeds from the add-on term loan to partly
fund shareholder initiatives and/or general corporate purposes. The recovery
rating remains '3', indicating our expectations for meaningful (50-70%)
recovery in the event of a payment default.
Rationale
The ratings on Dunkin' Brands reflect our assessment of the company's business
risk as "fair" and its financial risk as "highly leveraged." Our assessment of
its business risk is supported by its highly franchised business model and
good market position in the beverage-and-snack sector. Despite our
expectations for modest debt reduction with cash flows, we expect its
financial risk profile to remain highly leveraged. We believe that the company
will likely pursue additional shareholder initiatives because of prospects for
earnings improvement and minimal capital spending requirements.
Pro forma for the transactions, we estimate that debt to EBITDA and funds from
operations (FFO) to debt will reach 6.6x and 7%, respectively. In our forecast
for the next year, we think EBITDA will continue to grow on positive
performance from modest same-store sales growth at franchisee operations and
new store openings. We forecast leverage declining to slightly under 6x and
FFO/debt improving to about 11% in 2013. These credit metrics are in line with
the indicative ratios of a highly leveraged financial risk profile. As a
franchisor, its revenues come primarily from royalty payments from its
franchisees, and it does not bear the risk of their operations or of
significant swings in commodity costs. As such, we expect Dunkin' Brands to
maintain its good cash flow generation capabilities, as well as solid free
cash flow conversion given modest capital spending needs.
Dunkin' Brands has been expanding into new markets, which we think will lead
to a gradual increase in earnings and cash flows and help strengthen its
geographic diversity. These new store openings are opened by franchisees, so
Dunkin' Brands' capital spending is kept at modest levels. The company
benefits from good penetration in its key geographic markets in the eastern
U.S., which we think leverages its cost structure. Domestically, it is
targeting new stores away from its core eastern U.S. markets, which we think
will help with geographic diversification. The company's rental income and
licensing fees, which account for about 25% of revenues, also provide
stability to earnings.
Our assumptions for Dunkin' Brands in the next year include the following:
-- Systemwide same-store sales of about 3% on product initiatives;
-- Modest improvement in EBITDA margins, to about 53%, due to new
franchisee store openings, both domestically and internationally, that
leverages its cost structure;
-- Capital spending of about $25 million annually;
-- Free cash flows of nearly $175 million, a portion of which will be
used for debt reduction; and
-- We expect the company to continue its organic growth strategy; the
rating does not incorporate any large debt-financed acquisitions or additional
sizable shareholder returns in the next 12 months.
Liquidity
We view Dunkin' Brands' liquidity as "adequate," based on our criteria. Our
liquidity assumptions for the next 12 months include the following:
-- We think it has a good relationship with its banks, considering recent
successful amendments to the credit agreement.
-- Cash sources will exceed cash uses by 1.2x or more.
-- Cash sources will exceed uses, even if EBITDA declines by 15%.
-- The company should maintain covenant compliance, given our performance
and cash flow expectations.
-- Dunkin' Brands would be able to absorb high-impact, low-probability
events with limited need for refinancing, given our cash flow expectations.
Liquidity sources include about $219 million cash on hand at June 30, 2012,
and availability under its $100 million revolving credit facility. Given our
cash flow assumptions, we do not anticipate any borrowings under the revolver.
The credit agreement includes a mandatory cash flow sweep, which should result
in additional debt repayment.
Recovery analysis
For the full recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on Dunkin'
Brands, to be published as soon as possible after this report on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The stable outlook incorporates our view that the company will use free cash
flows to reduce debt, and performance trends will remain favorable with margin
gains from new store openings and positive same-store trends. We forecast
leverage declining to slightly under 6x in the next year and EBITDA margins
increasing to 53%. We anticipate the company would use excess cash flow for
shareholder initiatives without incurring additional debt.
A downgrade could occur if financial policy changes so that leverage is
sustained above 6.5x and FFO/debt hovers around 7%, which could result from
aggressive shareholder returns or a major acquisition. Intensified competition
that exerts prolonged pricing pressures could also lead to weaker credit
ratios.
An upgrade is unlikely at this time given the company's elevated debt level.
However, it could occur if we see performance improvement and debt declining
so that leverage falls under 5x and FFO/debt increases to about 15% on a
sustained basis.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Dunkin' Brands Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/--
Senior Secured $1.9 bil term ln B+
Recovery Rating 3
