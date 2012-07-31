TEXT-S&P: RedPrairie ratings unaffected by loan increase

July 31 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that RedPrairie Corp.'s announced upsizing of its proposed term loan to $360 million from $340 million does not affect our 'B+' corporate credit rating on the company or our 'B+' issue-level rating and '3' recovery rating on the company's proposed credit facilities. The company increased the proposed dividend by $9 million to $145 million from $136 million and it will hold the incremental $11 million of proceeds on the balance sheet. The upsizing modestly increases March 2012 pro forma leverage to the low-5x area from about 5x. The ratings on RedPrairie reflect the company's "weak" business risk profile deriving from its niche position within a fragmented and highly competitive market, and its exposure to the cyclical retail industry. The company also has an "aggressive" financial risk profile marked by an acquisitive growth strategy and an ownership structure we believe precludes sustained de-leveraging. However, we expect that the company's revenues will increase modestly, given its leading position in the market for supply-chain management software and its diverse and entrenched customer base. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Industry Economic Outlook: Despite Economic Headwinds, Global Technology Shows Balanced Ratings Trend, July 9, 2012 -- Issuer Ranking: Global Technology Ratings, Strongest To Weakest, June 29, 2012 -- Performance For U.S. Semiconductor Equipment Makers Has Been Volatile, But Ratings Remain Stable, June 11, 2012 -- Top 10 Investor Questions: How Will The Global Technology Industry Fare Amid An Economy In Flux?, April 26, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Global High Technology Industry, Oct. 15, 2009 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST RedPrairie Corp. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- $360 mil. term loan B+ Recovery Rating 3 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.