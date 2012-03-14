TEXT-S&P rates W.R. Berkley notes 'BBB+'

-- W. R. Berkley Corp. has announced the issuance of $325 million in senior unsecured notes. -- We expect the company to use net proceeds of the notes for general corporate purposes and to prefund repayment of its $200 million outstanding notes maturing in February 2013. -- We are assigning a 'BBB+' debt rating to the notes. -- We expect the company's credit profile to remain consistent with the rating. March 14 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'BBB+' senior unsecured debt rating to W. R. Berkley Corp.'s (NYSE:WRB; BBB+/Stable/--) proposed issue of $325 million of 4.625% senior unsecured notes, which are due in 2022. We expect WRB to use the net proceeds of the issue for general corporate purposes and to prefund the repayment of its $200 million of outstanding notes. This debt issue will result in an increase in financial leverage and a decrease in fixed-charge coverage. However, excluding the debt earmarked for the repayment of $200 million notes due in February 2013, WRB's credit measures are consistent with rating expectations. The 'BBB+' counterparty credit rating on WRB and the 'A+' counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on WRB's operating companies (collectively referred to as Berkley) are unchanged. The outlook on all of these companies remains stable. The ratings reflect Berkley's strong operating performance; strong, well-diversified competitive position; and strong liquidity. Offsetting these strengths are WRB's somewhat aggressive financial leverage and operating-company capital levels that, though currently supportive of the rating, have at times fallen below what we expect for the rating level as the company pursued growth opportunities. We expect WRB's capital-adequacy ratio to remain supportive of the rating, with holding-company debt leverage remaining less than 35%. Although we expect challenging market conditions to hinder WRB's top- and bottom-line operating performance somewhat, it should remain favorable relative to the industry. RATINGS LIST W.R. Berkley Corp. Counterparty Credit Rating BBB+/Stable/-- New Rating W.R. Berkley Corp. $325 million notes due 2022 Senior Unsecured Debt Rating BBB+