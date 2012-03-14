TEXT-S&P rates Metronic snr unsecured debt 'A+'

March 14 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'A+' rating to Minneapolis-based medical device manufacturer Medtronic Inc.'s senior unsecured debt securities, drawn from a Rule 415 shelf registration. The company will issue two tranches of 10 and 30 years, for a yet to be determined amount. Our 'A+' long-term and 'A-1+' short-term ratings, along with the stable rating outlook, on Medtronic remain unchanged and reflect the company's "strong" business risk profile and "modest" financial risk profile (according to our criteria). Contributing to Medtronic's strong business risk profile is its significant scale (over $16 billion revenues) and product diversity. Geography is also diverse--in 2011, 45% of sales were generated outside the U.S. We expect near-term revenue growth to be in the low-single-digit area. Stabilization in CRDM and spinal sales could stem the drag on total revenue growth, and provide better-than-expected performance. Medtronic should be able to drive more meaningful revenue growth in the medium term as a result of acquisitions, ongoing product launches, and geographic expansion. We expect a stable EBITDA margin over the next few years, as restructuring efforts offset the implementation of the legislated medical device tax (2.3% of U.S. device revenues) on Jan. 1, 2013. Medtronic's modest financial risk profile is evidenced by under 2x adjusted debt leverage, very strong cash flow generation, and conservative financial policies. Liquidity is exceptional; substantial internally generated cash and access to external capital mitigates immediate competitive, technological, and litigation issues. RATING LIST Medtronic Inc. Corporate credit rating A+/Stable/A-1+ Rating Assigned Medtronic Inc. Senior Unsecured 10- and 30-year nts A+