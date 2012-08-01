TEXT-Fitch: tough capital markets revenue outlook for big U.S. banks

Aug 1 - A significant slowdown in global capital markets activity and weakness in equity and fixed income markets during the second quarter contributed to soft revenue results for the top five U.S. global trading and universal banks (GTUBs). Fitch Ratings expects the third quarter to offer little relief on the revenue line as concerns over a potential global slowdown and pending regulation restrain near-term growth prospects. As we noted in May, weaker capital markets results at Bank of America (BAC), Citigroup (C), Goldman Sachs (GS), JP Morgan Chase (JPM), and Morgan Stanley (MS) were largely anticipated as a result of more difficult equity and fixed income market conditions in the spring, magnified by lingering uncertainties over the future of the euro zone, JPM's trading losses, and mounting concerns over a possible U.S. economic slowdown. Pressure was particularly acute in the fixed income, currencies and commodities (FICC) aggregate revenue category, which declined by 41% sequentially in the second quarter (excluding debt valuation adjustments) and decreased 9% year over year. Fixed income weakness drove much of this trend, as the macro uncertainties resulted in sharply lower customer flows and banks were generally more cautious on overall risk levels. Within fixed income, all major categories generally posted declines, although revenue details by rates, credit, and structured categories generally are not disclosed. In addition, some banks such as Morgan Stanley, reported weaker commodities results after a strong first quarter. Risks in the near-term FICC revenue outlook are significant, with the finalization of the Volcker rule potentially forcing further changes in core market-making activity for the largest trading banks. On top of the shutdown of proprietary trading desks, already completed in response to new regulation, a curtailment of market-making activity would put further pressure on top-line results for the largest single category of capital markets revenue (more than 50% of total capital market revenues for the top five U.S. banks in the second quarter). We believe customer flows in equities and fixed income will likely remain on the weak side during the third quarter, as generally soft trading volumes linked to global market uncertainty are reinforced by seasonally weak late summer trading patterns. That said, third-quarter 2012 has a good chance of comparing well on a year-over-year basis, as third-quarter 2011 was particularly difficult for the industry. On the investment banking side, the one relative bright spot in the second quarter was advisory revenue, which grew sequentially, but was still down 31% year over year on slow deal activity. Advisory accounted for only 7% of aggregate capital markets revenue at the five largest banks in the second quarter. In terms of revenue share, JPMorgan remained generally the most powerful franchise among U.S. banks, ranking No. 1 in total investment banking and FICC revenues among the top five. Morgan Stanley had much weaker FICC revenues versus peers in the second quarter, but retained strong positions in equity underwriting and equity markets revenues. Goldman ranked second among major U.S. banks in overall revenue generation in the second quarter thanks to comparatively higher shares in advisory and equity market revenues. BAC recorded solid revenue shares in both investment banking and market-related activities, while Citi's relative strength remained in the FICC segment. We expect the largest U.S. banks to continue efforts to boost operating efficiency in their capital markets businesses as economic uncertainty, weak trading volumes, and concerns over forthcoming regulation erode expected returns in those units. The focus on efficiency and cost cutting has already led to notable headcount reduction in capital markets businesses, and this pattern will likely continue as revenue growth and returns lag. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.