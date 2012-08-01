TEXT-Fitch: tough capital markets revenue outlook for big U.S. banks

Aug 1 - A significant slowdown in global capital markets activity and
weakness in equity and fixed income markets during the second quarter
contributed to soft revenue results for the top five U.S. global trading and
universal banks (GTUBs). Fitch Ratings expects the third quarter to offer little
relief on the revenue line as concerns over a potential global slowdown and
pending regulation restrain near-term growth prospects.
As we noted in May, weaker capital markets results at Bank of America
(BAC), Citigroup (C), Goldman Sachs (GS), JP Morgan Chase
(JPM), and Morgan Stanley (MS) were largely anticipated as a
result of more difficult equity and fixed income market conditions in the
spring, magnified by lingering uncertainties over the future of the euro zone,
JPM's trading losses, and mounting concerns over a possible U.S. economic
slowdown.
Pressure was particularly acute in the fixed income, currencies and commodities
(FICC) aggregate revenue category, which declined by 41% sequentially in the
second quarter (excluding debt valuation adjustments) and decreased 9% year over
year. Fixed income weakness drove much of this trend, as the macro uncertainties
resulted in sharply lower customer flows and banks were generally more cautious
on overall risk levels. Within fixed income, all major categories generally
posted declines, although revenue details by rates, credit, and structured
categories generally are not disclosed. In addition, some banks such as Morgan
Stanley, reported weaker commodities results after a strong first quarter.
Risks in the near-term FICC revenue outlook are significant, with the
finalization of the Volcker rule potentially forcing further changes in core
market-making activity for the largest trading banks. On top of the shutdown of
proprietary trading desks, already completed in response to new regulation, a
curtailment of market-making activity would put further pressure on top-line
results for the largest single category of capital markets revenue (more than
50% of total capital market revenues for the top five U.S. banks in the second
quarter).
We believe customer flows in equities and fixed income will likely remain on the
weak side during the third quarter, as generally soft trading volumes linked to
global market uncertainty are reinforced by seasonally weak late summer trading
patterns. That said, third-quarter 2012 has a good chance of comparing well on a
year-over-year basis, as third-quarter 2011 was particularly difficult for the
industry.
On the investment banking side, the one relative bright spot in the second
quarter was advisory revenue, which grew sequentially, but was still down 31%
year over year on slow deal activity. Advisory accounted for only 7% of
aggregate capital markets revenue at the five largest banks in the second
quarter.
In terms of revenue share, JPMorgan remained generally the most powerful
franchise among U.S. banks, ranking No. 1 in total investment banking and FICC
revenues among the top five. Morgan Stanley had much weaker FICC revenues versus
peers in the second quarter, but retained strong positions in equity
underwriting and equity markets revenues. Goldman ranked second among major U.S.
banks in overall revenue generation in the second quarter thanks to
comparatively higher shares in advisory and equity market revenues. BAC recorded
solid revenue shares in both investment banking and market-related activities,
while Citi's relative strength remained in the FICC segment.
We expect the largest U.S. banks to continue efforts to boost operating
efficiency in their capital markets businesses as economic uncertainty, weak
trading volumes, and concerns over forthcoming regulation erode expected returns
in those units. The focus on efficiency and cost cutting has already led to
notable headcount reduction in capital markets businesses, and this pattern will
likely continue as revenue growth and returns lag.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.