TEXT-S&P rates Level 3 Financing notes 'CCC'

Aug 1 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'CCC' issue-level rating and '6' recovery rating to Broomfield, Colo.-based
Level 3 Communications Inc.'s subsidiary Level 3 Financing Inc.'s $400
million senior notes due 2020. The '6' recovery rating on these unsecured notes
reflects our expectation of negligible (0 to 10%) recovery of principal in the
event of a default. The notes will be sold under Rule 144A with registration
rights, and the company said it expects proceeds to be used to redeem a portion
of its 8.75% senior notes due 2017, which have $700 million outstanding. 

Other ratings on Level 3 Communications and subsidiaries, including the 'B-' 
corporate credit rating and the positive outlook, are not affected by the new 
notes. We do not expect the debt offering and redemption of 8.75% notes to 
change our assessment of the company's financial risk profile as "highly 
leveraged." Apart from this refinancing, we expect debt leverage, including 
our adjustments, mostly for operating leases, to improve to an area above 6x, 
from recent levels of over 8x. The positive outlook cites the potential for a 
one-notch upgrade if Level 3 Communications demonstrates that it is 
successfully integrating Global Crossing and, further, is on track to realize 
at least the bulk of what the company projects to ultimately be $300 million 
in annual operating synergies. (For the complete corporate credit rating 
rationale, see the summary analysis on Level 3 Communications, published March 
30, 2012, on RatingsDirect.)

RATINGS LIST
Level 3 Communications Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating       B-/Positive/--

New Ratings

Level 3 Financing Inc. 
Senior Unsecured
  $400 mil notes due 2020      CCC
   Recovery Rating             6


