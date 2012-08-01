TEXT-S&P revises Crown Castle International outlook

Overview -- U.S. tower operator Crown Castle increased reported EBITDA by about 12% for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012. -- Leverage is currently around 7x and we believe Crown Castle has the ability to maintain leverage at no higher than 7x on an ongoing basis. -- We are affirming our 'B+' corporate credit rating on the company. -- We are revising the rating outlook to positive from stable, indicating a one-third or greater probability of an upgrade over the next year. Rating Action On Aug. 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings on Crown Castle International Corp., including the 'B+' corporate credit rating, and revised our outlook on the company to positive from stable. We affirmed our 'B+' rating on Crown Castle Operating Co. Inc.'s $3.1 billion of combined credit facilities, including a $1 billion revolving credit, a $1.6 billion term loan B, and a $500 million term loan A. The '4' recovery rating on the debt remains unchanged and indicates prospects for average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of a payment default. We affirmed our 'BB' rating on the secured notes at subsidiaries CC Holdings GS V LLC and Crown Castle GS III Corp. The '1' recovery rating on the notes remains unchanged and indicates prospects for very high (90%-100%) recovery in a payment default. We affirmed our 'B-' rating on the unsecured debt at parent Crown Castle International Corp. The '6' recovery rating remains unchanged and indicates prospects for negligible (0-10%) recovery in a payment default. Rationale The outlook revision reflects our view that there is at least a one-third probability of an upgrade of the company to 'BB-' from 'B+' over the next year. Crown Castle has continued to increase EBITDA over the last 12 months due to additional tenants on its wireless towers and price increases in its existing contracts. This growth has enabled the company to achieve leverage of 7x, despite a $1.5 billion increase in debt since the end of 2011 to fund the acquisitions of WCP and NextG. Our positive outlook reflects the fact that Crown has the ability, absent a materially sized, debt-funded acquisition, to maintain leverage no higher than 7x on an ongoing basis, which would support an upgrade. The ratings on Crown Castle reflect the company's aggressive financial policy, given its historical use of debt and excess cash flow to fund large stock repurchases. As a result, adjusted leverage is high, at about 7x for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, including our adjustments to add the present value of operating leases to debt. We anticipate that the company will benefit from tower leasing revenue growth over the next year due to price increases in its contracts, and the addition of new tenants on its tower sites, which should contribute to an increase in EBITDA in the mid- to high-single-digit area for 2012 and 2013. However, given the company's aggressive financial policy, we believe that it may use excess cash flow to repurchase stock, rather than repay debt, especially since it has no near-term maturities. Crown Castle is one of the largest independent tower operators in the U.S., with a total portfolio of approximately 24,000 towers, in addition to various distributed antennae systems. However, in our view, the "highly leveraged" financial risk profile overshadows the company's "strong" business risk profile. The business generates cash flows that have a high degree of stability, given the long-term nature of the wireless carrier contracts and high renewal rates. In addition, there has been a trend toward longer term contracts in this business and Crown Castle's customers have little to no flexibility to terminate early without fully honoring the contract. Typical of the tower leasing industry, the high operating leverage of the business also contributes to extremely healthy tower gross profit and overall unadjusted EBITDA margins, which were 74.6% and 62.6%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2012. A high percentage of the business' EBITDA can translate into discretionary free cash flow, given very modest maintenance capital expenditures. However, we expect Crown Castle to use a significant amount of its discretionary cash flows to continue to repurchase its common stock. Crown Castle benefits from continued subscriber growth in the wireless communications industry, which has expanded both in terms of absolute subscribers and per-subscriber minutes of use. These trends and the need for more coverage and capacity to accommodate demand have translated into additional tenants leasing space on existing towers, a trend known as colocation. Moreover, the major carriers have upgraded their networks to provide higher speed wireless data capabilities, which in many cases has required additional tower equipment. The regional carriers also have increasingly added to their coverage areas to offer plans competitive with the national players, which, in turn, have boosted tower leasing revenues. Crown Castle also benefits from stable monthly cash flows from carriers with substantial financial resources, including Verizon Wireless and AT&T Mobility. These long-term contracts have very high renewal rates and average annual rent increases of 3%. Moreover, the towers have the capacity to support multiple tenants, providing additional upside to cash flows per tower, particularly because adding tenants to existing towers involves minimal incremental operating expense. Liquidity We consider Crown Castle's liquidity "adequate." Sources of liquidity include availability of $1 billion under the revolving credit facility, coupled with expectation that the company will generate about $730 million of cash from operations in 2012. We expect that these sources of liquidity will provide at least 1.2x coverage of uses. We also expect Crown Castle will continue to repurchase common stock, as well as incur capital expenditures for land purchases, tower improvements, and new tower builds. We expect the company will continue to have at least 15% minimum EBITDA cushion under its 6x total leverage covenant, which does not step down until March 2014. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Crown Castle, to be published shortly on RatingsDirect. Outlook The positive ratings outlook largely reflects the high degree of revenue visibility inherent in the wireless tower business model. An upgrade could occur if the company were able to demonstrate that it can maintain leverage of no higher than 7x on an ongoing basis, absent a materially sized, debt-funded acquisition. Even if the company were to pursue an acquisition that temporarily increased leverage to the mid-7x range, we could still raise the ratings if we expected subsequent growth to lead to leverage improvement below 7x. A revision in the outlook back to stable is likely if leverage rises above 8x, which could occur if the company were to buy a large tower portfolio, such as the T-Mobile USA assets, which, according to numerous press reports, are up for possible sale by Deutsche Telekom AG. Alternatively, if the company's financial policy were to become even more aggressive, including the adoption of a substantially larger share repurchase program or paying a special dividend of about $2.75 billion, either of which is debt-funded, such actions would likewise prompt a revision in the outlook back to stable. 