TEXT-S&P rates International Lease Finance Corp notes

March 14 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its 'BBB-' rating to International Lease Finance Corp.'s (ILFC's) senior notes maturing in 2015 and 2019, a shelf drawdown. The aircraft lessor will use proceeds to repay all debt outstanding under its $750 million term loan due March 17, 2015. The remainder will go toward repayment of other debt and the purchase of aircraft. The ratings on Los Angeles-based ILFC reflect the company's position as one of the two largest aircraft lessors globally. In addition, we expect the company to continue its satisfactory cash generation as the aviation market improves gradually. The company has made significant progress in addressing large upcoming debt maturities in 2012, but it still has substantial debt outstanding that matures in 2013. The rating also factors in ILFC's exposure to the cyclical and competitive global airline industry and its capital intensity and operating leverage (two common characteristics of the aircraft leasing business). We categorize ILFC's business risk profile as "satisfactory," its financial risk profile as "significant," and its liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria. Our rating on ILFC currently includes one notch for potential support from ILFC's ultimate parent, American International Group Inc. (AIG). AIG provided support in 2008 and 2009 by lending ILFC money to meet debt maturities. On Sept. 1, 2011, ILFC Holdings Inc. (a recently created holding company, unrated) filed an IPO registration statement with the SEC. Prior to the planned IPO, a subsidiary of AIG will transfer its shares of ILFC to ILFC Holdings. The filing states that AIG has determined that ILFC is not one of its core businesses, and that AIG plans to sell at least 20% of its interest in ILFC. The outlook is stable. We believe that recent financings, in combination with expected cash from operations, should be sufficient to meet ILFC's 2012 debt maturities, although 2013 maturities still exceed expected cash from operations by more than $1 billion. We could raise the rating if the company is able to match future debt maturities and capital expenditures with annual cash from operations and revolver availability, if debt to capital remains less than 75%, and if funds from operations to debt improves to about 15%. Although less likely, we could lower our ratings on the company if we become less certain about ILFC's ability to repay upcoming debt maturities with new borrowings, proceeds from asset sales, and internal cash generation. We could also lower the ratings if we feel AIG is less likely to provide supplementary cash infusions, if needed. If AIG goes ahead with the IPO of ILFC, we will no longer be able be include one notch of support under our criteria. However, we may raise the stand-alone credit profile of ILFC--possibly offsetting that one notch of support--to reflect improved liquidity if we expect the company will maintain moderate leverage. RATINGS LIST International Lease Finance Corp. Corporate credit rating BBB-/Stable/-- Ratings Assigned Senior unsecured notes due 2015 and 2019 BBB-