TEXT-S&P revises Altra Holdings snr secured recovery rating to '3'

Aug 1 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it revised its
recovery rating upward to '3' from '4' on Braintree, Mass.-based Altra Holdings
Inc.'s 8.125% senior secured notes. The mechanical power transmission
product manufacturer recently redeemed $21 million of its 
senior secured notes, and about $177 million remains outstanding.

The issue rating remains 'BB-', the same as the corporate credit rating on 
subsidiary Altra Industrial Motion Inc. 

We expect the lower amount of outstanding debt to result in greater recovery 
for lenders in a payment default. The '3' recovery rating indicates our 
expectation for meaningful (50%-70%) recovery for noteholders following a 
payment default. For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report 
on Altra Holdings Inc., to be published following this report on RatingsDirect.

Our 'BB-' corporate credit rating and stable outlook on Altra Industrial 
Motion Inc. remain unchanged. 

