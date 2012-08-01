TEXT-S&P cuts ATP Oil & Gas Corp rating to 'CCC'

Overview
-- We believe that U.S. oil and natural gas exploration and production
(E&P) company ATP Oil & Gas will post lower-than-expected production
and operating cash flow numbers in the second quarter of 2012 because of various
operational issues.
-- We expect ATP's liquidity to have deteriorated since March 2012 and
that it will become increasingly tighter in the next three months as the
company faces large capital spending, royalty interests and bond interest
payments in the next 90 days.
-- We are lowering our corporate credit rating to 'CCC'.
-- The outlook is negative and reflects the likelihood for a downgrade if
the company is not able to resolve its looming liquidity shortfall.
Rating Action
On Aug. 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term
corporate credit ratings on Houston-based ATP Oil & Gas Corp.