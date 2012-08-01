版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 2日 星期四 03:07 BJT

TEXT-S&P cuts ATP Oil & Gas Corp rating to 'CCC'

Overview
     -- We believe that U.S. oil and natural gas exploration and production 
(E&P) company ATP Oil & Gas will post lower-than-expected production
and operating cash flow numbers in the second quarter of 2012 because of various
operational issues.
     -- We expect ATP's liquidity to have deteriorated since March 2012 and 
that it will become increasingly tighter in the next three months as the 
company faces large capital spending, royalty interests and bond interest 
payments in the next 90 days.
     -- We are lowering our corporate credit rating to 'CCC'. 
     -- The outlook is negative and reflects the likelihood for a downgrade if 
the company is not able to resolve its looming liquidity shortfall.

Rating Action
On Aug. 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term 
corporate credit ratings on Houston-based ATP Oil & Gas Corp.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐