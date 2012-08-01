TEXT-S&P cuts R.R. Donnelley & Sons to BB

Overview
-- We believe weaker global macroeconomic trends affecting R.R.
Donnelley's top line, and low interest rates used to discount pension
and other postretirement employee benefits obligations, will keep leverage high.
-- We are lowering our ratings, including the corporate credit rating on
the company to 'BB' from 'BB+.'
-- The outlook is stable, reflecting our view that revenue and EBITDA
will not fall at a brisk rate and that leverage will not materially increase.
Rating Action
On Aug. 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services lowered its ratings on R.R.
Donnelley & Sons Co. (RRD), including the corporate credit rating, to 'BB'
from 'BB+'. The rating outlook is stable.
Rationale
The downgrade reflects our expectation that the global economy will remain
weak over the near term, depressing RRD's revenue, EBITDA, and cash flow,
hampering the ability to reduce leverage. We also expect low discount rates to
keep contributing to elevated leverage. We previously expected interest rates
to rise, which, coupled with RRD freezing its pension plan, would have allowed
leverage to drop to the mid-3x area.
Our financial risk score of "significant" on R.R. Donnelley & Sons (RRD)
reflects the company's cash flow generation and our revised expectation that
leverage will decline, but to the high 3x area over the near-term, provided
that economic and pricing pressures do not worsen. We regard the company's
business risk profile as "fair" (based on our criteria), reflecting RRD's
market position and efficiencies associated with its critical mass. The
company faces secular declines in several of its products and pricing pressure
because of industry overcapacity. We believe that these trends could cause
RRD's organic revenue to decline over the near term.
The printing industry has steadily lost ground to electronic distribution of
content and online advertising. As a result, it has been afflicted by
overcapacity, chronic pricing pressure, and the need to continuously take out
costs. RRD is the largest participant in the industry, with broad-based
services addressing a variety of end markets. RRD's size confers important
efficiencies, the capacity to provide one-stop service to clients, the ability
to invest in leading technology, and the ability to cope with pricing pressure
more successfully than many of its competitors. Nevertheless, several of its
important end markets are subject to long-term adverse fundamentals, notably
the magazine, retail inserts, directory, and book businesses. Industry volume
shrinkage is likely to continue to necessitate capacity downsizing and
restructuring charges.
Our base-case scenario incorporates our expectation that revenue could decline
at a low-single-digit percent rate for the full year, boosted a bit from
recent customer wins. We believe that EBITDA will be relatively flat this
year. We assume modest EBITDA margin expansion, despite our expectation of a
decline in revenue because we anticipate that restructuring charges will be
lower in 2012 following high restructuring expenses in 2011 related to the
acquisition of Bowne & Co. Inc. We expect revenue could be flat or decline at
a low-single digit percentage rate in 2013 and for EBITDA to decline at a low-
to mid-single digit percentage rate, which would cause EBITDA margin gains in
2012 to reverse
In the second quarter, revenue declined 3.6%. EBITDA, which we calculate
including restructuring charges, increased 4.3%, partially because of lower
restructuring charges. The EBITDA margin grew to 11.1% in the last 12 months
ended June 30, 2012 from 10.9% in the same period last year. RRD's leverage
(adjusted primarily for pension and lease obligations and including
restructuring charges) was 4.3x for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012.
Leverage was above the adjusted debt-to-EBITDA range of between 3x and 4x that
we associate with a significant financial risk profile. Management has stated
that it intends to maintain a leverage target of 2.5x to 3.0x, according to
its calculations, which excludes restructuring charges and pension and lease
adjustments. The company also stated that it intends to pay down debt this
year. In November 2011, management announced that it is freezing its pension
plan. Restructuring charges were relatively high in the last 12 months ended
June 30, 2012 because of the acquisition of Bowne in November 2010. We expect
that leverage will decline to the high 3x area in 2013, assuming that
restructuring charges normalize and assuming some debt repayment with free
cash flow. Further weakening of the economy, coupled with additional
restructuring charges, could cause us to revise our leverage assumptions. The
company converted about 32% of EBITDA to discretionary cash flow at June 30,
2012. We expect the company to convert roughly 25% of EBITDA to discretionary
cash flow this year.
Liquidity
RRD has "adequate" liquidity, in our view, to cover its needs over the next 12
months, even with moderate unforeseen EBITDA declines. Our assessment of RRD's
liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:
-- We expect sources to cover uses by more than 1.2x for the upcoming 12
months.
-- We believe sources minus uses would remain positive if EBITDA were to
drop by 15%.
-- Compliance with maintenance covenants would survive a 15% decline in
EBITDA.
-- We believe the company could absorb high-impact, low-probability
events without refinancing.
We expect RRD to generate positive discretionary cash flow of roughly $300
million for the full year after annual capital expenditures of roughly $200
million to $225 million and dividend payments of roughly $190 million. We
expect the company to generate about $300 million in discretionary cash flow
in 2013, benefiting from recent pension legislation which relaxes a pension's
sponsor's cash funding requirements, but offset by our expectation of lower
EBITDA. RRD does not have any significant near-term maturities. RRD maintains
a $1.75 billion unsecured revolver, which matures in December 2013. As of June
30, 2012, availability under the revolver was restricted to about $1 billion
by outstanding balances on the facility and the financial covenants. The
leverage covenant limits total debt to 4x covenant EBITDA. The facility also
has a 3x interest coverage covenant. The company has a moderate margin of
compliance with these covenants. The company had $325 million drawn under the
revolver and $369 million of cash on its balance sheet as of June 30, 2012.
Recovery analysis
For the latest recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Donnelley,
published March 26, 2012, on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
Our rating outlook on RRD is stable, reflecting our expectation that revenue,
while pressured, will not fall precipitously and that leverage will decline to
the high 3x area. We could lower the rating if we conclude that secular risks
facing the company have increased and could cause organic revenue to decline
at a brisker pace or that leverage will be chronically above 4x with little
prospect for improvement. This could occur if revenue were to decline at a
mid-single digit percent rate and if the company's EBITDA margin were to
decline. We could raise the rating if we become convinced that operating
performance and industry conditions have stabilized, neither of which we
regard as likely over the intermediate term, coupled with a commitment to debt
repayment.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co.
Downgraded; Outlook Action
To From
R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co.
Corporate Credit Rating BB/Stable/-- BB+/Negative/--
Senior Unsecured BB BB+
Recovery Rating 3 3