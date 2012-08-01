TEXT-S&P revises Sigma Alimentos outlook to stable from negative

Overview -- Financial performance of Mexico-based processed food producer Sigma has continued to improve despite the raw material price and foreign currency volatility. -- The company's covenant headroom has widened, which strengthened its liquidity. -- We are revising the outlook to stable from negative and affirming our 'BBB-' global scale and 'mxAA' national scale corporate credit and debt ratings on Sigma. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectations that Sigma's key credit metrics will continue to improve. Rating Action On Aug. 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised the outlook on Sigma Alimentos S.A. de C.V. (Sigma) to stable from negative. At the same time, we affirmed our ratings on the company, including the 'BBB-' global scale and 'mxAA' national scale corporate credit and debt ratings. Rationale The rating action reflects Sigma's improved financial performance as a result of debt reduction and a stable EBITDA margin. The company has been able to offset raw material price volatility and foreign currency depreciation in 2011 and the first half of 2012 through higher prices and volumes, savings in costs and expenses, and the integration of Bar-S, which Sigma acquired in September 2010. Our ratings on Sigma reflect its leading market position in Mexico in processed meats and cheese, strong brand awareness, its geographical diversification, and large and efficient refrigerated distribution network. The company's exposure to volatile foreign exchange and raw material prices, and the highly competitive processed food industry in the U.S. are negative credit factors. We assess the company's business profile as satisfactory and its financial profile as intermediate. For the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, Sigma posted total debt to EBITDA of 2.5x, EBITDA interest coverage of 5.4x, and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt of 21.9%, which compares favorably with 2.9x, 5.0x, and 18.7%, respectively, in the same period of last year. Following the Bar-S acquisition, Sigma has been able to increase its revenues and EBITDA by more than 30% and 50%, respectively, through both internal expansion and the consolidation of this acquisition. The company has also gradually reduced its debt, which has improved its key credit metrics. We believe Sigma has already completed the integration of Bar-S and has reached most of the expected synergies, economies of scale and efficiencies, which have also contributed on maintaining stable EBITDA margins at around 13%. We expect the Sigma's continued cost-reduction and efficiencies initiatives, together with longer-term expected synergies should allow the company to maintain its profitability margins at current levels in the next two years. About 75% of Sigma's debt is dollar denominated, while the remainder is in Mexican pesos and other currencies. The company generates about 25% of its revenues in the U.S., which partially mitigates the foreign currency volatility of its debt. Under our base-case scenario, we estimate Sigma will post revenue growth of 5%-8% in the next two years, reflecting gradual price and volume increases. We also expect Sigma's debt to EBITDA, FFO to debt, and EBITDA interest coverage to be 2.3x, 27.5%, and 6.2x, respectively, by the end of 2012 thanks to stable debt levels, a gradual increase in EBITDA, and a stable EBITDA margin of about 13.2.%. Additionally, our intermediate financial risk profile reflects our expectation that the company will continue to generate positive free operating cash flow, which we expect to be about $170 million and $200 million in 2012 and 2013, respectively, while maintaining its strong liquidity. We assume no significant acquisitions will take place in the near term. With sales and EBITDA of $3.3 billion and $427 million for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, Sigma is Mexico's leading producer of processed meats and cheese. It also produces and distributes yogurt, prepared meals, and beverages. The company has also a large presence in the U.S., which significantly increased following the acquisition of Bar-S. Also, the company owns and operates one of the largest refrigerated distribution networks in Latin America, which has allowed it to increase sales and penetrate new markets. Liquidity We have revised Sigma's liquidity to strong from adequate. Sigma's liquidity sources exceeded 1.5x its uses for the next 12 months and continue to be positive even if EBITDA were to drop 30%. As of June 30, 2012, the company had $78.5 million in cash and equivalents, and a $100 million available committed credit line, which expires in 2016. We also expect it will generate about $293 million of FFO during the next 12 months. For this same period, cash uses are likely to include $16.5 million of debt amortizations, approximately $30 million of working capital requirements, $90 million of capital expenditures, and $80 million of dividend payments. The largest maturity is due 2014 with a total of $210 million out of which $90 million are related to Bar-S's acquisition syndicated loan, while the remaining is related to local bonds. We consider that the company has enough time make any arrangements to refinance it, if necessary. In addition, our assessment includes the following factors: -- Sigma has sufficient covenant headroom if EBITDA were to decline 30%, and debt is 25% below covenant limits. Sigma's covenant headroom has improved due to higher EBITDA and lower debt. -- Sigma has proven access to international and domestic debt capital markets and solid relationships with a diversified pool of banks, as evidenced by the debt mix, which comprises mainly the issuance of 144-A/Reg. S bonds (used for the refinancing of acquisition debt), local bonds, and a syndicated loan used to acquire Bar-S. -- Its sound relationship with banks is also evidenced by the unsecured and uncommitted revolving lines with several banks; the total amount available as of June 30, 2012, was $400 million. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectations that Sigma's key credit metrics will continue to improve, such as total debt to EBITDA to below 2.5x and FFO to total debt to above 25%, while maintaining an EBITDA margin around 13%. In the long term, we could raise the ratings if Sigma's financial performance strengthens through debt reduction and positive free operating cash flow generation, leading to total debt to EBITDA and FFO to total debt of less than 2.0x and 30%-35%, respectively. A negative rating action is possible if the company's debt rises significantly thanks to a debt-financed acquisition or a deteriorating operating margin. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology and Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Branded Consumer Products Industry, Sept. 10, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From Sigma Alimentos S.A. de C.V. Corporate Credit Rating BBB-/Stable/-- BBB-/Negative/-- Caval - Mexican Rating Scale mxAA/Stable/-- mxAA/Negative/-- Senior Unsecured BBB- Senior Unsecured mxAA Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.