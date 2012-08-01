TEXT-S&P puts Select Medical 'BB' rating on watch negative

Overview
-- U.S. specialty hospital operator and outpatient rehabilitation therapy
provider Select Medical Corp. may increase the size of its term loan and
reduce its senior subordinated debt.
-- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services is affirming its 'B+' corporate
credit rating, and placing our 'BB' rating on Select's senior secured debt on
CreditWatch with negative implications, because the increase in the size of
this debt class may reduce recovery prospects in the event of payment default
according to our criteria.
-- We are affirming our 'B-' rating on Select's senior subordinated debt
and Select Medical Holding Corp.'s floating-rate notes.
-- The stable ratings outlook reflects our view that the company's
financial risk profile will not appreciably change over the next year,
particularly with greater clarity for Medicare reimbursement over the next
year.
Rating Action
On Aug. 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B+'
corporate credit rating on specialty hospital operator and outpatient
rehabilitation therapy provider Select Medical Corp. At the same time, we
placed our 'BB' credit rating on Select's senior secured debt on CreditWatch
with negative implications, because a potential increase in the size of this
debt class may reduce recovery prospects in the event of payment default
according to our criteria. We affirmed our 'B' credit rating on Select's
senior unsecured debt. Our recovery rating on the senior secured debt is '1',
indicating our expectation for very high (90% to 100%) recovery of principal,
and our recovery rating on the senior unsecured debt is '6', indicating our
expectation for negligible (0 to 10%) recovery of principal, both in the event
of payment default.
The affirmation of the corporate credit rating reflects the neutral impact on
Select's overall financial risk profile of the pending transaction, because we
do not expect the total amount of debt outstanding to change.
We expect to resolve the CreditWatch listing of the senior secured debt rating
when Select's financing plans are final.
Rationale
The ratings reflect our assessment of Select's business risk profile as "weak"
and the financial risk profile as "highly leveraged," according to our
criteria. We expect Select to remain subject to significant reimbursement
risk, particularly from the government as Medicare generates about half of the
company's total revenues. However, the April 24, 2012, proposal by the Centers
for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) stating it projects long-term,
acute-care (LTAC) payments increasing by about 1.9% in fiscal 2013 somewhat
eases near-term reimbursement risk. We expect Select's total revenue to
increase by about 5.5% in 2012, a much smaller increase than the 17% growth in
2011 as the Regency acquisition is now fully incorporated into the revenue
base. We expect low single-digit increases in both admissions and rates to
drive 6% growth in specialty hospital division revenue, and growth in its
contract service business to contribute to an estimated 4% growth in
outpatient rehabilitation revenue. We expect Select's lease-adjusted EBITDA
margin to decrease about 50 basis points to 14.8% in 2012 to reflect increased
infrastructure investments and the difficulty of managing operating costs to
meet relatively low rate increases.
We view Select's financial risk profile as "aggressive" reflected in our
calculation of debt to EBITDA of about 4.5x as of March 31, 2012, and
consistent with our expectation that it remains near that level for rest of
2012. We expect our revenue growth estimates coupled with our anticipated
margin decline to drive a small 3% increase in EBITDA. We expect Select to
generate about $120 million of discretionary cash flow in 2012, but believe it
will be used mostly to fund share repurchases. We believe Select's relatively
shareholder-friendly policy will take priority over repaying debt.
We view Select's business risk profile as "weak" because of reimbursement risk
and its relatively narrow focus. Government reimbursement risk is the single
most significant key credit factor that defines the weak business risk,
because Select's most important business, its specialty hospital division,
relies on Medicare for about 60% of that division's revenues and nearly 50% of
total revenues. This payor concentration is an important consideration,
because this division contributes about 75% of Select's total revenues and
over 80% of its total EBITDA. This risk is somewhat split between its two
kinds of specialty hospitals, LTAC facilities and inpatient rehabilitation
hospitals. Although reimbursement risk for LTACs is now relatively known for
2013 based on the recent CMS proposal, longer-term risks remain a key credit
factor, because of the lack of clarity about the LTAC hospital subsector,
particularly in the absence of Medicare patient criteria. There also are
questions about future Medicare payments to inpatient rehabilitation
hospitals. The federal deficit reduction proposal includes a suggestion
regarding possible equalization of payments for certain conditions commonly
treated in inpatient rehabilitation facilities and skilled nursing facilities;
so we believe the uncertainty of federal efforts to reduce health care
spending is a key business consideration.
Liquidity
Select Medical's liquidity is strong (as we define the term) for its needs.
Sources of cash are likely to exceed uses of cash over the next 12 to 24
months. Relevant aspects of Select Medical's liquidity are:
-- We expect coverage of uses to be about 4.5x for the next two years.
-- We expect Select to generate about $120 million of discretionary cash
flow.
-- We expect cash reserves ($9.3 million as of March 31, 2012 to remain
relatively low; revolving credit facility availability should remain around
$220 million.
-- We expect cash uses to include some investment in working capital,
capital spending of about $90 million, and share repurchase activity of about
$100 million per year.
-- We expect net sources to be positive, even if EBITDA drops 30%.
-- We expect covenant cushions to remain at or above 25% despite
tightening covenants.
-- We believe Select generally has a high standing in the credit markets.
Recovery analysis
Our rating on Select Medical's revolving credit facility and term loan is 'BB'
(two notches above the corporate credit rating on Select Medical) and our
recovery rating is '1', indicating our expectation for substantial (90% to
100%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The rating on Select
Medical's senior subordinated notes and Select Medical Holding Corp.'s (the
parent holding company of Select Medical Corp.) floating-rate notes is 'B-'
(two notches lower than the corporate credit rating) and the recovery rating
is '6', indicating our expectation for negligible (0 to 10%) recovery in the
event of a default. (For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery
report on Select Medical Corp., published May 25, 2012, on RatingsDirect.)
Outlook
Our rating outlook on Select Medical is stable, reflecting our view that there
is no near-term catalyst that should meaningfully change its credit profile.
We believe Select will continue to effectively manage its business, given its
experience operating in a chronically difficult reimbursement environment. If,
unexpectedly, Select is able to grow its earnings by some means such as a very
favorable acquisition, or through some highly unlikely positive change in
reimbursement that drives the EBITDA margin up about 200 basis points such
that lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA falls below 4x and funds from operations to
lease-adjusted debt approaches 20%, we could raise the rating. We also need
to be confident that the company is committed to that leverage level.
Conversely, if reimbursement is far weaker than our expectation, or there is
some adverse regulatory change that causes its EBITDA margin to fall about 200
basis points which we believe would increase leverage to about 5x, we could
lower the rating.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009
-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Select Medical Corp.
Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/--
Subordinated B-
Recovery Rating 6
Select Medical Holdings Corp.
Senior Unsecured B-
Recovery Rating 6
CreditWatch Action
To From
Select Medical Corp.
Senior Secured BB/Watch Neg BB
Recovery Rating* 1 1
*Standard & Poor's does not place its recovery ratings on CreditWatch;
however, this does not preclude our recovery assessment from potentially
changing in the future.
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.