TEXT-Fitch rates Peninsula Gaming LLC

Aug 2 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B' to
Peninsula Gaming, LLC (Peninsula) and to Peninsula Gaming, Corp.
(co-issuer of the notes). Fitch has also assigned a 'BB/RR1' rating to
Peninsula's anticipated $875 million senior secured credit facility and
'CCC/RR6' to $350 million in anticipated senior unsecured notes. The notes will
be issued by Boyd Acquisition Sub, LLC and Boyd Acquisition Finance Corp., which
will be merged into Peninsula and Peninsula Gaming Corp, respectively, upon the
consummation of the merger with Boyd Gaming Corp (Boyd). The Rating Outlook is
Stable.
The proceeds from the credit facility and the unsecured notes will partially
fund the $1.45 billion acquisition of Peninsula by Boyd (rated 'B' IDR with
Negative Outlook by Fitch). The balance of the acquisition cost will be funded
with a $200 million equity contribution by Boyd and a $144 million promissory
note that will be issued to the seller. Boyd made the $200 million equity
contribution to Boyd Acquisition I, LLC on May 30, 2012. The transaction is
expected to close by year-end 2012.
The 'B' IDR reflects Peninsula's solid free cash flow (FCF) profile, healthy
liquidity profile and a desirable asset portfolio, consisting of several
locals-oriented properties that are well insulated from competitive pressures.
Peninsula's credit profile also benefits from a degree of diversification
relative to the company's revenue size (roughly $520 million projected by Fitch
for full-year 2012).
Peninsula's flagship property, Kansas Star (about 15 miles south of Wichita, KS)
opened December 2011 and generated nearly $50 million in EBITDA in the first two
full quarters of operation, or about 46% of the company's total property EBITDA
during the period. Kansas Star is the only casino in the immediate vicinity of
the Wichita market with the nearest competitors being Oklahoma tribal casinos
located approximately 40 miles south of Kansas Star. Per Kansas' gaming law
passed in 2009, the state may only award four gaming licenses, each designated
for a distinct zone, until 2032. Kansas Star, which is in an interim facility,
will open a permanent facility in January 2013. The permanent facility will
increase gaming space and add a 150-room hotel to the casino.
Peninsula's two Iowa casinos also operate in relatively benign competitive
environments and account for about 30% of the last two quarters' total property
EBITDA. The balance of EBITDA (about 25%) comes from Peninsula's Louisiana
properties. Louisiana properties are located within 80-100 miles of Baton Rouge,
where Pinnacle Entertainment will open L'Auberge Baton Rouge later this month.
However, the impact should be manageable given Peninsula's emphasis on local
clientele.
Credit Metrics:
Per Fitch's base case, Peninsula's restricted group leverage pro forma for the
transactions will be around 6.5x by the end of 2012. This is high relative to
Peninsula's business risk but is commensurate with the 'B' IDR. Fitch's leverage
calculation subtracts management fees from EBITDA and does not include the $144
million promissory note, which will be outside the restricted group. Leverage is
expected to remain elevated but improve to below 6x by 2015. Peninsula's credit
facility has a 50% excess cash flow sweep provision and a 1% per year
amortization on the term loans, which will aid de-leveraging.
Peninsula's credit facility has leverage maintenance covenants that start in
2013 at 7.25x and step down by about half-a-turn per year thereafter. Fitch
forecasts a comfortable covenant cushion through the forecast horizon. Peninsula
covenant calculation is net of excess cash and adds back management fees into
EBITDA. Excess cash for the purpose of the covenant calculation cannot exceed
$50 million and allows for $20 million in cage cash. If Peninsula's revolver is
drawn, excess cash equals $0.
Fitch estimates interest coverage (calculated pursuant to covenants) to be in
the 2.5x-2.75x range relative to the 2x covenant.
FCF:
Peninsula's discretionary FCF profile pro forma for the transactions and
full-year of Kansas Star should remain in the $57 million-$82 million range, per
Fitch's base case. The discretionary cash flow range incorporates the following
estimates:
--$170 million-$180 million EBITDA range;
--$80 million-$85 million in cash-based interest expense;
--$10 million-$20 million in maintenance capex;
--$8 million in mandatory term loan amortization.
In Fitch's more conservative stress case, discretionary FCF remains healthy at
or above $40 million. Fitch assumes that at least 50% of the cash will be used
to pay down the term loan per the credit agreement's cash sweep provision. Up to
50% of excess cash can be upstreamed to Boyd assuming covenant leverage remains
a half-turn below the maintenance covenant threshold.
Following the opening of the permanent facility at Kansas Star there are no
major capital projects anticipated. Peninsula does have plans for a phase II at
Kansas Star but the project's scope is relatively modest at $44 million. Of this
amount only $29 million will be funded by Peninsula (balance is third-party
related), which can easily be funded from cash flow.
Relationship to Boyd:
At this time, Fitch does not link the IDRs of Boyd and Peninsula, which will be
an unrestricted subsidiary of Boyd once the acquisition closes. Peninsula's debt
is not guaranteed by Boyd and vice-versa and there are no cross-default
provisions. Importantly, Boyd's financial flexibility and debt covenants
constrain its capacity to support Peninsula. Should Boyd's financial and credit
quality improve materially, Fitch may start linking the IDRs.
Boyd's ability to pull cash from Peninsula is limited by the restricted payment
covenants in the credit agreement and the bond indenture. The credit agreement
permits Peninsula to make restricted payments equal to 50% of excess cash flow
in addition to an initial $20 million restricted payment basket. Under the
credit agreement, restricted payments per the above provision are only
permissible if the covenant leverage is a half-turn below the maintenance
covenant threshold. The bond indenture has a separate restricted basket criteria
equal to $15 million plus 50% of net income. Under the indenture, restricted
payments per the above criteria are subject to a 2x fixed charge test but there
is a $20 million general carve-out.
Boyd plans to consolidate Peninsula restricted group into its own at some point
after the acquisition closes. In an event that Boyd does consolidate the
restricted groups Fitch may withdraw the ratings on Peninsula, depending on how
Boyd merges the groups.
Security Specific Ratings:
The 'RR1' Recovery Rating on the senior secured credit facility incorporates
Fitch's recovery estimate that is in the 91%-100% range. The credit facility
will consist of an $825 million term loan and a $50 million revolver. The
revolver will have a security priority over the term loan. The revolver is
expected to be undrawn upon the close of the transaction but Fitch's recovery
analysis assumes full draw upon the event of default. The 'RR6' Recovery Rating
on the senior unsecured notes reflects Fitch's estimate of no recovery for the
noteholders.
Fitch's recovery scenario assumes 35% stress on Peninsula's mature properties'
LTM EBITDA through June 30, 2012 and a $75 million EBITDA for Kansas Star. Fitch
further assumes stressed EBITDA multiples of 5.5x for the Louisiana properties
and 6.0x for the Iowa properties, which are newer and operate in a more benign
competitive environment. Fitch assigns a 7.0x multiple to Kansas Star to reflect
the lack of competition in the market and the anticipated investment into the
property. Fitch estimates administration fees at 10% of enterprise value.
Rating Triggers:
There is limited upside for Peninsula's IDR given the company's high leverage
relative to its operating profile. Also, as Peninsula's credit profile begins to
improve materially Boyd will likely look to consolidate Peninsula into its own
restricted group. Fitch thinks this may occur prior to 2015, when Boyd's sizable
credit facility comes due. The notes become callable in August 2014 and can be
redeemed prior to that subject to make-whole provisions.
Negative rating action could be triggered if Peninsula comes close to its
leverage maintenance covenant. This is consistent with Fitch's stress case
scenario which assumes 15% revenue impact on the Louisiana properties from the
opening of Pinnacle's Baton Rouge casino and Kansas Star margins dropping to
around 40% in 2013. The stress case further assumes prolonged low single-digit
revenue declines across all of Peninsula's assets, indicative of mild
recessionary pressures.
In Fitch's stress case Peninsula will likely remain in the 'B' category, since
the company is still expected to generate a comfortable FCF cushion. This in
turn may sway the lenders to amend or waive the covenants.