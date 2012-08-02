版本:
TEXT-S&P cuts ArcelorMittal TO 'BB+'

Overview
     -- Following the recent downward revision of Standard & Poor's European 
GDP forecasts and a higher likelihood of a global slowdown, we expect the 
steel industry environment to continue weakening. This is contrary to our 
previous expectation.
     -- ArcelorMittal's second-quarter results were somewhat below our
previous expectations, and we now forecast the company's credit ratios will 
remain weak.
     -- We are lowering the long- and short-term ratings on ArcelorMittal to 
'BB+/B' from 'BBB-/A-3'.
     -- The negative outlook reflects the uncertainty related to the extent of 
the company's planned near-term debt reduction as well as the weak steel 
environment. 
 
Rating Action
On Aug. 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long- and 
short-term corporate credit ratings on Luxembourg-registered steel group 
ArcelorMittal to 'BB+/B' from 'BBB-/A-3'. The outlook is negative. 

We also lowered the ratings on the debt instruments issued or guaranteed by 
ArcelorMittal to 'BB+' and assigned recovery ratings of '4', indicating our 
expectation of average recovery (30%-50%) in the event of a payment default. 
We assigned a recovery rating of '3' to the $500 million bond issued by 
operating subsidiary ArcelorMittal USA and guaranteed by ArcelorMittal, 
indicating our expectation of meaningful recovery (50% to 70%) in the event of 
a payment default. The issue rating on this bond is also 'BB+'. 

Rationale
The downgrade reflects the weaker steel industry environment and economic 
prospects globally, and particularly in Europe, that have led us to revise 
downward our forecast for ArcelorMittal's profits for the rest of 2012 and 
2013. 

Our rating action follows the recent change in Standard & Poor's economic 
forecast for Europe (see "The Curse Of The Three Ds: Triple Deleveraging Drags 
Europe Deeper Into Recession," published on July 30, 2012, on RatingsDirect). 
In addition, purchasing manager indices for other parts of the world have 
weakened, which we believe should translate into lower steel demand in 
2012-2013. Furthermore, the 20% decline in steel and raw material prices over 
the past two months indicates that the industry environment is currently 
weaker than we previously expected. Finally, the downgrade also follows 
ArcelorMittal's second-quarter results, which were somewhat below our 
expectations as of May 2012. 

We now expect that the company's adjusted ratio of funds from operations (FFO) 
to debt will be below 20% in 2012 and about 20% in 2013 according to our 
scenario, compared with our previous forecast of 25% in 2013. This is in spite 
of our continued assumption that management will likely undertake significant 
debt reduction over the next six months through disposals and potentially 
other significant credit-enhancing measures. 

Our ratings on ArcelorMittal now factor in our expectation that the company's 
adjusted EBITDA will be below $7 billion in 2012, following a weak $3.5 
billion in the first half and a likely more challenging second half than we 
previously assumed. It also assumes that the company's margins per ton of 
steel will stay weak, especially in Europe, and that sales volumes will be 
moderately lower due to seasonal factors. We continue to assume an iron ore 
price of $120 per ton, to which spot prices have recently dropped from $140 
per ton in May 2012. We adjust EBITDA for nonrecurring items, such as gains on 
sales of subsidiaries, curtailment and noncash derivative effects, and 
pensions and operating leases. We do not add back ArcelorMittal's 
restructuring costs of $0.3 billion in the first half of 2012, which we 
believe are likely to continue to arise, albeit at a lower pace, in the second 
half and potentially in 2013. 

We expect that ArcelorMittal's EBITDA will improve only moderately in 2013 on 
the back of a likely increase in iron ore production, important cost savings, 
and possibly stronger results from ArcelorMittal's Americas operations, where 
we expect GDP growth to remain at about 2%. We believe any improvement in the 
European operations (about 10%-15% of group EBITDA in 2012-2013), remains very 
uncertain due to very low GDP growth that we currently expect in this region 
under our base-case scenario. We also see a 40% chance of a harsher recession 
in the region. A further slowdown in steel demand in China and consequently 
weaker iron ore prices may also have a major negative effect on the company's 
profits because mining represents an estimated 30% of its EBITDA.

Under our base-case scenario, we estimate ArcelorMittal will generate adjusted 
FFO of about $4.0 billion-$4.5 billion in 2012. Taking into account the 
working capital inflow of $1.1 billion in the first half of this year, 
operating cash flow should cover capital expenditures of $4.5 billion and 
dividends of $1.2 billion. We therefore anticipate that debt reduction over 
the next six months will come largely from important disposals and potentially 
other management actions. We continue to factor into our baseline scenario 
envisaged significant reductions in ArcelorMittal's adjusted debt toward $30 
billion by the end of 2012, compared with $37.6 billion at year-end 2011. In 
this respect, we believe management has realistic disposal plans and is 
committed to proactive actions. Nevertheless, we believe that execution risks 
have increased given the deteriorated economic environment and turbulent 
capital markets. On the basis of such debt reduction, we expect the fully 
adjusted ratio of FFO to debt will improve to 20% in 2013 under our baseline 
scenario from 15% as of June 30, 2012, which would be commensurate with the 
current rating. Absent this debt reduction, however, the FFO-to-debt ratio 
would remain weak at below 15% in 2012 and about 15% in 2013.

We continue to view the group's business risk profile as "satisfactory" and 
its financial risk profile as "significant", as our criteria define the terms. 
ArcelorMittal has leading global market positions, generating about 20% of 
EBITDA in Europe in 2011, 17% in North America, and 33% in emerging markets. 
An additional 30% come from its profitable and growing iron ore mining 
operations. Negative rating factors, however, include the cyclicality of the 
steel industry, the weak performance of the group's European operations, and a 
sluggish global economic and steel industry environment.

Liquidity
We continue to assess ArcelorMittal's liquidity as "adequate" under our 
criteria. We estimate that the ratio of sources of liquidity to uses is above 
1.2x for the next 12 months. We also consider that ArcelorMittal has a track 
record of regular new bond issuances to lengthen its debt maturities, and 
sound relationships with banks. The group's bonds and key bank facilities 
don't contain rating triggers that would require early repayment, but interest 
rates will be adjusted upward on certain instruments.

Liquidity sources as of June 30, 2012, include:
     -- Estimated surplus cash of $3.5 billion, excluding $1.0 billion that we 
view as tied to the operations;
     -- A substantial $10 billion availability under medium-term committed 
bank facilities that expire in May 2015 and March 2016; and
     -- FFO of about $4.0 billion-$4.5 billion estimated over the next 12 
months

This compares with the following liquidity uses over the next year:
     -- Debt maturing in the next 12 months of $4.8 billion;
     -- A further $4 billion utilization under the true sales of receivables 
commercial paper program that we treat as short-term debt; and 
     -- Annual capital expenditures of about $4.5 billion and stable annual 
dividend payments of about $1.2 billion, both of which we assume in our 
base-case scenario.

We note that in our scenario and without taking into account potential debt 
reduction, the company will have less than 15% headroom under the maintenance 
financial covenant of its $10 billion of long-term syndicated bank lines by 
the end of 2012. The covenant limits company-defined net debt to EBITDA to 
3.5x. We nevertheless expect the covenant headroom to increase following 
anticipated debt reduction.

Recovery analysis
The debt issued by ArcelorMittal and its finance vehicle ArcelorMittal Finance 
is rated 'BB+', in line with the corporate credit rating. The recovery rating 
for this debt is '4', indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery 
in the event of a payment default. The $500 million 6.50% unsecured notes due 
2014 issued by ArcelorMittal USA is also rated 'BB+', in line with the 
corporate credit rating. The recovery rating on these notes is '3', however, 
indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a 
payment default.

Our estimate of recovery for all these notes reflects our view of the 
company's significant stressed enterprise value at the hypothetical point of 
default, the relatively modest prior ranking secured debt (except for $4.3 
billion receivable financing programs and a modest 0.3% of total debt), and 
Luxembourg's relatively creditor-friendly insolvency regime. The recovery 
rating on the notes is constrained by their unsecured nature and the 
relatively weak credit protection provided by their documentation. In 
contrast, various revolving credit facilities (RCFs) issued by ArcelorMittal 
benefit from the protection afforded by a maximum net leverage (net debt to 
EBITDA) maintenance financial covenant set at 3.5x (the actual ratio was at 
2.2x at fiscal year-end2011). These RCFs comprise a $500 million letter of 
credit facility due September 2016, a $4,000 million syndicated facility due 
May 2015, and a $6,000 million syndicated facility due March 2016. The notes 
and the RCFs rank pari passu, although we note that the existence of 
maintenance financial covenants in the RCF documentation could allow these 
facilities to obtain security in the path to default, after a covenant breach. 

The company's corporate structure is relatively simple, with most debt issued 
by ArcelorMittal or its financing arm ArcelorMittal Finance and guaranteed by 
ArcelorMittal itself. ArcelorMittal Finance has issued two bonds totaling EUR600
million maturing in 2014.

The recovery rating assigned to the U.S. notes is one notch higher than that 
assigned to ArcelorMittal's debt, given that the former debt is structurally 
advantaged to the latter as a result of having been issued at the operating 
level and benefiting from both a downstream guarantee from the parent 
ArcelorMittal and upstream guarantees from U.S. operating subsidiaries. 
Although the recovery expectation on these notes exceeds the 50%-70% range, we 
have capped the recovery rating at '3'. This is in line with our criteria and 
reflects the risk that recovery prospects may be impaired by the issuance of 
additional priority or pari passu debt before default (see "Criteria 
Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials Issuers' 
Speculative-Grade Debt," published on Aug. 10, 2009).

In the event of a default, we believe ArcelorMittal would be reorganized 
rather than liquidated, given the group's strong market position. Our 
hypothetical default scenario would occur in 2016, owing to a sustained period 
of operating underperformance, generally poor economic conditions, and 
excessive financial leverage resulting in incapacity to refinance maturing 
debt. We have used a multiple-based methodology to assess ArcelorMittal's 
stressed enterprise value at the point of default. Under our assumptions, we 
calculate this stressed enterprise value at about EUR27,710 million.

Outlook
The negative outlook reflects the downside risk that ArcelorMittal's adjusted 
FFO to debt ratios could remain below 20% in 2012-2013. This will depend 
notably on the extent of near-term debt reductions and some modest recovery, 
both in the company's operating performance and in the industry environment 
that we anticipate from 2013, following a likely very weak 2012. 

We could revise the outlook to stable over the next six months if the company 
achieves its envisaged material debt reductions and if we deem it sufficiently 
likely that the adjusted ratio of FFO to debt will return to about 20% in 
2013. The proceeds of the disposals on which we understand the company is 
progressing, will be an important first step toward reducing debt.

Although not anticipated in the next 18 months, we could raise the rating to 
'BBB-' again, if the company's adjusted ratio of FFO to debt were to improve 
to above 25%. Although management's policy remains focused on achieving an 
investment-grade rating, this would likely require adjusted debt to decline to 
$30 billion or below, in combination with a clear improvement in industry 
conditions.

Ratings List

Downgraded; Affirmed
                                        To                 From
ArcelorMittal
 Corporate Credit Rating                BB+/Negative/B     BBB-/Negative/A-3
 Senior Unsecured                       BB+                BBB-
  Recovery rating                       4           
 Commercial Paper                       B                  A-3

ArcelorMittal USA Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating                BB+/Negative/--    BBB-/Negative/--
 Senior Unsecured*                      BB+                BBB-
  Recovery rating                       3             

ArcelorMittal Finance
 Corporate Credit Rating                BB+/Negative       BBB-/Negative
 Senior Unsecured                       BB+                BBB-
  Recovery rating                       4       

Ispat Inland ULC
 Senior Secured(4)                       BB+                BBB-
  Recovery rating                       4

*guaranteed by ArcelorMittal
(4)guaranteed by ArcelorMittal and ArcelorMittal USA Inc.

