TEXT-S&P raises Georgian Railway rating to 'BB-'

March 15 - Overview	
     -- We believe Georgia's rail infrastructure operator Georgian Railway LLC 	
(GR) has improved its financial risk profile by extending the timeline for its 	
modernization project.	
     -- GR has adequate liquidity under our criteria and we consider that the 	
likelihood of government support to GR, if needed, is extremely high.	
     -- We are raising our long-term rating on GR to 'BB-' from 'B+' and 	
affirming the 'B' short-term rating.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our belief that GR's financial risk 	
profile will not change in the next year.	
	
Rating Action	
On March 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term 	
foreign and local currency rating on Georgian state owned rail infrastructure 	
operator Georgian Railway LLC (GR) to 'BB-' from 'B+'. We also affirmed the 	
'B' short-term rating on GR. The outlook is stable.	
	
Rationale	
The upgrade reflects our view that GR has improved its financial risk profile 	
by extending the timeline for its modernization project. This lowers the risk 	
of the company not being able to repay its Eurobond due in 2015. We also 	
understand that the government of Georgia (BB-/Stable/B) has told GR it might 	
provide financial assistance for a project to build a rail route bypassing the 	
country's capital city Tbilisi, if it is needed. GR's business risk profile 	
has not changed and is, in our view, still weak because of the company's 	
reliance on the cyclical commodity business for most of its revenues. The 	
company also relies on transit traffic.	
	
While we expect GR's funds from operations (FFO)-to-debt ratio to exceed 45% 	
and debt to EBITDA to be no higher than 1.6x in 2012-2013, we still believe 	
the company will show negative free operating cash flow throughout the same 	
period. This reflects its aggressive capital expenditure (capex) program, 	
which it has lengthened to enable better funding of its expenditures through 	
ongoing revenues. Most of this capex is still discretionary, because the 	
company could scale back or postpone most of the investments if necessary.	
	
We consider GR to be a government-related entity (GRE). In accordance with our 	
criteria for GREs, our view of an "extremely high" likelihood of timely and 	
sufficient extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of GR's:	
	
     -- "Critical" role for the Georgian government, given GR's monopoly 	
position as the manager and owner of the national rail infrastructure and sole 	
nationwide rail freight provider. In our view, GR plays a key role in 	
implementing Georgia's infrastructure development plan, which we understand is 	
one of the highest priorities for the current government. GR also plays a 	
central role in developing the transport industry in Georgia: a main national 	
policy. Furthermore, GR is a major player in the domestic economy with 	
revenues accounting for about 2.1% of Georgian GDP. In addition to being the 	
largest employer in the country, with about 13,000 staff, GR is also one of 	
the largest tax payers in Georgia; and 	
     -- "Very strong" link with the Georgian government, given its 100% direct 	
and indirect ownership of the company and the government's role in appointing 	
GR's key board members, and our expectation that GR will not be privatized in 	
the short term. The government did recently transfer a 24% stake in GR to a 	
government-owned fund, but it retains control and we understand there has been 	
no change in the supervisory board.	
	
We don't factor any uplift into the rating on GR to reflect the "extremely 	
high" likelihood of government support because we rate GR at the same level as 	
the sovereign.  	
	
Liquidity	
The short-term rating is 'B'. We consider GR's liquidity to be adequate under 	
our criteria based on our expectation that the company will show a ratio of 	
sources to uses of about 1.3x in 2012 and 2013. We expect the company's cash 	
resources to reach about Georgian lari (GEL) 456 million (about US$275 	
million) in 2012, with uses at about GEL343 million. The sources are mainly 	
operating revenues and cash on the balance sheet from the Eurobond issue. Uses 	
are primarily the above mentioned discretionary capex.	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects our belief that GR's financial risk profile will 	
not change in the next year.	
	
The extension of GR's timeline for the modernization project has improved the 	
company's financial risk profile and liquidity position. We would expect the 	
company to continue maintaining a close watch on its capex and to show it can 	
extend and control the capex if necessary, so that it maintains, or improves, 	
its current financial risk profile. We also expect GR to refrain from 	
distributing any dividends for as long as the repayment of its Eurobond, or 	
its refinancing for a longer period, has not been resolved.	
	
We would expect the company to maintain a debt-to-EBITDA ratio, as we 	
calculate it, of no more than 2x in coming years, which we would view as 	
commensurate with the current rating. A downgrade of Georgia could have a 	
negative effect on GR because of the critical role of the company within the 	
country. We would only consider a positive action on GR if we upgraded Georgia.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 	
9, 2010	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials 	
Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008 	
     -- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Approach To Rating Speculative-Grade 	
Credits, May 13, 2008	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
Upgraded	
                                        To                 From	
Georgian Railway LLC	
Corporate Credit Rating                 BB-/Stable/B       B+/Stable/B	
Senior Unsecured                        BB-                B+	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

