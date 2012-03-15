TEXT-S&P revises MGM outlook to positive

March 15 - Overview -- MGM Resorts plans to issue $750 million of new senior notes, the proceeds of which will be used repay a portion of its non-extended term loans. -- We are assigning the proposed notes our 'B-' issue-level rating, and we are also assigning issue-level ratings to MGM's existing extended credit facilities and non-extended revolver. -- In addition, we are affirming our 'B-' corporate credit rating on MGM and revising our rating outlook to positive, reflecting reduced refinancing risk following this transaction and our expectation MGM will continue to benefit from growth trends on the Las Vegas Strip. -- The positive rating outlook reflects gradually improving, although still weak, credit measures and our expectation that the company will maintain access to the capital markets to address intermediate-term debt maturities. Rating Action On March 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings, including its 'B-' corporate credit rating, on Las Vegas-based MGM Resorts International and revised our rating outlook to positive from stable. At the same time, we assigned our 'B-' issue-level and '4' recovery ratings to MGM's proposed $750 million senior unsecured notes, the proceeds of which will be used to repay a portion of MGM's non-extended term loans. The '4' recovery rating reflects our expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. We also assigned issue-level ratings to MGM's existing credit facilities, which will total approximately $2.3 billion following the issuance of the proposed notes. We assigned our 'B-' issue level and '3' recovery ratings to MGM's extended credit facilities, which consist of an approximately $982 million Class A-2 revolving credit facility, $471 million Class C term loan, and $324 million Class E term loan, all due February 2015. The '3' recovery rating reflects our expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. We assigned our 'B-' issue-level and '4' recovery ratings to MGM's approximately $360 million non-extended revolving credit facility due February 2014. The '4' recovery rating reflects our expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. The difference in recovery ratings between the extended and non-extended tranches of the credit facilities reflects the pledge of more substantial collateral to the extended facilities following the recent amendment and restatement compared to the pledge to the non-extended revolver. Rationale The revision of our rating outlook to positive reflects strong performance in 2011 and our expectation that MGM will continue to benefit from the improving performance trends on the Las Vegas Strip. Under our current performance expectations, we expect operating lease adjusted debt to wholly owned EBITDA to improve to about 9x by the end of 2013 and EBITDA coverage of interest to approximate 1.5x. In addition, upon its completion, the proposed notes issuance will represent MGM's second significant capital raise in the debt markets this year, which, based on our outlook for performance, increases our comfort that MGM will be able to continue to access the debt markets to address its significant intermediate-term debt maturities. Lastly, the outlook revision incorporates the benefit from the over $200 million dividend to be received from MGM China. While our rating on MGM currently reflects credit measures excluding MGM China, this dividend increases the likelihood of additional liquidity support from MGM China, if necessary, in our view. Our 'B-' corporate credit rating on MGM reflects our assessment of the company's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" and its business risk profile as "satisfactory," according to our criteria. Our assessment of MGM's financial risk profile as highly leveraged reflects its high debt leverage and thin EBITDA coverage of interest, which we believe will limit positive free operating cash flow generation to below $100 million in each of 2012 and 2013. In addition, while MGM has completed several capital raises and other actions in recent years, alleviating refinancing risk through 2013, its ability to meet the step-up in debt maturities in 2014 and 2015 relies on both substantial growth in cash flow generation and continued access to capital markets. Our assessment of MGM's business risk profile as satisfactory reflects its leading presence on the Las Vegas Strip, strong brand identity, and an experienced management team; somewhat offset by its limited geographic diversity outside of Las Vegas. Our rating on MGM incorporates our expectation for modest, mid-single-digit percentage growth in wholly owned net revenue in 2012 and 2013. We expect MGM's wholly owned EBITDA to grow approximately 10% in each of 2012 and 2013, because continued strength on the lodging side of the business and improved operating leverage after recent cost-containment actions should result in an improved operating margin. The gradual economic recovery and continuing positive momentum in visitation to the Las Vegas Strip should propel this improvement. Under this scenario, while credit measures gradually improve, MGM would generate limited free operating cash flow and would need to raise substantial capital to address debt maturities in 2014 to 2015, totaling nearly $5 billion (including the credit facilities, $1.45 billion of convertible notes, and a $650 million senior secured note), pro forma for the proposed new notes issuance. MGM China is consolidated within MGM's financial statements following last year's initial public offering, which resulted in an increase in MGM's ownership in MGM China to 51%. However, our rating on MGM currently reflects credit measures excluding MGM China. While we are not factoring any meaningful level of financial support for the U.S. operations from MGM China, the recently announced over $200 million dividend to be received from MGM China increases the likelihood of additional liquidity support from MGM China, if necessary, in our view. Once the timeline and financing strategy for MGM China's planned Cotai development becomes clearer, and if management more clearly articulates a capital structure strategy and dividend policy, we could reassess our treatment of this entity. MGM performed well in 2011, posting consolidated wholly owned EBITDA growth of nearly 10%. Las Vegas Strip net revenue and property EBITDA grew approximately 5% and 14%, respectively, during this period, largely from growth in the company's lodging business. Occupancy at MGM's Las Vegas Strip properties improved slightly to 90% in 2011 from 89% in 2010, while revenue per available room grew nearly 12%, as average daily rate benefited from a higher convention room mix. CityCenter also performed well during this period, generating approximately $228 million of property EBITDA, essentially double the amount generated in 2010. We recently revised our 'B-' rating outlook on CityCenter to stable from negative following this improved performance, which we believe should alleviate the need for any additional support from MGM beyond that required under the restated completion guarantee. Liquidity Based on its likely sources and uses of cash over the next 12 to 18 months, MGM has an "adequate" liquidity profile, according to our criteria. Relevant elements of its liquidity profile include: -- We expect sources of liquidity to exceed uses by at least 1.2x. -- Net sources of liquidity would remain positive; even in the event of a 15% shortfall in EBITDA relative our current performance expectations. -- We believe the cushion relative to MGM's recently amended minimum EBITDA covenant over the next 12 to 18 months will remain sufficient to withstand an EBITDA shortfall of 15% relative to our current performance expectations. As of Dec. 31, 2011, MGM had about $368 million of cash on its balance sheet, excluding cash held at MGM China and adjusting for the temporary revolver draw at the end of the quarter. We believe most of this cash is required for daily operations. Additionally, following the recent amendment and restatement of its credit facilities, we believe MGM has nearly $900 million available under its extended and nonextended revolving credit facilities. We view this revolver capacity as a source of cash to meet capital spending needs or debt maturities. The expected sale of its 50% ownership in Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa and related land in Atlantic City is an additional potential source of liquidity for MGM, and should result in a cash inflow of at least $200 million. This sale is likely to occur within the next 12 months. During 2011, MGM generated approximately $675 million in cash from operating activities, which funded over $300 million of capital expenditures and some debt repayment. We expect capital spending to be approximately $350 million this year, including spending associated with room remodels at Bellagio and MGM Grand. Debt maturities are manageable in 2012 and 2013, consisting of approximately $535 million and $1.3 billion, respectively, and we believe MGM will successfully access capital markets to address these maturities, to the extent necessary. However, maturities step up meaningfully in 2014 and 2015, and MGM's ability to meet them relies both on substantial growth in cash flow generation and continued access to capital markets. Outlook The positive rating outlook reflects gradually improving, although still weak, credit measures and our expectation that the company will maintain access to the capital markets to address intermediate-term debt maturities. Under our current performance expectations, we expect operating lease adjusted debt to wholly owned EBITDA to improve to about 9x by the end of 2013 and EBITDA coverage of interest to approximate 1.5x. An upgrade could result if solid growth trends demonstrated in recent periods continue, and we believe that EBITDA coverage of interest will reach 1.5x over the subsequent 12 months. A large capital-market transaction that extends a substantial portion of the nearly $5 billion of debt due in 2014 and 2015 (which include the credit facilities, $1.45 billion of convertible notes, and a $650 million senior secured note) could also drive positive ratings momentum. Furthermore, any such transaction could potentially reduce MGM's interest cost and improve interest coverage, given the high coupon on certain notes, including bonds maturing in 2013 which are secured by New York New York. While we view the reorganization of the ownership of MGM China following last year's IPO positively, we are not factoring in any meaningful level of financial support for the U.S. operations from Macau over the foreseeable future. Thus, our rating on MGM currently reflects credit measures excluding MGM China. A revision of our rating outlook to negative or a downgrade could result if recent strong performance trends do not continue in 2012 because of an economic downturn. In this scenario, MGM could be challenged to generate sufficient cash flow to meet fixed charges while servicing its capital structure, and we would see more risk in the company's ability to access capital markets to meet intermediate term debt maturities. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From MGM Resorts International Corporate Credit Rating B-/Positive/-- B-/Stable/-- New Rating MGM Resorts International Senior Secured $981.837 mil Class A-2 ln due 2015 B- Recovery Rating 3 $471.446 mil Class C ln due 2015 B- Recovery Rating 3 $360.446 mil Class A-1 ln due 2014 B- Recovery Rating 4 $324.055 mil Class E ln due 2015 B- Recovery Rating 3 Senior Unsecured $750 mil nts due 2022 B- Recovery Rating 4 Ratings Affirmed MGM Resorts International Senior secured debt B+ Recovery Rating 1 Senior unsecured debt B- Recovery Rating 4 Mandalay Resort Group Senior unsecured debt B- Recovery Rating 4 Subordinated Local Currency CCC Recovery Rating 6 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. 