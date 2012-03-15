TEXT-S&P revises MGM outlook to positive

March 15 - Overview
-- MGM Resorts plans to issue $750 million of new senior notes, the
proceeds of which will be used repay a portion of its non-extended term loans.
-- We are assigning the proposed notes our 'B-' issue-level rating, and
we are also assigning issue-level ratings to MGM's existing extended credit
facilities and non-extended revolver.
-- In addition, we are affirming our 'B-' corporate credit rating on MGM
and revising our rating outlook to positive, reflecting reduced refinancing
risk following this transaction and our expectation MGM will continue to
benefit from growth trends on the Las Vegas Strip.
-- The positive rating outlook reflects gradually improving, although
still weak, credit measures and our expectation that the company will maintain
access to the capital markets to address intermediate-term debt maturities.
Rating Action
On March 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings,
including its 'B-' corporate credit rating, on Las Vegas-based MGM Resorts
International and revised our rating outlook to positive from stable.
At the same time, we assigned our 'B-' issue-level and '4' recovery ratings to
MGM's proposed $750 million senior unsecured notes, the proceeds of which will
be used to repay a portion of MGM's non-extended term loans. The '4' recovery
rating reflects our expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery for lenders
in the event of a payment default.
We also assigned issue-level ratings to MGM's existing credit facilities,
which will total approximately $2.3 billion following the issuance of the
proposed notes. We assigned our 'B-' issue level and '3' recovery ratings to
MGM's extended credit facilities, which consist of an approximately $982
million Class A-2 revolving credit facility, $471 million Class C term loan,
and $324 million Class E term loan, all due February 2015. The '3' recovery
rating reflects our expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery for
lenders in the event of a payment default. We assigned our 'B-' issue-level
and '4' recovery ratings to MGM's approximately $360 million non-extended
revolving credit facility due February 2014. The '4' recovery rating reflects
our expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery for lenders in the event of a
payment default. The difference in recovery ratings between the extended and
non-extended tranches of the credit facilities reflects the pledge of more
substantial collateral to the extended facilities following the recent
amendment and restatement compared to the pledge to the non-extended revolver.
Rationale
The revision of our rating outlook to positive reflects strong performance in
2011 and our expectation that MGM will continue to benefit from the improving
performance trends on the Las Vegas Strip. Under our current performance
expectations, we expect operating lease adjusted debt to wholly owned EBITDA
to improve to about 9x by the end of 2013 and EBITDA coverage of interest to
approximate 1.5x. In addition, upon its completion, the proposed notes
issuance will represent MGM's second significant capital raise in the debt
markets this year, which, based on our outlook for performance, increases our
comfort that MGM will be able to continue to access the debt markets to
address its significant intermediate-term debt maturities. Lastly, the outlook
revision incorporates the benefit from the over $200 million dividend to be
received from MGM China. While our rating on MGM currently reflects credit
measures excluding MGM China, this dividend increases the likelihood of
additional liquidity support from MGM China, if necessary, in our view.
Our 'B-' corporate credit rating on MGM reflects our assessment of the
company's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" and its business risk
profile as "satisfactory," according to our criteria.
Our assessment of MGM's financial risk profile as highly leveraged reflects
its high debt leverage and thin EBITDA coverage of interest, which we believe
will limit positive free operating cash flow generation to below $100 million
in each of 2012 and 2013. In addition, while MGM has completed several capital
raises and other actions in recent years, alleviating refinancing risk through
2013, its ability to meet the step-up in debt maturities in 2014 and 2015
relies on both substantial growth in cash flow generation and continued access
to capital markets.
Our assessment of MGM's business risk profile as satisfactory reflects its
leading presence on the Las Vegas Strip, strong brand identity, and an
experienced management team; somewhat offset by its limited geographic
diversity outside of Las Vegas.
Our rating on MGM incorporates our expectation for modest, mid-single-digit
percentage growth in wholly owned net revenue in 2012 and 2013. We expect
MGM's wholly owned EBITDA to grow approximately 10% in each of 2012 and 2013,
because continued strength on the lodging side of the business and improved
operating leverage after recent cost-containment actions should result in an
improved operating margin. The gradual economic recovery and continuing
positive momentum in visitation to the Las Vegas Strip should propel this
improvement. Under this scenario, while credit measures gradually improve, MGM
would generate limited free operating cash flow and would need to raise
substantial capital to address debt maturities in 2014 to 2015, totaling
nearly $5 billion (including the credit facilities, $1.45 billion of
convertible notes, and a $650 million senior secured note), pro forma for the
proposed new notes issuance.
MGM China is consolidated within MGM's financial statements following last
year's initial public offering, which resulted in an increase in MGM's
ownership in MGM China to 51%. However, our rating on MGM currently reflects
credit measures excluding MGM China. While we are not factoring any meaningful
level of financial support for the U.S. operations from MGM China, the
recently announced over $200 million dividend to be received from MGM China
increases the likelihood of additional liquidity support from MGM China, if
necessary, in our view. Once the timeline and financing strategy for MGM
China's planned Cotai development becomes clearer, and if management more
clearly articulates a capital structure strategy and dividend policy, we could
reassess our treatment of this entity.
MGM performed well in 2011, posting consolidated wholly owned EBITDA growth of
nearly 10%. Las Vegas Strip net revenue and property EBITDA grew approximately
5% and 14%, respectively, during this period, largely from growth in the
company's lodging business. Occupancy at MGM's Las Vegas Strip properties
improved slightly to 90% in 2011 from 89% in 2010, while revenue per available
room grew nearly 12%, as average daily rate benefited from a higher convention
room mix. CityCenter also performed well during this period, generating
approximately $228 million of property EBITDA, essentially double the amount
generated in 2010. We recently revised our 'B-' rating outlook on CityCenter
to stable from negative following this improved performance, which we believe
should alleviate the need for any additional support from MGM beyond that
required under the restated completion guarantee.
Liquidity
Based on its likely sources and uses of cash over the next 12 to 18 months,
MGM has an "adequate" liquidity profile, according to our criteria. Relevant
elements of its liquidity profile include:
-- We expect sources of liquidity to exceed uses by at least 1.2x.
-- Net sources of liquidity would remain positive; even in the event of a
15% shortfall in EBITDA relative our current performance expectations.
-- We believe the cushion relative to MGM's recently amended minimum
EBITDA covenant over the next 12 to 18 months will remain sufficient to
withstand an EBITDA shortfall of 15% relative to our current performance
expectations.
As of Dec. 31, 2011, MGM had about $368 million of cash on its balance sheet,
excluding cash held at MGM China and adjusting for the temporary revolver draw
at the end of the quarter. We believe most of this cash is required for daily
operations. Additionally, following the recent amendment and restatement of
its credit facilities, we believe MGM has nearly $900 million available under
its extended and nonextended revolving credit facilities. We view this
revolver capacity as a source of cash to meet capital spending needs or debt
maturities. The expected sale of its 50% ownership in Borgata Hotel Casino &
Spa and related land in Atlantic City is an additional potential source of
liquidity for MGM, and should result in a cash inflow of at least $200
million. This sale is likely to occur within the next 12 months.
During 2011, MGM generated approximately $675 million in cash from operating
activities, which funded over $300 million of capital expenditures and some
debt repayment. We expect capital spending to be approximately $350 million
this year, including spending associated with room remodels at Bellagio and
MGM Grand. Debt maturities are manageable in 2012 and 2013, consisting of
approximately $535 million and $1.3 billion, respectively, and we believe MGM
will successfully access capital markets to address these maturities, to the
extent necessary. However, maturities step up meaningfully in 2014 and 2015,
and MGM's ability to meet them relies both on substantial growth in cash flow
generation and continued access to capital markets.
Outlook
The positive rating outlook reflects gradually improving, although still weak,
credit measures and our expectation that the company will maintain access to
the capital markets to address intermediate-term debt maturities. Under our
current performance expectations, we expect operating lease adjusted debt to
wholly owned EBITDA to improve to about 9x by the end of 2013 and EBITDA
coverage of interest to approximate 1.5x.
An upgrade could result if solid growth trends demonstrated in recent periods
continue, and we believe that EBITDA coverage of interest will reach 1.5x over
the subsequent 12 months. A large capital-market transaction that extends a
substantial portion of the nearly $5 billion of debt due in 2014 and 2015
(which include the credit facilities, $1.45 billion of convertible notes, and
a $650 million senior secured note) could also drive positive ratings
momentum. Furthermore, any such transaction could potentially reduce MGM's
interest cost and improve interest coverage, given the high coupon on certain
notes, including bonds maturing in 2013 which are secured by New York New
York. While we view the reorganization of the ownership of MGM China following
last year's IPO positively, we are not factoring in any meaningful level of
financial support for the U.S. operations from Macau over the foreseeable
future. Thus, our rating on MGM currently reflects credit measures excluding
MGM China.
A revision of our rating outlook to negative or a downgrade could result if
recent strong performance trends do not continue in 2012 because of an
economic downturn. In this scenario, MGM could be challenged to generate
sufficient cash flow to meet fixed charges while servicing its capital
structure, and we would see more risk in the company's ability to access
capital markets to meet intermediate term debt maturities.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
To From
MGM Resorts International
Corporate Credit Rating B-/Positive/-- B-/Stable/--
New Rating
MGM Resorts International
Senior Secured
$981.837 mil Class A-2 ln due 2015 B-
Recovery Rating 3
$471.446 mil Class C ln due 2015 B-
Recovery Rating 3
$360.446 mil Class A-1 ln due 2014 B-
Recovery Rating 4
$324.055 mil Class E ln due 2015 B-
Recovery Rating 3
Senior Unsecured
$750 mil nts due 2022 B-
Recovery Rating 4
Ratings Affirmed
MGM Resorts International
Senior secured debt B+
Recovery Rating 1
Senior unsecured debt B-
Recovery Rating 4
Mandalay Resort Group
Senior unsecured debt B-
Recovery Rating 4
Subordinated
Local Currency CCC
Recovery Rating 6
