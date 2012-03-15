TEXT-Fitch: Solvency II unlikely to spark wave of relocations

March 15 - Solvency II is unlikely to lead to a wave of European
insurers moving their headquarters out of Europe as a result of concerns about
third-country equivalence, particularly for the US.
Insurers with large US life operations would be most severely affected if the US
regulatory regime is not granted equivalence with that of the EU. This concern
is the chief cause of Prudential Plc and AEGON's indications that they could
move their headquarters. But while this extra capital requirement would be a
significant burden, we believe the US regime will ultimately achieve equivalent
status.
Our discussions with non-life insurers indicate that they would not have to
increase the capital they are holding for their US operations under Solvency II,
making US equivalence less important for them.
Differences in the implementation of the rules among EU member countries could
lead some firms to consider moving headquarters within Europe. Hannover Re's
announcement on Wednesday that it will change its legal structure highlights
this possibility. However, in general, relocating within the EU would have to
result in a big benefit to justify the cost and would probably only be an option
for firms with operations in another EU country on a similar scale to their home
market.
The approval of insurers' internal models, which are intended to better reflect
the firms' risk profile and may allow them to hold less capital, could be
crucial for companies such as reinsurers with business and risk profiles not
adequately captured within the Solvency II standard formula. If the application
of the standard formula would lead to much higher capital requirements the
non-approval of internal models would lead to a competitive disadvantage for
these insurers.
Insurers are therefore likely to seek swift approval of their internal models.
Hannover Re said it does not have any concrete plans to move, but it is
reportedly uncertain regarding the approval of its own internal model.
Relocating to another country in the EU could remove that concern.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
