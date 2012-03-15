版本:
TEXT-Fitch affirms Acoss' CP, ECP at 'F1+'

March 15 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Agence Centrale des Organismes
de Securite Sociale's (ACOSS) EUR20bn Euro Commercial Paper (ECP) programme and
EUR25bn French Commercial Paper (BT) programme's Short-term local and foreign
currency ratings at 'F1+'.  	
	
The ratings reflect ACOSS's highly strategic role as the state public agency 	
(EPA) in charge of managing social security institutions (SSI) cash flows and 	
collecting social security contributions. As an EPA, ACOSS benefits from an 	
implicit solvency guarantee from France ('AAA'/Negative/'F1+') as all of its 	
assets and liabilities would automatically be transferred to the state if ACOSS 	
was dissolved. ACOSS's debt is fully consolidated in French public debt.  	
	
A negative rating action could result from a downgrade of France's Short-term 	
ratings, an adverse change in ACOSS's legal framework, or from an insufficient 	
level of external funding.	
	
The French government exerts strong administrative, legal, financial and 	
political controls over ACOSS. The state defines ACOSS's strategy and monitors 	
its implementation, and is the main single social security financial 	
contributor. Parliament defines ACOSS's revenue and expenditure scopes, sets its	
annual borrowing limit and monitors its accounts. ACOSS's accounts are audited 	
and certified every year by the national court of accounts. 	
	
Since 2010, ACOSS's external funding has increasingly relied on a EUR20bn ECP 	
programme and a EUR25bn BT programme. Caisse des depots et consignations (CDC, 	
'AAA/Negative/F1+') provides ACOSS with short-term and liquidity coverage of up 	
to EUR5bn for 2012, while state, SSI and CADES (a state agency in charge of the 	
long-term refinancing and amortising of social security debt; 	
'AAA'/Negative/'F1+') routinely subscribe to ACOSS's commercial paper in order 	
to mutualise available cash. Further support is available through state treasury	
loans if necessary, as was the case in the 1990s. The state raised ACOSS's 	
borrowing cap to EUR22bn in 2012 from EUR20bn at end 2011.	
	
ACOSS's liquidity and counterparty risk management processes have been enhanced 	
in order to adapt to increased market funding and to comply with new 	
requirements from CDC. 	
	
ACOSS's year-end debt, which reached EUR49.5bn in 2010, reflects the structural 	
deficit of the French social security. It has been regularly bought-back by 	
CADES, which is legally required to buy-back EUR65.3bn of ACOSS's debt in 2011, 	
EUR6.6bn in 2012 and up to EUR10bn every year until 2017. As a result of CADES' 	
support, Fitch expects ACOSS debt to have decreased to EUR4.7bn at end 2011, and	
to reach EUR18.8bn at end 2012.	
	
Despite CADES' refinancing, ACOSS's debt is expected to increase in the medium 	
term as the social security system is likely to keep generating growing year-end	
deficits. According to Fitch's calculations, based on the 2012 social security 	
finance bill's central scenario, ACOSS's debt could exceed EUR25bn by 2015 	
without further refinancing from CADES and/or social security balancing 	
measures. 	
	
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.	
	
The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,	
Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings.	
	
Applicable criteria, 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' dated 15 August 2011, and 	
'Rating of Public Sector Entities - Outside the United States' dated 5 March 	
2012, are available on www.fitchratings.com.	
	
Applicable Criteria andALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS.  	
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: 	
here

