TEXT-S&P cuts Carrefour rating to 'BBB', outlook stable

-- French retailer Carrefour S.A.'s (Carrefour) competitive position has
substantially weakened, in our opinion, and turning operations around will
take longer than we expected.
-- We are lowering our long-term rating on Carrefour to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'
and affirming the 'A-2' short-term rating.
-- We are also lowering our long-term rating on Carrefour's captive
finance subsidiary, Carrefour Banque, to 'BBB+' from 'A-' and affirming the
'A-2' short-term rating.
-- The stable outlook on Carrefour reflects our view that its more
prudent financial policy should enable it to take the steps necessary to turn
operations around while maintaining a financial structure commensurate with
the current ratings. The stable outlook on Carrefour Banque mirrors that on
its parent.
Rating Action
On March 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term
corporate credit rating on France-based retailer Carrefour S.A.
(Carrefour) to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'. At the same time, we affirmed the
'A-2' short-term rating on Carrefour. The outlook is stable.
We also lowered our long-term counterparty credit rating on Carrefour Banque,
Carrefour's captive finance subsidiary, to 'BBB+' from 'A-'. We affirmed the
'A-2' short-term rating on Carrefour Banque. The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The downgrade of Carrefour reflects further erosion in its competitive
position since the autumn of 2011 and the longer-than-expected time to
implement the restructuring program. We think these factors will prevent
Carrefour from restoring its profitability in the medium term, and therefore
anticipate a stabilization of the adjusted EBITDA margin at 4.7% in 2012,
along with marginally positive revenue growth.
We downgraded Carrefour Banque because we cap the long-term rating on the bank
at one notch above the long-term rating on the parent.
Although Carrefour has started to address some of the abovementioned issues,
we consider that turning operations around will take longer than we had
initially expected. Consequently, it will take time until the company is able
to sustainably reverse operating trends adversely affecting sales, market
share, and profitability.
In our opinion, Carrefour's operations lag behind those of comparable peers in
most of the markets where it is active, owing to heightened competition,
organizational issues, and delays in transforming its hypermarket format. In
France, where the company generates about 40% of its revenues, market share
has further contracted over the past 12 months. The EUR2.2 billion impairment
charge booked in 2011 points to a durable deterioration of other European
activities, in our view. Finally, we believe that Carrefour has underperformed
competitors in emerging markets, notably in China where like-for-like revenues
dropped by 6.1% in fourth-quarter 2011.
Still, we believe that our adjusted funds from operations (FFO)-to-debt and
adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratios for Carrefour will respectively remain in the
25%-30% and the 2.5x-3.0x ranges, which we consider to be commensurate with a
'BBB' rating. We base our projections on the company's recently announced
lower dividend policy and decreased capital expenditure (capex). In our view,
Carrefour's credit ratios are well positioned in the above ranges and will
remain at similar levels in 2012, because of the decrease in capex following
the postponement of the "Planet" hypermarket renovation program and the
dividend cut should help to stabilize adjusted debt. While the current
financial policy seems to have taken a more conservative turn, we believe that
Carrefour has yet to build a consistent policy after a string of
shareholder-friendly decisions.
Liquidity
The short-term credit rating is 'A-2'. We view Carrefour's liquidity as
"adequate," according to our criteria. This view is supported by our estimate
that liquidity sources will exceed funding needs by more than 1.2x in the next
12 months.
On Dec. 31, 2011, we assessed liquidity sources at approximately EUR11.1
billion, including:
-- EUR4.8 billion of cash and short-term investments;
-- EUR3.3 billion of undrawn credit facilities, which mature in 2015 and
2016;
-- About EUR2.5 billion of unadjusted FFO that we forecast over the next 12
months; and
-- EUR500 million of proceeds from a bond issued in January 2012.
We estimate Carrefour's liquidity needs in the next 12 months to be about EUR8.1
billion, comprising:
-- EUR1.9 billion of short-term debt;
-- About EUR0.1 billion of working capital outflow (excluding seasonal
fluctuations);
-- About EUR3.5 billion of seasonal working capital variation, which
typically peaks at mid-year;
-- About EUR1.6 billion of capex;
-- About EUR0.3 billion of dividends; and
-- About EUR0.7 billion of nonrecurring cash outflow.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that Carrefour's more prudent stance on
financial policy should enable the company to take the steps necessary to turn
operations around while maintaining a financial structure commensurate with
the current ratings. The stable outlook on Carrefour Banque mirrors that on
its parent.
We could lower the ratings on Carrefour if it appeared unable to maintain
credit metrics in line with the levels we consider to be commensurate with a
'BBB' rating, namely FFO to debt of about 25% and debt to EBITDA of 3.0x. In
our view, this could occur if the company were unable to successfully
implement its restructuring program or if it once again adopts a more
shareholder friendly financial policy. We could lower the ratings on Carrefour
Banque if we lowered the ratings on Carrefour. We could also lower the ratings
on Carrefour Banque to the level of the ratings on Carrefour if we considered
that minority shareholder BNP Paribas Personal Finance's support of or
interest in Carrefour Banque were weakening.
We would consider a positive rating action if Carrefour sustainably reversed
its operating performance, delivering improved like-for-like growth and
profitability trends, and if it maintained a consistently prudent financial
policy, causing adjusted FFO to debt to exceed 30% and adjusted debt to EBITDA
to fall below 2.5x. We would consider a positive rating action on Carrefour
Banque if we took a positive rating action on Carrefour.
