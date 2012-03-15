TEXT-S&P cuts JC Penney-related transactions

March 15 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its ratings on eight classes from five J.C. Penney Co. Inc.-related transactions to 'BB' from 'BB+' (see list). Our ratings on the five transactions are dependent on our rating on the underlying security, J.C. Penney Co. Inc.'s 7.625% debentures due March 1, 2097 ('BB'). Today's rating actions reflect the March 7, 2012, lowering of our rating on the underlying security to 'BB' from 'BB+'. We may take subsequent rating actions on these transactions following changes in our rating assigned to the underlying security. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available atRATINGS LOWERED CABCO Trust for JC Penney Debentures US$52.65 mil ser:trust certificates due 03/01/2097 Rating Class To From Certificates BB BB+ CorTS Trust For J.C. Penney Debentures US$100 mil corporate-backed trust securities (CorTS) certificates Rating Class To From Certificates BB BB+ Corporate Backed Callable Trust Certificates J C Penney Debenture-Backed Series 2006-1 US$27.5 mil Rating Class To From A-1 BB BB+ A-2 BB BB+ Structured Asset Trust Unit Repackaging (SATURNS) J.C. Penney Co. US$54.5 mil units Series 2007-1 Rating Class To From A BB BB+ B BB BB+ Corporate Backed Callable Trust Certificates J.C. Penney Debenture Backed Series 2007-1 Trust US$55 mil corporate backed callable trust certificates J.C. Penney debentures-backed series 2007-1 Rating Class To From A-1 BB BB+ A-2 BB BB+