TEXT-Fitch upgrades BOK Financial's IDR to 'A'

Aug 2 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded the long-term Issuer Default Ratings
(IDR) of BOK Financial Corp. (BOK) and its lead bank subsidiary, BOKF,
NA to 'A' from 'A-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A complete list of ratings is
provided at the end of this release.
The upgrade reflects BOK's strong, diverse earnings profile as well as its
robust liquidity profile and well-capitalized balance sheet. BOK is one of just
a few banks that, regardless of rating category, can claim a return on assets
(ROA) of above 1.1%, a tangible common equity (TCE) ratio of over 10%, a fee
income ratio over 40%, and a loan-to-deposit ratio of less than 65%.
Fitch views BOK's strong fundamentals and prudent culture as a byproduct of its
ownership and governance structures, with a long-term controlling shareholder
balanced by public float that provides market signals, additional regulatory
oversight and increased transparency.
Earnings have shown excellent stability through the years owing to a large,
low-cost deposit base and a diverse revenue stream. Fee income as a percentage
of total operating revenues historically fluctuates between 40%-45% and there is
excellent diversity within the fee income stream with multiple distinct revenue
streams.
The strength of the bank's core deposit base differentiates it from its peers by
providing it with a large and stable source of liquidity as well as a cheap
source of funds. Deposits fund 166% of the loan portfolio and wholesale funding
sources are used at a minimum. Total cost of interest bearing liabilities in
second quarter 2012 (2Q'12) was only 56 basis points (bps) and has been a
driving force behind the bank's stable earnings performance.
The aforementioned credit strengths are offset by BOK's concentration in the
energy sector, higher than peer non-performing ratios, and lingering risk in its
private label RMBS portfolio. The bank's geographic concentration in Oklahoma
(and to a lesser extent Texas) and the corresponding sensitivity to the energy
industry remains a negative rating driver. Roughly 20% of the bank's loan
portfolio is to the energy sector, primarily oil and gas producers.
However, this concentration in and of itself is not particularly concerning at
this time given BOK's long history of prudently underwriting loans to this
sector. Given the bank's geographic concentrations in Oklahoma (45% of total
loans) and Texas (30%), Fitch believes that a substantial amount of non-energy
related loans are positively correlated with the energy industry which exposes
the company to greater concentration risk than the 20% implies. However, Fitch
views BOK's strong capital levels, robust earnings profile and prudent credit
culture as adequate to mitigate the concentration risk.
Fitch expects the private label mortgage backed securities (PLMBS) and
non-performing asset (NPA) books to continue to be managed down methodically and
sees little risk of a negative rating action due to further unexpected losses in
these portfolios because of their relatively small size in relation to total
assets, capital and earnings. NPAs as a percentage of total loans and other real
estate owned (OREO) of 2.38% are relatively high compared to other mid-tier 'A'
rated issuers. However, loss content has been low with 2011 charge-offs of only
35 bps, well below industry averages.
Ratings Drivers and Sensitivities
Fitch sees little upside in BOK's ratings given the already relatively high
level. Fitch's rating incorporates the view that NPA levels and the PLMBS
portfolio will continue to slowly moderate without the need for material
provisioning.
Given its exposure to the energy sector, BOK's ratings are sensitive to a
downturn in that sector. Fitch believes that BOK is well positioned to manage
through a cyclical downturn in the energy sector given its strong balance sheet
and credit culture. However, should the energy industry experience significant
structural stress, BOK's ratings could be pressured. A material and sustained
downturn in energy prices could put pressure on BOK's ratings, particularly if
this is accompanied by rising NPAs.
In addition, although not anticipated, BOK's ratings would be reassessed if
there are any changes to its current ownership structure or unexpected senior
management changes.
BOKF, headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, operates seven banking divisions: Bank
of Oklahoma, Bank of Texas, Bank of Albuquerque, Colorado State Bank and Trust,
Bank of Arkansas, Bank of Arizona, and Bank of Kansas City.
Fitch has upgraded the following ratings, with a Stable Outlook:
BOK Financial Corporation
--Long-term IDR to 'A' from 'A-';
--Viability Rating to 'a' from 'a-'.
BOKF, NA
--Long-term IDR to 'A' from 'A-';
--Subordinated Debt to 'A-' from 'BBB+';
--Long-term Deposit to 'A+' from 'A';
--Viability Rating to 'a' from 'a-'.
The following ratings are affirmed:
BOK Financial Corporation
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
--Support Floor at 'NF';
--Support at '5'.
BOKF, NA
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-Term Deposit at 'F1';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
--Support at '5'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Brandon Bajema, CPA, CFA
Associate Director
+1-312-606-2332
70 W. Madison
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Doriana Gamboa
Director
+1-212-908-0865
Fitch, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Committee Chairperson
Christopher D. Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 16, 2011);
--'Bank Holding Companies' (Aug. 16, 2011);
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Bank Holding Companies
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
