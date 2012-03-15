TEXT-S&P affirms FHC Health Systems at 'B'

March 15 - Overview
-- We revised the debt recovery rating on FHC Health System Inc.'s $175
million first-lien term loan and $10 million revolving credit facility to '1'
from '2'.
-- As a result, we are raising the senior secured debt ratings on the
company's first-lien term loan and revolving credit facility to 'BB-' from
'B+'.
-- We are affirming the 'B' counterparty credit rating on FHC.
-- The outlook remains stable, reflecting our expectations FHC will meet
debt leverage of 70%-75%, debt to EBITDA of about 2.0x, and EBITDA interest
coverage of 3.8x-4.2x this year.
Rating Action
On March 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its senior
secured debt ratings on FHC Health Systems Inc.'s (FHC) $175 million
first-lien term loan and $10 million revolving credit facility to 'BB-' from
'B+'. At the same time, we affirmed the 'B' counterparty credit rating on FHC.
The outlook remains stable. In addition, the 'CCC+' senior secured debt rating
on the company's $89 million second-lien term loan remains unchanged.
Rationale
The upgrade on FHC's first-lien term loan and revolving credit facility
resulted from our updated recovery analysis, which indicated an upgrade in the
recovery rating to '1' (90%-100% nominal recovery expectation) from '2'
(70%-90% nominal recovery expectation). The decline in the balance outstanding
on the first-lien term loan, which declined about $23 million to $47.5 million
at year-end 2011 from $70.6 million in 2010, therefore increasing the recovery
expectation to above 90%, led us to raise the recovery rating.
The counterparty credit rating on FHC reflects the company's established
business presence; focused operational skills in managing behavioral health
care; adequate cash flow; and stabilized, though diminished, earnings profile.
However, partly mitigating these financial and business strengths are our
expectation that the company will have a very tight cushion relative to the
debt-to-EBITDA covenant in its first-lien term loan as well as its weak
balance-sheet characteristics and its high client concentration.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectations that, in 2012, FHC will meet debt
leverage of 70%-75%, debt to EBITDA of about 2.0x, and EBITDA interest
coverage of 3.8x-4.2x (3.2x-3.6x including imputed interest on operating
leases), which we regard as conservative to the rating. However, we also
expect that the company will use most, if not all, of its free cash flow in
2012 to repay debt. Debt repayment allows FHC to meet the debt-to-EBITDA
covenant on its first-lien bank loan, which is very tight in the first quarter
2012. The covenant becomes more restrictive in the fourth quarter of 2012.
Based on the company's track record of meeting or exceeding expectations, we
believe that FHC will generate sufficient free cash flow to avoid a covenant
violation and provide a very tight covenant cushion in the first quarter of
2012 as well as provide a moderate cushion for the remainder of 2012. Although
unlikely, if we believe the company's results are falling short of these
expectations during the next three to six months, raising the prospect of a
covenant violation, we could lower the rating by one or more notches.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
FHC Health Systems Inc.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency B/Stable/--
Senior Secured
US$89 mil 2nd lien term loan CCC+
Recovery Rating 6
Upgraded
To From
FHC Health Systems Inc.
Senior Secured
US$175 mil 1st lien term loan BB- B+
Recovery Rating 1 2
US$10 mil revolving credit fac BB- B+
Recovery Rating 1 2
