TEXT-Fitch revises Bank of England outlook to negative

March 15 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Bank of England's (BoE)
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AAA' and senior unsecured notes at
'AAA' as well as the senior unsecured short-term rating at 'F1+'. The agency has
also affirmed the senior unsecured notes issued under BoE's debt issuance
programme at 'AAA'. The Outlook on the Long-term rating has been revised to
Negative from Stable.
The BoE's ratings reflect its central role in the UK and international financial
system. They remain underpinned by support from the 'AAA'-rated UK sovereign.
The near certainty of sovereign support for the BoE derives primarily from its
national strategic importance, as well as its ownership by the UK Treasury.
On 14 March 2011, Fitch affirmed the UK's sovereign ratings at 'AAA' and revised
the Outlook to Negative (see 'Fitch Affirms United Kingdom at 'AAA'; Outlook
Negative' on www.fitchratings.com).
The affirmation of the UK's 'AAA' ratings reflects the progress made in reducing
the government's structural budget deficit and the credibility of the fiscal
consolidation effort. The UK's 'AAA' rating is underpinned by a high-income,
diversified and flexible economy as well as political and social stability. The
UK sovereign credit profile also benefits from the macroeconomic and financing
flexibility that derives from independent monetary policy and sterling's status
as an international 'reserve currency'. However, the government's structural
budget deficit is second in size only to the US ('AAA'/Negative) and
indebtedness is significantly above the 'AAA' median, although currently broadly
in line with France ('AAA'/Negative) and Germany ('AAA'/Stable).
The revision of the Outlook to Negative from Stable reflects the very limited
fiscal space to absorb further adverse economic shocks in light of such elevated
debt levels and a potentially weaker than currently forecast economic recovery.
In light of the considerable uncertainty around the economic and hence fiscal
outlook, including the risks posed to economic recovery by ongoing financial
tensions in the eurozone and against the backdrop of a still large structural
budget deficit and high and rising government debt, the Negative Outlook
indicates a slightly greater than 50% chance of a downgrade over a two-year
horizon.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to investors.
Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Methodology', dated 12 August 2011 are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Sovereign Rating Methodology