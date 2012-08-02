TEXT-S&P revises Acquedotto Pugliese outlook to negative

Overview
-- In our view, the Italian water company Acquedotto Pugliese faces
growing refinancing risks owing to short-term debt maturities falling due over
the next 12 months to mid-2013.
-- We are revising our outlook on AQP's long-term rating to negative from
stable, and affirming our 'BBB-/A-3' long- and short-term corporate credit
ratings on the company.
-- The negative outlook is based on our opinion of AQP's refinancing
risks and our negative outlook on the Republic of Italy.
Rating Action
On Aug. 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
Italy-based water utility and government-related entity Acquedotto Pugliese
SpA (AQP) to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our
'BBB-/A-3' long-term and short-term ratings on AQP.
Rationale
The outlook revision reflects our view of AQP's growing refinancing risks
owing to short-term debt maturities of EUR203 million due by mid 2013 and our
anticipation of negative free operating cash flow during the period. We think
the company may have difficulty fully repaying or refinancing the upcoming
maturities given the current tough capital market conditions.
The 'BBB-' long-term rating is based on our assessment of AQP's stand-alone
credit profile (SACP), our measure of the company's credit quality without
extraordinary support. We also factor in our opinion that there is a
"moderately high" likelihood that the regional government of Apulia (not
rated) would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to AQP in the
event of financial distress.
The SACP on AQP continues to reflect our assessments of its "significant"
financial risk profile and "satisfactory" business risk profile, as our
criteria define these terms.
In our opinion, AQP's financial risk profile is supported by the benefits of
marked improvement in its credit metrics in recent years, resulting from the
combination of higher visibility on tariffs and successful cost containment
policies. But this is more than offset by the refinancing risks that AQP
currently faces. Free operating cash flow (FOCF) is also likely to be negative
in 2012 and 2013, owing to high capital expenditure (capex). Under our
base-case scenario, however, we anticipate that AQP will post a ratio of
Standard & Poor's adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt well above 30%
in 2012 and 2013 (versus 41% in 2011).
AQP's business risk profile continues to incorporate its monopoly position as
the sole water operator in Italy's Apulia region and the company's economic
and social importance for regional policy. The business risk profile will
remain constrained, in our opinion, by the need to source water from
neighboring areas, which involves the financially and technically challenging
maintenance of a vast network.
In accordance with our criteria for rating government-related entities (GREs),
our view of a "moderately high" likelihood of extraordinary government support
is based on our assessment of AQP's:
-- "Important" role as the sole water operator in Italy's Apulia region
and AQP's economic and social importance for the region; and
-- "Strong" link with the Apulia region, which fully owns AQP.
Under our criteria, any potential deterioration of the ratings on the Republic
of Italy (unsolicited, BBB+/Negative/A-2) would likely weigh negatively on our
assessment of the credit quality of the Apulia region, and subsequently on AQP.
Liquidity
The short-term rating is 'A-3'. We continue to assess AQP's liquidity as
"adequate," under our criteria. AQP's own liquidity sources are not likely to
cover projected liquidity uses by our minimum of 1.2x over the next 12 months.
This reflects AQP's sizable short-term debt due by July 2013. However, we
factor in the potential for extraordinary liquidity support from the Apulia
region, to ensure these maturities are repaid or refinanced, and on this basis
assess liquidity as adequate.
We take into account the following current liquidity sources for AQP during
the next 12 months:
-- Access to unrestricted cash of EUR108 million as of June 2012;
-- Our expectation of operating cash flow of approximately EUR108 million.
We foresee the following cash uses during the same period:
-- Debt maturities totaling EUR183 million over the next 12 months,
maturing by the end of June 2013, and an additional EUR20 million maturing in
July 2013; and
-- Capital expenditure of approximately EUR130 million.
AQP's bond and syndicated loan documentation contains several financial
covenants. Owing to improved performance and higher visibility on EBITDA
growth, we anticipate that the company will meet its annual covenant test with
adequate headroom in 2012.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our view of AQP's growing refinancing risks and
the possibility of a downgrade if AQP doesn't take what we see as sufficient
steps to improve its liquidity by the end of 2012.
We could downgrade AQP if by the end of 2012 it hasn't refinanced its bank
debt maturing in June and July 2013, or presented a very credible refinancing
plan and financial arrangements for the refinancing or possible extension of
these facilities, and if in turn we were to revise our assessment of its
liquidity to "less than adequate." In this context, we could also review our
opinion of the likelihood of extraordinary support for AQP from the Apulia
regional government. This is because in our assessment of a moderately high
likelihood of support, we assume that the region would also provide
extraordinary liquidity support to AQP on a timely basis.
The negative outlook also reflects that on the Republic of Italy, in
accordance with our methodology for rating GREs. Consequently, we would lower
the rating on AQP by one notch if we were to lower the sovereign rating on the
Republic of Italy by one notch, provided we maintained our assessment of AQP's
SACP at the current level.
We could revise the outlook stable if we see that AQP addresses its
refinancing and funding issues in a timely manner, and at the same time, we
revise up our assessment of its financial risk profile or business risk
profile. This in turn would lead us to raise our SACP for AQP. We could also
change the outlook to stable following any outlook revision to stable on
Italy, provided that AQP addresses its refinancing needs satisfactorily and in
a timely manner, and we continue to assess its liquidity as adequate.
Related Criteria And Research
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008
-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded,
May 27, 2009
-- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009
-- Stand-Alone Credit Profiles: One Component Of A Rating, Oct. 1, 2010
-- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec.
9, 2010
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Methodology: Short-Term/Long-Term Ratings Linkage Criteria For
Corporate And Sovereign Issuers, May 15, 2012
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
To From
Acquedotto Pugliese SpA
Corporate Credit Rating BBB-/Negative/A-3 BBB-/Stable/A-3
Ratings Affirmed
Acquedotto Pugliese SpA
Senior Unsecured BBB-
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.