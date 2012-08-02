版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 3日

TEXT-S&P cuts Radian, MGIC ratings

Overview
     -- In second-quarter 2012 MGIC's reserves were, and we believe Radian 
MI's reserves will be, hurt by increases in claim incidence due to lack of 
improvement in the macroeconomy.
     -- We lowered the ratings on Radian and MGIC by one notch.
     -- We also affirmed our ratings on GMICO and MGIC Investment Corp.
     -- The negative outlooks reflect the risk of significant adverse reserve 
development, current operating performance, ongoing losses, and potential 
regulatory intervention.

Rating Action
On Aug. 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services lowered its insurer 
financial strength ratings and long-term issuer credit ratings on Radian 
Guaranty Inc., Radian Mortgage Insurance Inc., Radian Mortgage Assurance Inc. 
(collectively Radian MI), and Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC 
Indemnity Co. (collectively MGIC; see list below). At the same time, we 
lowered our long-term issuer credit rating on Radian Group Inc. (Radian) to 
'CCC-' from 'CCC'. We affirmed the ratings on Radian Asset Assurance Inc. 
(Radian Group's bond insurance subsidiary), Genworth Mortgage Insurance Corp. 
(GMICO), Genworth Residential Mortgage Insurance Corp. of North Carolina, and 
the unsolicited ratings on MGIC's parent company MGIC Investment Corp. (MTG; 
see list below). The outlook on all of the companies is negative.

Rationale
Radian MI
Radian MI reported an underwriting loss of $75.7 million in second-quarter 
2012, an improvement from same period in 2011. However, we believe the risk of 
a significant adverse reserve adjustment has increased, which could hurt 
Radian MI's capital adequacy and future earnings. Although new notices of 
delinquency (NODs) decreased incrementally to 17,945 in second-quarter 2012 
from 18,659 in first-quarter 2012, cure activity (loans returning to current 
status) declined more quickly to 13,486 from 19,397 during the same period. 
Claim denials also increased significantly to 5,659 for the six months ended 
June 30, 2012, compared to 2,098 for all of 2011. Although Radian's reserves 
assume 50% of the denials may ultimately be reinstated, its claim denial 
activity is substantially higher than its peers'.

We are also concerned about the growing proportion of the delinquency 
inventory in the late stage (12 payments missed or more) relative to the cure 
activity within this bucket. That proportion increased to 59% in 
second-quarter 2012 from 53% at year-end 2011, while the cure rate (not 
factoring in cures of pending claims) deteriorated to an estimated 2.4% in 
second-quarter 2012 from approximately 4.5% as of year-end 2011. These factors 
and the lack of significant improvement in the job and housing markets lead us 
to believe that cure activity will be insufficient to mitigate the potential 
increase in claims incidence, raising the risk of a significant reserve 
adjustment in future periods.

Radian MI had approximately $924 million in statutory capital as of the end of 
second-quarter 2012. Because this capital is entirely attributable to the 
investment in its wholly owned subsidiary, Radian Asset Assurance, we continue 
to view Radian's capital quality as low. The holding company had $350 million 
in cash and investment at the end of second-quarter 2012. However, we expect 
this to decline by the end of 2013 due to the upcoming 2013 debt maturity of 
$92 million and potential capital contributions to the operating subsidiaries.

MGIC
MTG, MGIC's parent company, reported a loss before tax of $276.8 million in 
second-quarter 2012, driven partly by adverse development related to revised 
assumptions of increased claims incidence. New NODs decreased incrementally to 
32,241 in second-quarter 2012 from 34,781 in first-quarter 2012. However, cure 
activity declined significantly to 26,368 from 37,144 during the same time. 
Similar to Radian MI, within the late-stage delinquency bucket (12 payments 
missed or more), the cure rate fell to an estimated 2.5% in second-quarter 
2012 from approximately 5.1% as of year-end 2011. Despite the reserve 
adjustment, the average reserve per delinquency increased only nominally to 
$25,500 in the second quarter from $24,800 in the first quarter. We remain 
concerned that the lack of significant improvement in the jobs and housing 
markets will lead to higher claims incidence assumptions in the future, 
necessitating further reserve adjustments.

MGIC's combined statutory capital was $1.2 billion as of second-quarter 2012, 
approximately $440 million of which is attributable to its investment in MGIC 
Indemnity Corp. (MIC), its wholly owned subsidiary. As of June 30, 2012, 
MGIC's preliminary risk to capital increased to 27.8 from 20.3 as of March 31, 
2012, exceeding the regulatory maximum of 25:1 risk to capital. As well, it is 
currently $211 million less than the minimum policyholder position required by 
the State of Wisconsin, its state of domicile. MGIC has received waivers to 
these capital requirements in many states, allowing it to continue writing new 
business. In states where such waivers have not been obtained, MGIC expects to 
begin writing new business through MIC in third-quarter 2012 in states where 
it has not obtained regulatory waivers to the risk to capital requirements.

MTG had cash and short-term investments totaling approximately $400 million as 
of June 30, 2012. Under terms provided to MTG by Freddie Mac, MTG will be 
required to contribute $200 million of capital to MGIC by Sept. 30, 2012, to 
continue writing new business in states where waivers have not been received. 
The company repurchased debt of approximately $70 million par outstanding of 
the 5.375% senior notes due in November 2015 during the quarter, leaving 
approximately $100 million outstanding. Our affirmation of the unsolicited 
ratings on MTG reflect our belief that MTG will continue to have the 
wherewithal to meet holding company obligations in the near term.

Genworth Mortgage Insurance Co.
GMICO reported a loss of $25 million in second-quarter 2012, in line with our 
expectations. Although the company is still at risk for adverse reserve 
development, we believe that the risk for GMICO is more muted than peers'. At 
approximately $30,600 in reserves per delinquency, GMICO has the highest 
reserve per delinquency in the mortgage insurance sector, and GMICO's reserves 
do not incorporate reserve benefits attributable to future rescissions. 
Furthermore, GMICO has minimal claim denial activity, keeping the risk of 
adverse development related to overturned claims low. The company is very 
focused on claims curtailment, but maintains reserves sufficient to cover 
curtailed amounts.

We believe that future reserve development will depend more on the possibility 
of deterioration in cure and modification activity given the lack of 
significant improvement in the jobs markets. In particular, we are highly 
focused on the late-stage bucket cure rate, which decreased to 3% in the 
quarter from more than 5% in the first quarter. GMICO also received an 
extension of its waiver from the North Carolina Department of Insurance to 
write new business through July 2014.

Outlook
The outlooks for MGIC, Radian MI, and GMICO are negative. This reflects the 
continuing risk of significant adverse reserve development; the current 
trajectory of operating performance; and the impact we expect ongoing losses 
to have on the companies' capital positions. Although new NODs have decreased 
in the past three months, we expect this trend to reverse in the second half 
of the year, due to the lack of significant improvement in the jobs markets 
and normal adverse seasonality. As a result, we expect operating performance 
to deteriorate in the remainder of the year for all of the companies.

As indicated in our criteria, as a general rule, companies that face a 50-50 
chance of eventual default should be rated in the 'CCC' category. 'CCC' is 
also appropriate--even at a lower probability threshold--if the risk of 
default is near term (within the next 12 months). At this time, we do not 
believe the operating company ratings on MGIC, Radian MI, or GMICO meet these 
thresholds. However, lack of more-significant improvement in the jobs markets 
leading to high levels of new NODs and further declines in cure rates may lead 
to further adverse development due to higher assumptions of claims incidence. 
To the extent these adjustments are significant and operating results during a 
rolling 12-month period show lack of significant improvement, we may lower the 
ratings for MGIC and Radian MI to the 'CCC' category, as this may be a sign of 
an eventual or near-term default. GMICO, because its average reserve per 
delinquency is higher than its peers', may be downgraded one notch. We may 
also lower the ratings for the respective MIs if we believe state insurance 
regulators will retract regulatory capital waivers to write new business, 
which might be a precursor to further regulatory intervention.

We may also lower the ratings if MTG or Radian downstream capital to the 
extent that they have less-than-adequate resources to service debt and related 
expenses for their respective 2013 and 2015 maturities.

Related Criteria And Research
Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009

Ratings List
Downgraded
                                        To                 From
MGIC Indemnity Co.
Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp.
 Counterparty Credit Rating
  Local Currency                        B-/Negative/--     B/Negative/--
 Financial Strength Rating
  Local Currency                        B-/Negative/--     B/Negative/--

Radian Group Inc.
 Counterparty Credit Rating
  Local Currency                        CCC-/Negative/--   CCC/Negative/--

Radian Guaranty Inc.
Radian Mortgage Insurance Inc.
Radian Mortgage Assurance Inc.
 Counterparty Credit Rating
  Local Currency                        B-/Negative/--     B/Negative/--
 Financial Strength Rating
  Local Currency                        B-/Negative/--     B/Negative/--

Radian Group Inc.
 Senior Unsecured                       CCC-               CCC

Ratings Affirmed

MGIC Investment Corp. (Unsolicited Ratings)
 Counterparty Credit Rating
  Local Currency                        CCC/Negative/--    

MGIC Investment Corp. (Unsolicited Ratings)
 Senior Unsecured                       CCC                
 Junior Subordinated                    CC                 

Radian Asset Assurance Inc.
 Counterparty Credit Rating
  Local Currency                        B+/Negative/--     
 Financial Enhancement Rating
  Local Currency                        B+/Negative/--     
 Financial Strength Rating
  Local Currency                        B+/Negative/--     

Genworth Mortgage Insurance Corp.
 Counterparty Credit Rating
  Local Currency                        B/Negative/--      

Genworth Mortgage Insurance Corp.
Genworth Residential Mortgage Insurance Corp. of North Carolina
 Financial Strength Rating
  Local Currency                        B/Negative/--      



This unsolicited rating(s) was initiated by Standard & Poor's. It may be based 
solely on publicly available information and may or may not involve the 
participation of the issuer. Standard & Poor's has used information from 
sources believed to be reliable based on standards established in our Credit 
Ratings Information and Data Policy but does not guarantee the accuracy, 
adequacy, or completeness of any information used.

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

