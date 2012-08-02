TEXT-Fitch rates First Data's proposed notes 'BB-/RR2'

Aug 2 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BB-/RR2' rating to First Data Corp.'s
(FDC) proposed $750 million 10-year senior secured note offering. Proceeds from
the offering will be used to repay an approximately equivalent amount of
borrowings outstanding under the company's remaining $3.4 billion senior secured
term loan maturing 2014. FDC's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) is currently 'B'. The
Rating Outlook is Negative.
For an in-depth review of Fitch's credit analysis and outlook for FDC, please
see the report published June 6, 2012.
FDC reported solid results for its June 2012 quarter on Aug. 1. For the quarter,
adjusted revenue (which excludes reimbursable expenses plus other adjustments)
increased 3% over the prior year period. Fitch's estimate of EBITDA for the
quarter at $594 million was up 8.4%. For the latest 12 month (LTM) period, Fitch
estimates EBITDA at $2.3 billion, up 13% over the prior period. Growth in the
quarter was led by the company's domestic Retail Alliance Services (RAS) segment
which posted 8% revenue growth and 18% EBITDA growth. The RAS business continues
to represent two-thirds of consolidated EBITDA. International revenue declined
6% but EBITDA declined only 1% due both to mix and continued operational
improvements.
Fitch estimates free cash flow for the quarter at $282 million and $168 million
on an LTM basis (adjusted for distributions to minority partners). FDC's cash
flow has been benefitting from favorable working capital trends (related to the
timing of settlement payables and receivables) principally during its second and
fourth quarters over the past few years. This trend continued in the June 2012
quarter but typically evens out in the third quarter. Total working capital
benefit to cash in the quarter was $201 million and $138 million for the LTM
period. The net working capital benefit over the LTM period largely represents
FDC's focus on improved working capital management (exclusive of the quarterly
timing issues related to settlements).
Total liquidity as of June 30, 2012 was solid and consisted of $484 million in
cash ($223 million available for corporate use) and $1.4 billion available under
a $1.5 billion senior secured revolving credit facility, roughly $500 million of
which expires in September 2013 with the remaining expiring September 2016.
Total debt as of June 30, 2012 was $22.5 billion, which includes approximately
$15.5 billion in secured debt, $4.8 billion in unsecured debt and $2.5 billion
in subordinated debt (all figures approximate).
In addition, a subsidiary of New Omaha Holdings L.P. (the parent company of
First Data Corp.) has outstanding $1.7 billion senior unsecured PIK notes due
2016. These notes are not obligations of FDC, and FDC provides no credit support
of these notes.
Fitch currently rates FDC as follows:
--Long-term IDR at 'B';
--$499 million senior secured revolving credit facility expiring September 2013
at 'BB-/RR2';
--$1 billion senior secured revolving credit facility expiring September 2016 at
'BB-/RR2';
--$3.4 billion senior secured term loan B due 2014 at 'BB-/RR2';
--$2.4 billion senior secured term loan B due 2017 at 'BB-/RR2';
--$4.7 billion senior secured term loan B due 2018 at 'BB-/RR2';
--$1.6 billion 7.375% senior secured notes due 2019 at 'BB-/RR2';
--$510 million 8.875% senior secured notes due 2020 at 'BB-/RR2';
--$2 billion 8.25% junior secured notes due 2021 at 'CCC/RR6';
--$1 billion 8.75%/10.0% PIK Toggle junior secured notes due 2022 at 'CCC/RR6';
--$3 billion 12.625% senior unsecured notes due 2021 at 'CCC/RR6'.
--$784 million 9.875% senior unsecured notes due 2015 at 'CCC/RR6';
--$748 million 10.55% senior unsecured notes with mandatory paid-in-kind (PIK)
interest through September 2011 due 2015 at 'CCC/RR6'; and
--$2.5 billion 11.25% senior subordinated notes due 2016 at 'CC/RR6'.
The Rating Outlook is Negative.
The Recovery Ratings (RRs) for FDC reflect Fitch's recovery expectations under a
distressed scenario, as well as Fitch's expectation that the enterprise value of
FDC, and hence recovery rates for its creditors, will be maximized in a
restructuring scenario (as a going concern) rather than a liquidation scenario.
In deriving a distressed enterprise value, Fitch applies a 20% discount to FDC's
estimated operating EBITDA (adjusted for equity earnings in affiliates) of
approximately $2.3 billion for the LTM ended June 30, 2012, which is equivalent
to Fitch's estimate of FDC's total interest expense and maintenance capital
spending. Fitch then applies a 6x distressed EBITDA multiple, which considers
FDC's prior public trading multiple and that a stress event would likely lead to
multiple contraction. As is standard with Fitch's recovery analysis, the
revolver is fully drawn and cash balances fully depleted to reflect a stress
event. The 'RR2' for FDC's secured bank facility and senior secured notes
reflects Fitch's belief that 71%-90% recovery is realistic. The 'RR6' for FDC's
second lien, senior and subordinated notes reflects Fitch's belief that 0%-10%
recovery is realistic. The 'CC/RR6' rating for the subordinated notes reflects
the minimal recovery prospects and inherent subordination in a recovery
scenario.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative
rating action include:
--Fitch believes the risk of a downgrade of FDC in the near term is largely
macro driven. If the U.S. were to slip into an economic decline or if the
European economy declines significantly, it is possible that the ratings could
be negatively affected.
--The ratings could also be downgraded if FDC were to experience sustained
market share declines or if typical price compression accelerates.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive
rating action include:
--The current Rating Outlook is Negative. As a result, Fitch does not currently
anticipate developments with a material likelihood, individually or
collectively, leading to a rating upgrade.
