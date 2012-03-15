版本:
S&P AFFRMS KRATON PERFORMANCE POLYMERS 'BB-' RTG; OUTLK STABLE

Overview	
    -- Subsidiaries of U.S.-based chemical maker Kraton Performance Polymers 	
Inc. plan to add on $100 million to their existing senior unsecured
notes due 	
2019.	
    -- We are affirming all of our ratings on Kraton, including the 'BB-' 	
corporate credit rating and 'B+' senior unsecured debt and '5' recovery 	
ratings on the notes.	
    -- The stable outlook indicates our expectation that Kraton can maintain 	
credit metrics appropriate for the ratings despite this increase in debt.	
	
Rating Action	
On March 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB-' 	
corporate credit rating on Houston-based Kraton Performance Polymers Inc. 	
(Kraton, the guarantor of the notes). At the same time, we affirmed all our 	
other ratings on the company, including our 'B+' senior unsecured debt rating 	
on the 6.75% senior unsecured notes due 2019 issued jointly by subsidiaries 	
Kraton Polymers LLC and Kraton Polymers Capital Corp. The '5' recovery rating 	
on these notes remains unchanged at '5', indicating our expectation for a 	
modest (10% to 30%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default.	
	
Rationale	
The rating actions follow the issuers' announcement that they are planning a 	
$100 million add-on to the notes, bringing the aggregate total to $350 	
million. Kraton intends to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, 	
including a portion of its proposed manufacturing plant in Asia--Kraton is 	
currently planning a 50/50 joint venture with Formosa Petrochemical Corp. to 	
construct and operate a plant in Taiwan.	
	
The affirmations indicate our expectation that Kraton will be able to maintain 	
credit metrics appropriate for the ratings despite the increase in debt 	
associated with the Taiwan joint venture. We expect Kraton to invest about $70 	
million of equity in the joint venture this year and for the venture to 	
subsequently incur debt that will be guaranteed by the partners, pro rata. The 	
parties currently estimate that plant construction costs will total at least 	
$200 million. In calculating Kraton's credit metrics, we plan to 	
proportionally consolidate this joint venture. At the 'BB-' corporate credit 	
rating, we expect Kraton to maintain funds from operations (FFO) to total 	
adjusted debt above 20% and total adjusted debt to EBITDA below 4x.--as of 	
Dec. 31, 2011, these measures were 34.2% and 2.4x, respectively. We currently 	
adjust Kraton's debt to include about $90 million of tax-effected unfunded 	
postretirement and asset retirement obligations and capitalized operating 	
leases. There is little flexibility at the current ratings for additional 	
debt-financed growth initiatives.	
	
The ratings on Kraton reflect our assessment of the company's business risk 	
profile as "weak" and financial risk profile as "significant" (as our criteria 	
define the terms). The company is narrowly focused on styrenic block 	
copolymers (SBCs), vulnerable to raw material cost fluctuations, and exposed 	
to cyclical demand for products serving roofing, paving, auto, and electronics 	
markets. These negative factors are balanced by Kraton's ongoing efforts to 	
maintain favorable pricing relative to raw material cost fluctuations, good 	
end-market and geographic diversification (two-thirds of 2011 sales were 	
outside the U.S.), and improved operating efficiency in recent years.	
	
Kraton is a leading producer of both unhydrogenated and hydrogenated SBCs 	
(USBCs and HSBCs, respectively), with 2012 revenues of approximately $1.4 	
billion. SBCs offer flexibility, resilience, strength, and durability to a 	
wide range of products in a number of end-use markets, including adhesives, 	
sealants, and coatings; paving and roofing; packaging and films; and personal 	
care. We expect the company's product mix to continue shifting to higher value 	
products including HSBCs (used in personal hygiene, medical products, 	
automotive components, and soft-grip handles), as well as polyisopene rubber 	
and polyisoprene latex (used in surgical gloves and condoms). However, Kraton 	
still derives the majority of its revenues (nearly 60% in 2011) from 	
slower-growing and less-profitable USBCs (used for asphalt modification, 	
sealants, and adhesives).	
	
Trailing-12-month EBITDA margins were about 14% as of Dec. 31, 2011. However, 	
they exhibit significant volatility because of erratic pricing for key raw 	
materials butadiene, styrene, and isoprene, as well as seasonality in paving 	
and roofing. In addition, sales volumes and margins suffered in fourth-quarter 	
2011 because some customers delayed purchases in the face of declining raw 	
material prices. We are assuming 5% to 8% annual revenue growth based on our 	
global economic forecast, faster-than-GDP growth in high value end markets, 	
moderate inflation in petroleum-based raw material costs, and timely raw 	
material cost pass-throughs. EBITDA margins could be somewhat weaker for 	
full-year 2012 than 2011 given a weak starting point, our expectation for 	
subdued economic conditions in the first half of the year, and likely modest 	
recovery in the second half.	
	
Liquidity	
We view Kraton's liquidity to be "adequate" under our criteria. We believe 	
sources of liquidity will cover needs in the next 12 to 24 months even if 	
annual EBITDA declines by 15%. Liquidity sources include a $200 million 	
revolving credit facility, which we expect to remain undrawn, and significant 	
cash balances ($89 million at year-end 2011) that help the company absorb 	
seasonal and other fluctuations in operating cash flows.	
	
In view of our expectations for moderate volume growth and raw material cost 	
increases, working capital could well continue to be a use of cash during the 	
next few years. We also expect annual capital spending to remain in the $75 	
million to $80 million range during this period given Kraton's plans to 	
construct a new pilot plant and complete construction of a new compounding 	
plant, as well as an expected increase in spending for compliance with 	
environmental regulations. As a result, we believe free operating cash flow 	
will be thin or slightly negative during the next few years. However, because 	
of Kraton's cash cushion, we expect debt levels to remain relatively stable 	
except for increases associated with the Taiwan joint venture.	
	
Debt maturities are moderate until late 2015, when the company faces a term 	
loan bullet repayment. Given the increase in debt associated with the Taiwan 	
joint venture, we expect Kraton to take steps to ensure that it remains 	
comfortably in compliance with the financial covenants in its credit 	
agreement. We believe pension and environmental obligations should remain 	
manageable.	
	
Our assessment of Kraton's liquidity profile incorporates the following 	
expectations and assumptions:	
     -- Sources of liquidity over the next 12-24 months will exceed uses by 	
1.2x or more;	
     -- Net sources would be positive even with a 15% drop in annual EBITDA;	
     -- The company would remain in compliance with covenants with a 20% drop 	
in annual EBITDA; and	
     -- It could likely absorb low-probability shocks, based on available 	
liquidity.	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Kraton to be 	
published later on RatingsDirect.	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects our expectations for continued moderate sales 	
growth based on mid-single-digit percentage global economic growth and 	
somewhat greater growth in specialty applications and end markets. We 	
anticipate continued raw material cost volatility, moderate inflation in 	
petroleum-based raw material costs during the next few years, and Kraton's 	
continued ability to pass through raw material cost fluctuations to its 	
customers in a timely fashion. In addition, following the current increase in 	
debt to fund the equity investment in the Taiwan joint venture, we expect debt 	
levels at Kraton to remain relatively flat, but to increase somewhat at this 	
joint venture during the construction phase. Under these conditions, we 	
believe the company can maintain FFO to total adjusted debt above 20% and 	
total adjusted debt to EBITDA below 4x--ratios we consider appropriate for the 	
ratings.	
	
Nevertheless, we could lower the ratings if weaker-than-expected economic 	
conditions, higher-than-anticipated raw material costs, or more-competitive 	
market conditions cause financial metrics to fall below expected levels. All 	
other things being equal, we believe revenue growth would have to slow to near 	
zero and EBITDA margins to fall to about 9% for this to occur. We would also 	
lower the ratings in the face of much higher-than-expected capital spending or 	
debt-financed acquisitions, or in the unlikely event of sizable shareholder 	
rewards.	
	
We currently view ratings upside as limited given business risk constraints 	
and our expectation that Kraton will continue to invest in growth initiatives 	
during the next several years.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Commodity And 	
Specialty Chemical Industry, Nov. 20, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
Kraton Performance Polymers Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BB-/Stable/--	
	
Kraton Polymers LLC	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BB-/Stable/--	
	
Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Remain Unchanged	
	
Kraton Performance Polymers Inc.	
Kraton Polymers LLC	
 Senior Secured                         BB+	
  Recovery Rating                       1	
	
Kraton Polymers Capital Corp.	
Kraton Polymers LLC	
 Senior Unsecured                       B+	
  Recovery Rating                       5

