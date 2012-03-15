S&P AFFRMS KRATON PERFORMANCE POLYMERS 'BB-' RTG; OUTLK STABLE

Overview
-- Subsidiaries of U.S.-based chemical maker Kraton Performance Polymers
Inc. plan to add on $100 million to their existing senior unsecured
notes due
2019.
-- We are affirming all of our ratings on Kraton, including the 'BB-'
corporate credit rating and 'B+' senior unsecured debt and '5' recovery
ratings on the notes.
-- The stable outlook indicates our expectation that Kraton can maintain
credit metrics appropriate for the ratings despite this increase in debt.
Rating Action
On March 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB-'
corporate credit rating on Houston-based Kraton Performance Polymers Inc.
(Kraton, the guarantor of the notes). At the same time, we affirmed all our
other ratings on the company, including our 'B+' senior unsecured debt rating
on the 6.75% senior unsecured notes due 2019 issued jointly by subsidiaries
Kraton Polymers LLC and Kraton Polymers Capital Corp. The '5' recovery rating
on these notes remains unchanged at '5', indicating our expectation for a
modest (10% to 30%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default.
Rationale
The rating actions follow the issuers' announcement that they are planning a
$100 million add-on to the notes, bringing the aggregate total to $350
million. Kraton intends to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes,
including a portion of its proposed manufacturing plant in Asia--Kraton is
currently planning a 50/50 joint venture with Formosa Petrochemical Corp. to
construct and operate a plant in Taiwan.
The affirmations indicate our expectation that Kraton will be able to maintain
credit metrics appropriate for the ratings despite the increase in debt
associated with the Taiwan joint venture. We expect Kraton to invest about $70
million of equity in the joint venture this year and for the venture to
subsequently incur debt that will be guaranteed by the partners, pro rata. The
parties currently estimate that plant construction costs will total at least
$200 million. In calculating Kraton's credit metrics, we plan to
proportionally consolidate this joint venture. At the 'BB-' corporate credit
rating, we expect Kraton to maintain funds from operations (FFO) to total
adjusted debt above 20% and total adjusted debt to EBITDA below 4x.--as of
Dec. 31, 2011, these measures were 34.2% and 2.4x, respectively. We currently
adjust Kraton's debt to include about $90 million of tax-effected unfunded
postretirement and asset retirement obligations and capitalized operating
leases. There is little flexibility at the current ratings for additional
debt-financed growth initiatives.
The ratings on Kraton reflect our assessment of the company's business risk
profile as "weak" and financial risk profile as "significant" (as our criteria
define the terms). The company is narrowly focused on styrenic block
copolymers (SBCs), vulnerable to raw material cost fluctuations, and exposed
to cyclical demand for products serving roofing, paving, auto, and electronics
markets. These negative factors are balanced by Kraton's ongoing efforts to
maintain favorable pricing relative to raw material cost fluctuations, good
end-market and geographic diversification (two-thirds of 2011 sales were
outside the U.S.), and improved operating efficiency in recent years.
Kraton is a leading producer of both unhydrogenated and hydrogenated SBCs
(USBCs and HSBCs, respectively), with 2012 revenues of approximately $1.4
billion. SBCs offer flexibility, resilience, strength, and durability to a
wide range of products in a number of end-use markets, including adhesives,
sealants, and coatings; paving and roofing; packaging and films; and personal
care. We expect the company's product mix to continue shifting to higher value
products including HSBCs (used in personal hygiene, medical products,
automotive components, and soft-grip handles), as well as polyisopene rubber
and polyisoprene latex (used in surgical gloves and condoms). However, Kraton
still derives the majority of its revenues (nearly 60% in 2011) from
slower-growing and less-profitable USBCs (used for asphalt modification,
sealants, and adhesives).
Trailing-12-month EBITDA margins were about 14% as of Dec. 31, 2011. However,
they exhibit significant volatility because of erratic pricing for key raw
materials butadiene, styrene, and isoprene, as well as seasonality in paving
and roofing. In addition, sales volumes and margins suffered in fourth-quarter
2011 because some customers delayed purchases in the face of declining raw
material prices. We are assuming 5% to 8% annual revenue growth based on our
global economic forecast, faster-than-GDP growth in high value end markets,
moderate inflation in petroleum-based raw material costs, and timely raw
material cost pass-throughs. EBITDA margins could be somewhat weaker for
full-year 2012 than 2011 given a weak starting point, our expectation for
subdued economic conditions in the first half of the year, and likely modest
recovery in the second half.
Liquidity
We view Kraton's liquidity to be "adequate" under our criteria. We believe
sources of liquidity will cover needs in the next 12 to 24 months even if
annual EBITDA declines by 15%. Liquidity sources include a $200 million
revolving credit facility, which we expect to remain undrawn, and significant
cash balances ($89 million at year-end 2011) that help the company absorb
seasonal and other fluctuations in operating cash flows.
In view of our expectations for moderate volume growth and raw material cost
increases, working capital could well continue to be a use of cash during the
next few years. We also expect annual capital spending to remain in the $75
million to $80 million range during this period given Kraton's plans to
construct a new pilot plant and complete construction of a new compounding
plant, as well as an expected increase in spending for compliance with
environmental regulations. As a result, we believe free operating cash flow
will be thin or slightly negative during the next few years. However, because
of Kraton's cash cushion, we expect debt levels to remain relatively stable
except for increases associated with the Taiwan joint venture.
Debt maturities are moderate until late 2015, when the company faces a term
loan bullet repayment. Given the increase in debt associated with the Taiwan
joint venture, we expect Kraton to take steps to ensure that it remains
comfortably in compliance with the financial covenants in its credit
agreement. We believe pension and environmental obligations should remain
manageable.
Our assessment of Kraton's liquidity profile incorporates the following
expectations and assumptions:
-- Sources of liquidity over the next 12-24 months will exceed uses by
1.2x or more;
-- Net sources would be positive even with a 15% drop in annual EBITDA;
-- The company would remain in compliance with covenants with a 20% drop
in annual EBITDA; and
-- It could likely absorb low-probability shocks, based on available
liquidity.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Kraton to be
published later on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectations for continued moderate sales
growth based on mid-single-digit percentage global economic growth and
somewhat greater growth in specialty applications and end markets. We
anticipate continued raw material cost volatility, moderate inflation in
petroleum-based raw material costs during the next few years, and Kraton's
continued ability to pass through raw material cost fluctuations to its
customers in a timely fashion. In addition, following the current increase in
debt to fund the equity investment in the Taiwan joint venture, we expect debt
levels at Kraton to remain relatively flat, but to increase somewhat at this
joint venture during the construction phase. Under these conditions, we
believe the company can maintain FFO to total adjusted debt above 20% and
total adjusted debt to EBITDA below 4x--ratios we consider appropriate for the
ratings.
Nevertheless, we could lower the ratings if weaker-than-expected economic
conditions, higher-than-anticipated raw material costs, or more-competitive
market conditions cause financial metrics to fall below expected levels. All
other things being equal, we believe revenue growth would have to slow to near
zero and EBITDA margins to fall to about 9% for this to occur. We would also
lower the ratings in the face of much higher-than-expected capital spending or
debt-financed acquisitions, or in the unlikely event of sizable shareholder
rewards.
We currently view ratings upside as limited given business risk constraints
and our expectation that Kraton will continue to invest in growth initiatives
during the next several years.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Kraton Performance Polymers Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Stable/--
Kraton Polymers LLC
Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Stable/--
Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Remain Unchanged
Kraton Performance Polymers Inc.
Kraton Polymers LLC
Senior Secured BB+
Recovery Rating 1
Kraton Polymers Capital Corp.
Kraton Polymers LLC
Senior Unsecured B+
Recovery Rating 5