TEXT-S&P: SAIC ratings unaffected by CityTime deal

March 15 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its rating and outlook on SAIC Inc. are not currently affected following the company's announcement that it had reached a settlement with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York and the City of New York relating to investigations of an automated time and attendance and workforce management system (CityTime) the company developed and implemented for certain City of New York agencies. In connection with the settlement, the company entered into a deferred prosecution agreement (DPA) with the U.S. Attorney and also agreed to pay approximately $500 million, comprised of $370 million in restitution that will be paid to the City of New York and a $130 million penalty to the U.S. government. The company will also terminate its right to collect about $40 million in receivables from the City of New York. The $500 million payment will be paid by April 30, 2012. Under the terms of the DPA, SAIC agreed to retain an independent monitor, who will report periodically to the U.S. Attorney's Office and who will have authority, for a three-year period effective March 14, 2012, to monitor and make recommendations on a number of the company's policies and practices. If the company complies with the terms of the DPA, the U.S. Attorney will dismiss the criminal count, which alleged that the company, through the conduct of certain managerial employees and others, caused the City of New York to significantly overpay for the CityTime system, at the end of period. The settlement by itself does not have an effect on our rating and outlook. However, as a result of the payment, we have revised our liquidity assessment of the company from "strong" to "adequate" (based on our criteria). Additionally, we view SAIC's near-term growth prospects to be modest, given the industry and competitive environment. Adjusted leverage increased from 1.4x to 2.0x in the quarter ended January 2011 due to the issuance of senior unsecured notes totaling $750 million. The company has an upcoming debt maturity of $550 million in July 2012, and if a material portion is paid out of cash on hand, adjusted leverage would fall back to the mid- to high-1x level. However, if instead, leverage remains at the 2x area, we may consider a negative outlook in light of the reduced liquidity and a weaker industry environment.