TEXT-S&P: SAIC ratings unaffected by CityTime deal

March 15 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its
rating and outlook on SAIC Inc. are not currently affected following the
company's announcement that it had reached a settlement with the U.S. Attorney's
Office for the Southern District of New York and the City of New York relating
to investigations of an automated time and attendance and workforce management
system (CityTime) the company developed and implemented for certain City of New
York agencies. In connection with the settlement, the company entered into a
deferred prosecution agreement (DPA) with the U.S. Attorney and also agreed to
pay approximately $500 million, comprised of $370 million in restitution that
will be paid to the City of New York and a $130 million penalty to the U.S.
government. The company will also terminate its right to collect about $40
million in receivables from the City of New York. The $500 million payment will
be paid by April 30, 2012.
Under the terms of the DPA, SAIC agreed to retain an independent monitor, who
will report periodically to the U.S. Attorney's Office and who will have
authority, for a three-year period effective March 14, 2012, to monitor and
make recommendations on a number of the company's policies and practices. If
the company complies with the terms of the DPA, the U.S. Attorney will dismiss
the criminal count, which alleged that the company, through the conduct of
certain managerial employees and others, caused the City of New York to
significantly overpay for the CityTime system, at the end of period.
The settlement by itself does not have an effect on our rating and outlook.
However, as a result of the payment, we have revised our liquidity assessment
of the company from "strong" to "adequate" (based on our criteria).
Additionally, we view SAIC's near-term growth prospects to be modest, given
the industry and competitive environment. Adjusted leverage increased from
1.4x to 2.0x in the quarter ended January 2011 due to the issuance of senior
unsecured notes totaling $750 million. The company has an upcoming debt
maturity of $550 million in July 2012, and if a material portion is paid out
of cash on hand, adjusted leverage would fall back to the mid- to high-1x
level. However, if instead, leverage remains at the 2x area, we may consider a
negative outlook in light of the reduced liquidity and a weaker industry
environment.