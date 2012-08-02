TEXT-S&P revises Berry Plastics outlook to positive

Overview -- Improving operating performance at U.S.-based Berry Plastics Corp. continues to support a gradually improving financial profile. -- We are revising the outlook to positive from stable and affirming our 'B-' corporate credit rating on Berry Plastics Corp. -- We also affirmed the issue-level and recovery ratings on the company's first-lien senior secured debt, second-lien, subordinated debt, and its parent company's senior unsecured debt. -- The positive outlook reflects our expectation of improving operating trends and a strengthening of the financial profile and adequate liquidity. Rating Action On Aug. 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Berry Plastics Corp. to positive from stable. At the same time, we affirmed the 'B-' corporate credit rating on the company. We also affirmed the issue-level and recovery ratings on Berry's first-lien senior secured debt rated at 'B' (one notch above the corporate credit rating) with a recovery rating of '2', indicating our expectation of a substantial recovery (70%-90%) in the event of a payment default. We rate Berry's second-lien and subordinated debt and its parent company's senior unsecured debt 'CCC' (two notches below the corporate credit rating) with recovery ratings of '6', which indicate our expectation of a negligible recovery (0%-10%). Rationale The outlook revision reflects our expectation of improving operating trends supported by stable volumes and manageable raw material costs. The company's focus on cost reduction initiatives, production efficiencies, and the reduction of lag time in passing raw material costs to customers also support these trends. We expect these favorable trends will support improving credit measures, adequate liquidity, and positive free cash flow generation, which could warrant a modestly higher rating. Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' ratings on Evansville, Ind.-based plastic packaging producer Berry Plastics Corp. reflect the risks associated with its high debt leverage and growth-via-acquisition strategy, as well as its "fair" business risk profile. Berry is a leading producer of rigid plastic packaging products for relatively stable dairy, food, beverage, health care, and other consumer product applications. It also manufactures flexible packaging products, some of which serve more-cyclical end markets. Berry is a leading supplier of plastic injection-molded and thermoformed open-top containers, aerosol overcaps, drinking cups, housewares, and closures for the food, beverage, and health-care industries. EBITDA margins in the rigid-packaging business have been attractive at 15%-20%. Berry's flexible packaging offerings include various plastic film and adhesive products, such as institutional can liners, plastic sheeting, retail trash bags, stretch films, shrink films, and tapes. Berry's EBITDA margins in flexible packaging are much lower than those for rigid products, averaging 5%-10%. Some exposure to cyclical end markets (including industrial, building products, and retail) and historically slower cost pass-through make the flexible-packaging business less predictable than the consumer- and food-oriented rigid-packaging operations. In recent quarters, headcount and other cost reductions, improved manufacturing efficiency, quicker pass-through of raw material cost, and Berry's exit from some low-margin business have contributed to higher operating profitability. In fact, trailing-12-month EBITDA margins strengthening to about 14% currently from about 13% a year ago. This, together with good working capital management and lower capital spending, has resulted in improved free operating cash flow despite some base volume declines during the past few quarters. Given the slow pace of the U.S. economic recovery, we believe the company faces weak consumer demand, competitive market conditions, and the potential for further volume declines in certain cyclical end markets. Our base case assumes that sales and EBITDA in fiscal 2012 will moderately rise from 2011 levels, with increasing volumes resulting from the company's Rexam acquisition and expected manageable raw material costs in the second half of 2012. We expect working capital to be a moderate use of cash, which should continue to support modest free operating cash flow. The financial risk profile remains highly leveraged. Based on our scenario forecasts, we expect leverage to be more than 6x and a ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to total adjusted debt of approximately 7% for 2012. Based on our scenario forecast, we expect leverage to improve toward 6x and the company's FFO to total adjusted debt to improve to 9%-10% in the next few years. We expect this ratio to be about 5%-8% to maintain the current ratings. The company could also launch an IPO in the second half of 2012, which Berry could potentially use to reduce debt. We could modestly raise the rating in the near-term if such a transaction occurred and if debt reduction was material enough. Private equity firms Apollo Management L.P. and Graham Partners, as well as Goldman Sachs and management, own Berry. Liquidity We regard Berry's liquidity as "adequate." As of March 31, 2012, Berry had about $32 million in cash and $417 million available under its $650 million asset-based revolving credit facility maturing in 2016 (or earlier if certain debt is not repaid or refinanced). This facility has no maintenance covenants unless availability falls below 10% of the facility amount or borrowing base, which we do not expect to occur in the foreseeable future. Berry has no large maturities until September 2014, when approximately $211 million of second-priority senior secured notes is due. Maturities increase significantly in 2015. Our assessment of Berry's liquidity as adequate reflects the following expectations: -- Even if working capital unexpectedly becomes a significant use of cash, sources of liquidity should exceed uses by more than 1.2x during the next year; and -- Net sources would remain positive even if EBITDA were to decline by 20% Recovery analysis We rate Berry's first-lien senior secured debt 'B' (one notch above the corporate credit rating), with a recovery rating of '2', indicating our expectation of substantial (70%-90%) recovery in the event of a payment default. Berry's second-lien and subordinated debt and its parent company's senior unsecured debt are rated 'CCC' (two notches below the corporate credit rating), with recovery ratings of '6', which indicate our expectation of a negligible (0%-10%) recovery. (For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Berry, published after this report, on RatingsDirect). Outlook The positive outlook reflects our expectation that modest free cash generation will result in gradual deleveraging that will improve the financial profile. If economic conditions and consumer demand gradually improve, operating performance meets our expectations, and Berry doesn't undertake any leveraging acquisitions, then we believe credit metrics could strengthen sufficiently to warrant an upgrade during the next 12 months. The outlook does not incorporate unexpected debt funded acquisitions or raw material spikes in the next few quarters. We could raise the ratings by one notch if adjusted debt to EBITDA improves to and seems likely to remain at about 6x or lower and if FFO to total adjusted debt is about 9%-10% consistently through a business cycle. A downgrade seems unlikely at this time, given the relative stability of most of Berry's end markets, sufficient liquidity, in our view, to handle working capital swings, and our belief that additional large leveraging acquisitions are unlikely. Related Criteria And Research -- Industry Economic And Ratings Outlook: U.S. Packaging Companies Will Likely Remain Stable During A Slow Economic Recovery, July 19, 2012 -- Issuer Ranking: North American Packaging Companies, Strongest To Weakest, July 19, 2012 -- U.S. Packaging Companies' Debt Is Rising, But Refinancing Risk Is Still Manageable, June 26, 2012 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Packaging Industry, Dec. 4, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From Berry Plastics Corp. Berry Plastics Group Inc. Corporate credit rating B-/Positive/-- B-/Stable/-- Ratings Affirmed Berry Plastics Corp. Senior secured B Recovery rating 2 Senior secured CCC Recovery rating 6 Subordinated CCC Recovery rating 6 Berry Plastics Group Inc. Senior unsecured CCC Recovery rating 6