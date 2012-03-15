TEXT-Fitch rates MGM

March 15 - Fitch Ratings assigns a 'B-/RR4' rating to MGM Resort International's (MGM) proposed senior unsecured notes due 2022. The Rating Outlook is Stable, and Fitch will consider positive rating action, likely in the form of an Outlook revision, in upcoming quarters. A full list of ratings follows at the end of this release. The transaction follows February's amend and extend transaction, which extended $1.8 billion in credit facility commitments until February 2015. The proceeds from the notes will repay a portion of the $965 million that is owed to the term loan lenders as of March 14, 2014 that did not extend as part of the February 2012 amend and extend transaction. Fitch views the proposed transaction favorably as it further addresses MGM's steep maturity schedule. Combined with the recently announced Macau dividends ($204 million in proceeds) and $836 million in proceeds from the notes issued in January, the transaction should address all maturities through 2013 and at least the bulk of the amount outstanding on the non-extended facility coming due in February 2014. Additional potential sources include $188 million in the Borgata divestiture trust, future Macau dividends and free cash flow (FCF) generated by the domestic group. Fitch expects the domestic group to generate between $50 million - $150 million per year in FCF over the next two years. Free cash flow prospects of the domestic group has improved with the reduced pricing on the extended $1.8 billion portion of the credit facility, with the LIBOR floor being reduced by 100 basis points and potential to improve pricing by providing the extended bank group with additional collateral. Also the pricing on the refinancing notes issued thus far, particularly on the 8.625% notes issued in January, has been better than what Fitch assumed in its prior base case scenario. Any upcoming decision by Fitch to revise the Outlook to Positive would hinge on the Las Vegas recovery remaining undisturbed and MGM Macau trends remaining solid following the LVS' Cotai Central Phase I opening in second-quarter 2012. However, Fitch believes that financial and strategic policies are likely to become more aggressive with the recent improvement in the credit profile, which could constrain the positive rating momentum. An Outlook revision to Positive would mean there is a good likelihood that Fitch would upgrade MGM's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'B' from 'B-' over a 12-24 month horizon from the time of the revision. Over this horizon MGM's project plans in Cotai and Massachusetts should become more firm, and Fitch's base case projects MGM's FCF profile (including Macau dividends) will improve further, thus providing the domestic group with meaningful capacity to deleverage. An upgrade in the near term (6-12 months) is unlikely due to MGM's still uncomfortably high leverage. The domestic credit group's leverage as of Dec. 31, 2011 is 10.6 times (x). With Macau consolidated (minus minority interest) and giving credit for distributions from unconsolidated entities (mostly Grand Victoria in Elgin) leverage is more manageable but still high relative to a 'B' category IDR at 8.8x. MGM's FCF profile, while expected to improve, remains weak and is susceptible to a reversal in current trends. Fitch currently rates MGM as follows: --IDR 'B-'; --Senior secured notes due 2013, 2014, 2017, and 2020 'BB-/RR1'; --Senior credit facility 'B/RR3'; --Senior unsecured notes 'B-/RR4'; --Convertible senior notes due 2015 'B-/RR4'; --Senior subordinated notes 'CC/RR6'.