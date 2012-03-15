版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 16日 星期五

TEXT-Fitch rates MGM

March 15 - Fitch Ratings assigns a 'B-/RR4' rating to MGM Resort 	
International's (MGM) proposed senior unsecured notes due 2022. The Rating 	
Outlook is Stable, and Fitch will consider positive rating action, likely in the	
form of an Outlook revision, in upcoming quarters. A full list of ratings 	
follows at the end of this release.	
	
The transaction follows February's amend and extend transaction, which extended 	
$1.8 billion in credit facility commitments until February 2015. The proceeds 	
from the notes will repay a portion of the $965 million that is owed to the term	
loan lenders as of March 14, 2014 that did not extend as part of the February 	
2012 amend and extend transaction.	
	
Fitch views the proposed transaction favorably as it further addresses MGM's 	
steep maturity schedule. Combined with the recently announced Macau dividends 	
($204 million in proceeds) and $836 million in proceeds from the notes issued in	
January, the transaction should address all maturities through 2013 and at least	
the bulk of the amount outstanding on the non-extended facility coming due in 	
February 2014. Additional potential sources include $188 million in the Borgata 	
divestiture trust, future Macau dividends and free cash flow (FCF) generated by 	
the domestic group. 	
	
Fitch expects the domestic group to generate between $50 million - $150 million 	
per year in FCF over the next two years. Free cash flow prospects of the 	
domestic group has improved with the reduced pricing on the extended $1.8 	
billion portion of the credit facility, with the LIBOR floor being reduced by 	
100 basis points and potential to improve pricing by providing the extended bank	
group with additional collateral. Also the pricing on the refinancing notes 	
issued thus far, particularly on the 8.625% notes issued in January, has been 	
better than what Fitch assumed in its prior base case scenario.	
	
Any upcoming decision by Fitch to revise the Outlook to Positive would hinge on 	
the Las Vegas recovery remaining undisturbed and MGM Macau trends remaining 	
solid following the LVS' Cotai Central Phase I opening in second-quarter 2012. 	
However, Fitch believes that financial and strategic policies are likely to 	
become more aggressive with the recent improvement in the credit profile, which 	
could constrain the positive rating momentum.	
	
An Outlook revision to Positive would mean there is a good likelihood that Fitch	
would upgrade MGM's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'B' from 'B-' over a 12-24 	
month horizon from the time of the revision. Over this horizon MGM's project 	
plans in Cotai and Massachusetts should become more firm, and Fitch's base case 	
projects MGM's FCF profile (including Macau dividends) will improve further, 	
thus providing the domestic group with meaningful capacity to deleverage. 	
	
An upgrade in the near term (6-12 months) is unlikely due to MGM's still 	
uncomfortably high leverage. The domestic credit group's leverage as of Dec. 31,	
2011 is 10.6 times (x). With Macau consolidated (minus minority interest) and 	
giving credit for distributions from unconsolidated entities (mostly Grand 	
Victoria in Elgin) leverage is more manageable but still high relative to a 'B' 	
category IDR at 8.8x. MGM's FCF profile, while expected to improve, remains weak	
and is susceptible to a reversal in current trends. 	
	
Fitch currently rates MGM as follows: 	
	
--IDR 'B-';	
	
--Senior secured notes due 2013, 2014, 2017, and 2020 'BB-/RR1';	
	
--Senior credit facility 'B/RR3';	
	
--Senior unsecured notes 'B-/RR4';	
	
--Convertible senior notes due 2015 'B-/RR4';	
	
--Senior subordinated notes 'CC/RR6'.

