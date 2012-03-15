TEXT-S&P raises Minerva SA rating to 'BB+'

March 15 - Overview -- We expect that Minerva's cash flows will improve throughout 2012, on lower cattle prices and higher plant utilization. -- The company's capital structure has improved considerably as it has reduced its refinancing risks and extended its maturities while maintaining an adequate cash position. -- We are raising our global scale corporate credit and debt ratings on Minerva to 'B+' from 'B', and assigning a Brazilian national scale corporate credit rating of 'brBBB'. -- The stable outlooks reflect our expectation of a gradual deleveraging, despite the company's still highly leveraged financial metrics and execution challenges to strengthen cash flows. Rating Action On March 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its global scale ratings, including the corporate credit rating, on Brazil-based meat producer Minerva S.A. to 'B+' from 'B'. We have also assigned a Brazilian national scale corporate credit rating of 'brBBB'. The outlooks on the corporate credit ratings are stable. Rationale The upgrade reflected the company's improved capital structure, with longer term debt maturities and considerably lower refinancing needs, after its February 2012 issuance of $350 million bonds due 2022, the proceeds of which will be used to pay down short- and medium-term, higher-interest-rate debt. Stable-to-somewhat-lower cattle prices for 2012, along with Minerva's increasing utilization of capacity in its slaughtering, deboning, and processed-food operations, will also help to improve cash flow generation and, consequently, leverage metrics, in our opinion. We don't see much room for debt reduction in the short term, because we expect the company will sustain some excess cash on the balance sheet to cushion against the strong volatility of the beef industry and take advantages of opportunistic cattle purchases at sight if the market is favorable. We have seen an increase in the slaughtering of female stock in Brazil, which points to a higher availability of cattle in the market and tends to place downward pressure on cattle prices, improving producers' margins. At the same time, the cattle herd in countries that produce and export beef, such as the U.S., has been declining in the past two years, creating positive medium- to long-term fundamentals for demand and prices for the Brazilian beef producers. We project EBITDA margins remaining at about 9% in 2012. Minerva has shown an assertive management strategy and is very flexible in adjusting its sales strategy. Recently, it has increased its sales in the domestic market, where demand is strong and profitability is higher compared with exports--especially under a strong local currency. We expect demand, mainly from the domestic market, to continue boosting top-line revenue growth, by the high single digits, but we believe the export markets will remain flat under a scenario of still-timid global economic recovery. However, we still see the company's business profile as weak, reflecting its lower scale and diversification compared with peers', its highly commoditized portfolio of products, and weak cash generation based on sizable exposure to raw material prices and its high working capital needs. We currently assess Minerva's financial profile as aggressive. Although we view its current credit metrics as highly leveraged, with debt to EBITDA of 6.6x and funds from operations (FFO) to debt at barely 1.5x in December 2011, we expect higher cash flows to bring the company's financial metrics more in line with an aggressive profile by year-end 2012. We expect adjusted debt to EBITDA to reach about 5x and FFO to debt to reach about 8% at that time. We still believe that the capital the company raises through the bond issuance will give it a stronger cash position--a cushion against market volatility. Its net ratios, including an adjusted debt to EBITDA of 4.4x in 2011, have improved. The new, lower debt maturities also significantly mitigate its high gross debt leverage, in our view. We have adjusted Minerva's consolidated debt by its Brazilian reais (R$) 200 million mandatory convertible debentures issued in third-quarter 2011 and R$47.6 million of renegotiated taxes, for a total of R$247.6 million as of December 2011. Liquidity We assess Minerva's liquidity as adequate. In our view, sources of liquidity (including cash availability, the bond issuance, and FFO) will comfortably exceed uses (debt amortizations, capital expenditures, dividends, and working capital needs) by more than 1.2x in next 12 to 18 months. We expect that free cash flow will be positive, at about R$70 million, with improved working capital management and higher funds from operations. Sources will likely continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA declines by 20%, assuming annual debt payments of about R$150 million, capital expenditures of about R$85 million, and dividends of close to R$40 million. Still, Minerva has more than 15% headroom under its incurrence covenant. The company had cash of R$746.4 million as of December 2011, with short-term maturities of about R$150 million annually after the debt refinancing with the bond issuance, which it plans to use entirely to pay down its short- and medium-term loans. Outlook The outlooks are stable, reflecting our expectation that Minerva will be able to deleverage gradually and that its credit metrics will improve on higher cash flows from greater utilization of capacity at its plants and more-favorable market fundamentals for beef producers in Brazil. Although its credit metrics are currently tight for the rating category, we believe its leverage has already peaked and that higher cash generation will improve its metrics through year-end. At the same time, we expect Minerva will sustain an adequate liquidity position and reduce its capital expenditures compared with those of the past two years. We could lower our ratings on Minerva if its liquidity deteriorates upon a more aggressive growth strategy, or if cattle prices increase and pressure working capital needs and weaken operating cash flows. We could lower the ratings if debt to EBITDA remains consistently above 6x and FFO to debt doesn't improve to more than 5% by year-end 2012. We don't foresee taking any positive rating action in the short-to-medium term, because the company's leverage is currently very high. However, if we observe a consistently moderate financial policy that brings debt to EBITDA to less than 3.5x while sustaining adequate liquidity, we could raise the ratings. Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com.