TEXT-Fitch affirms Arab Tunisian Lease at 'BBB(tun)'

Aug 2 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Tunisia-based Arab Tunisian Leasing (ATL)'s National Long-term rating at 'BBB(tun)' with a Stable Outlook, and Short-term rating at 'F3(tun)'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. RATING DRIVERS ATL's National Long- and Short-term ratings are underpinned by the limited probability of support it is likely to receive from its ultimate shareholder, the Jordan-based Arab Bank Plc (AB, 'A-'/Stable/'F1'/'a-'/'5'), if needed, through the latter's Tunisian subsidiary, Arab Tunisian Bank (ATB, 'BBB'/ Negative/ 'F3'/'b'/'2'). ATL's capital is 33% held by ATB, which in turn is 64.2%-controlled by AB. Although AB has strong capacity to support ATL (as indicated by its 'a-' Viability Rating), Fitch believes the probability of support from AB is only limited given that it is not a direct shareholder and given ATB's modest interests in ATL's capital. RATING SENSITIVITIES An upgrade of ATL's National Ratings could be triggered by a significant increase of ATB's control in the company. Conversely, a downgrade of ATL's national ratings could occur if ATB reduced its ownership in ATL, or if AB materially reduces its interests in ATB (and subsequently in ATL) or there is a significant downgrade of AB's ratings, all of which Fitch considers unlikely in the foreseeable future. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term National Rating: affirmed at 'BBB(tun)'; Outlook Stable Short-term National Rating: affirmed at 'F3(tun)' National Senior Debt rating: affirmed at 'BBB(tun)' National Subordinated Debt rating: affirmed at 'BB(tun)' Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings.