版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 3日 星期五 04:59 BJT

OVERSEASSHIPHOLDING/BRIEF (URGENT)

Aug 2 Overseas Shipholding Group Inc : * Moodys lowers ratings of OSG; cfr to caa1, outlook negative * Moodys cuts Overseas Shipholding Group cfr to caa1 from b3

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐