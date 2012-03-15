版本:
TEXT-S&P revises Corrections Corp of America to positive

March 15 - Overview	
     -- We forecast U.S. private prison operator Corrections Corp. of 	
America's financial ratios will improve from a combination of debt reduction 	
and, to a lesser extent, profit growth.	
     -- We are affirming our ratings on the company, including our 'BB' 	
corporate credit rating, and revising our outlook to positive from stable. 	
     -- The positive outlook reflects our forecast for financial ratios to 	
potentially improve to levels indicative of an "intermediate" financial risk 	
profile over the next year.	
	
Rating Action	
On March 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB' 	
corporate credit rating on Nashville-based Corrections Corp. of America (CCA) 	
and revised the outlook to positive from stable.	
	
At the same time, we affirmed our 'BB' issue-level ratings on the company's 	
6.25% senior unsecured notes due 2013, 6.75% senior unsecured notes due 2014, 	
and 7.75% senior unsecured notes due 2017. The recovery ratings on the notes 	
remain at '3', indicating our expectation for meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery 	
for noteholders in the event of a payment default or bankruptcy.	
	
We do not rate the company's $785 million revolving credit facility due 2016.	
	
As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company had about $1.2 billion in reported debt 	
outstanding.	
	
Rationale	
The outlook revision to positive from stable reflects Standard & Poor's 	
forecast for financial ratios to improve to levels indicative of an 	
"intermediate" financial risk profile (based on our criteria) over the next 	
year if the company's operating performance continues at its current levels 	
and if it maintains its current financial policies. The speculative-grade 	
ratings on CCA reflect our assessment that the company's business risk profile 	
continues to be "fair" and its financial risk profile remains "significant" 	
(based on our criteria).	
	
Our financial risk assessment incorporates our forecast for financial ratios 	
to potentially improve to levels indicative of an intermediate financial risk 	
profile over the next year, which is predicated on our expectation for 	
management's financial policies to remain moderate. 	
	
We forecast the following credit metrics for CCA:	
     -- Adjusted total debt to EBITDA will improve to the mid-2x area; 	
     -- Funds from operations (FFO) to total debt will improve to the mid- to 	
high-20% area; 	
     -- Adjusted total debt to capital will improve the low-40% area through 	
2013; and 	
     -- Financial ratios indicative of an intermediate financial risk profile 	
include adjusted total debt to EBITDA between 2x and 3x, FFO to total debt 	
between 30% and 45%, and adjusted total debt to capital between 35% and 45%.	
	
Our business risk assessment incorporates our analysis that we believe the 	
company will remain dependent on a concentrated base of customers from the 	
state and federal levels of the U.S. government. Ongoing government budget 	
deficit issues are the principal constraining factor to our business risk 	
assessment. We believe ongoing budget deficit issues will restrict meaningful 	
organic growth through at least 2013.	
	
Principal economic factors considered in our company forecast include weak 	
economic growth, high unemployment, and ongoing government budget deficits 	
over the next several years. More specifically, Standard & Poor's economists 	
currently forecast GDP growth of 2.1% in 2012 and 2.3% in 2013, the 	
unemployment rate remaining above 8% through 2013, and a Federal budget 	
deficit of over $1 trillion in 2012 and nearly $800 billion in 2013. 	
Considering these economic forecast items, our forecast for the company's 	
operating performance is as follows:	
     -- Core revenue growth in the low-single-digit percent area, which 	
assumes continued pricing pressure and no significant contract reductions or 	
losses;	
     -- Gross margin remaining consistent with historical levels, given a 	
continued focus on cost containment and cost-reduction initiatives to offset 	
pricing pressure;	
     -- General & administrative expenses growing faster than revenue growth, 	
as recent wage increases will anniversary during 2012 and officer turnover 	
slightly increases;	
     -- These revenue and expense assumptions lead to adjusted EBITDA margin 	
remaining at about 26% through 2013;	
     -- Capital expenditures of about $180 million per year in 2012 and 2013, 	
much higher than management's 2012 estimate provided during the fourth-quarter 	
2011 earnings call. Our estimate assumes additional facility acquisitions take 	
place, similar to the Lake Erie facility purchase in late 2011. There are many 	
variables associated with potential facility purchases, so we therefore 	
recognize the potential for actual capital expenditures to differ 	
greatly--higher or lower--from our estimate;	
     -- Debt reduction occurs if capital expenditures remain at our current 	
estimates, allowing adjusted leverage to improve by about 0.2x to 0.3x but we 	
note the possibility that debt reduction may not occur, especially if capital 	
expenditures meaningfully exceed our current estimate;	
     -- Annual dividends of about $80 million per year, based on recent shares 	
outstanding, with the first quarterly dividend to be paid in June 2012;	
     -- No further share repurchases, which is supported by the company's 	
recent announcement that its share repurchase program has been terminated in 	
conjunction with the dividend plan; and	
     -- We forecast annual free cash flow of about $120 million, before the 	
company pays a cash dividend of about $80 million.	
	
We expect the company's financial policies will remain moderate. We will 	
monitor those policies in light of recent actions, including the increased 	
debt capacity afforded from the refinancing of the revolving credit facility 	
and the dividend announcement. In January 2012, the company refinanced its 	
revolving credit facility, increasing the size to $785 million from $450 	
million and extending the maturity to December 2016 from December 2012. The 	
company used proceeds to repay existing debt, including $335 million of the 	
6.25% $375 million senior notes due March 2013. We note the potential for the 	
company to use revolver availability or seek an incremental loan commitment to 	
help finance potential facility purchases. To quantify the potential financial 	
ratio impact from the increased debt capacity, adjusted total debt to EBITDA 	
would increase to about 3.3x if the company were to fully draw the revolver 	
and would increase to about 3.5x if it received the full incremental loan 	
commitment. 	
	
In February 2012, the company announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per 	
share, with the first payment to be made in June 2012. Based on recent shares 	
outstanding, the annual cash dividend will be about $80 million. We forecast 	
the company will be able to pay the dividend from internally generated cash 	
flows, assuming actual capital expenditures do not meaningfully exceed our 	
current forecast. The company terminated its share repurchase program as a 	
result of the dividend plan, which helped to confirm a moderate financial 	
policy. We believe the company's financial policies will remain moderate, but 	
we recognize the potential for those policies to become more aggressive. At 	
this time, we do not expect adjusted total debt to EBITDA will significantly 	
exceed 3x, even under a more aggressive financial policy.	
	
CCA depends on a concentrated customer base. The company's top four customers 	
account for more than 50% of total revenue and the top 10 customers account 	
for more than 80% of total revenue. Federal customers, including the U.S. 	
Marshals, Bureau of Prisons, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, account 	
for more than 40% of revenue. Top state customers, including California, 	
Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida, Colorado, and Hawaii, account for about 	
40% of total revenue. Ongoing budget deficit issues make high customer 	
concentration a notable risk factor.	
	
Overcrowding in public correctional facilities is clearly an opportunity for 	
CCA, as well as the overall private corrections industry. Federal prison 	
capacity is about 136% and several state systems are operating above 100% 	
capacity. We believe overcrowding will continue as cash-constrained government 	
agencies are unlikely to build new capacity. The limiting factor is that the 	
government may choose to alleviate overcrowding through early inmate release, 	
reduced or eliminated sentencing/parole, or other alternative methods. Another 	
factor limiting the opportunity to address overcrowding with the use of 	
private correctional facilities involves the related political controversy and 	
public resistance. Private prison operators are currently only responsible for 	
about 9% of incarcerated adults in the U.S., and this penetration rate has not 	
meaningfully changed over the past few years.	
	
Liquidity	
We view the company's liquidity as "adequate" (based on our criteria). We 	
expect the company's cash sources will exceed its cash uses over the next 24 	
months. Our assessment of the company's liquidity profile includes the 	
following expectations, assumptions, and factors:	
     -- We forecast cash sources will exceed cash uses by more than 1.2x over 	
the next 12 months, and will remain positive over the next 24 months.	
     -- We forecast positive net cash sources over the next 12 months, even if 	
EBITDA declines by 15%.	
     -- We expect EBITDA cushion under the total leverage, secured leverage, 	
and interest coverage financial maintenance covenants will remain sufficient.	
     -- The debt maturity profile is manageable. The next maturity is the 	
6.25% $375 million senior notes due March 2013; the company indicates it 	
repaid $335 million of these notes with the proceeds from the recent revolving 	
credit facility refinancing. The remaining senior notes are due in 2014 and in 	
2017. The revolving credit facility is due in 2016.	
	
We calculate total liquidity was more than $210 million as of Dec. 31, 2011, 	
which included about $157 million of revolver availability and $56 million of 	
cash. We forecast free cash flow will be about $120 million per year in 2012 	
and 2013, which incorporates our expectation for minimal working capital 	
growth and capital expenditures of about $180 million per year. We estimate 	
maintenance capital expenditures are less than $50 million per year. Our free 	
cash flow forecast is subject to great volatility given the many variables 	
associated with the portion of the company's capital expenditures allocated 	
for facility purchases. We forecast annual cash dividends of about $80 million 	
per year given recent common shares outstanding and the company's intent to 	
discontinue its share repurchase program in conjunction with the announcement 	
of the dividend plan.	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on CCA, to 	
be published on RatingsDirect following this report.	
	
Outlook	
The outlook is positive, which reflects our forecast for financial ratios to 	
potentially improve to levels indicative of an intermediate financial risk 	
profile over the next year. The outlook also incorporates our expectation for 	
ongoing U.S. government budget deficit issues to restrict meaningful core 	
revenue growth through at least 2013, which is constraining our business risk 	
profile assessment at fair.	
	
We could raise our ratings if financial ratios improve to levels indicative of 	
an intermediate financial risk profile, including adjusted total debt to 	
EBITDA of about 2.5x. Based on fourth-quarter fiscal 2011 results, EBITDA 	
growth of 15% or debt reduction of $175 million is necessary for adjusted 	
leverage to reach 2.5x. We could revise our outlook to stable if financial 	
ratios remain near current levels, which, according to our forecast, would 	
likely occur from a slightly more aggressive financial policy as opposed to 	
lower profitability.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, published April 15, 2008	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- Methodology and Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors for Global 	
Corporate Issuers, published September 28, 2011	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Branded Nondurable 	
Consumer Products Industry, published April 28, 2011	
	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
Corrections Corp. of America	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BB/Positive/--     BB/Stable/--	
	
Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged	
	
Corrections Corp. of America	
 Senior Unsecured                       BB                 	
   Recovery Rating                      3                  	
	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

