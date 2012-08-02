TEXT-S&P cuts KeyCorp Student Loan Trust 2001-A To 'BBB+ (sf)'

OVERVIEW -- KeyCorp Student Loan Trust 2001-A is backed by a mix of FFELP and private student loan collateral. -- We lowered our rating on the class II-A-2 note to 'BBB+ (sf)' -- The downgrade reflects our view of available credit enhancement following the redemption of the FFELP collateral in this transaction. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 2, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its rating on the class II-A-2 note issued by KeyCorp Student Loan Trust 2001-A to 'BBB+ (sf)' from 'A (sf)' At the same time, we removed the rating from CreditWatch with negative implications, where we placed it on April 10, 2012. The downgrade reflects our view that the available credit enhancement for the class is commensurate with a 'BBB+ (sf)' rating. The rating reflects our view of the transaction's future collateral performance and the remaining credit enhancement, which no longer includes excess spread generated by loan collateral originated by the Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP). Credit enhancement for the class currently consists of excess spread and funds in a reserve account. COLLATERAL AND STRUCTURE OVERVIEW The 2001-A trust was originally backed by a mixed collateral pool composed of FFELP and private loans. This trust had a bifurcated payment waterfall whereby the FFELP collateral supported the group I notes and the private loan collateral supported the group II notes. The structure allows for excess spread from each group to be used by the other group up to certain release levels. Generally, the trust is allowed to release credit enhancement when the pool balance equals the note balance (i.e., 100% parity) unless the transaction breeches certain triggers. Currently, the structure cannot build credit enhancement as it releases excess funds at a 100% parity threshold. Historically, there have been many periods in which the excess spread from the FFELP loans provided periodic credit enhancement to the private student loan backed bonds. The FFELP collateral was put to the put option provider, Key Bank U.S.A. N.A., and the group I FFELP notes were redeemed in full after the collection period ending Aug. 31, 2011. Accordingly, the 2001-A group II notes now benefit only from collateral backed by private student loans. We previously placed our ratings on the group II class on CreditWatch negative primarily because without the available excess spread on the FFELP loans, this transaction's credit enhancement might not be commensurate with its then current 'A (sf)' rating. Generally, the group II private student loan collateral is comprised of private student loans originated under five different loan programs. The loans in this trust have generally performed better than later-vintage KeyCorp trusts, and series 2001-A has a greater concentration of loans from loan programs that exhibit lower levels of cumulative defaults. The trust collateral is highly seasoned and has many strong metrics such as low levels of deferments (%), forbearance (%), and late stage delinquencies (%). The trust's performance has not materially differed from the performance we highlighted in "Various Rating Actions Taken On Nine KeyCorp Student Loan Trusts After Student Loan Deal Review," published April 10, 2012. The 2001-A bonds also benefit from a financial guarantee insurance policy from MBIA Insurance Corp. (B/Negative/--) that guarantees payment of scheduled principal and interest. The issue credit rating on a fully credit-enhanced bond issue is the higher of the credit enhancer's rating or Standard & Poor's underlying rating (SPUR). A SPUR represents the credit characteristics of a security absent the benefit of bond insurance. DEFAULT EXPECTATIONS AND NET LOSS PROJECTIONS Based on our view of the current and projected performance of this pool of private loans, we revised our projected lifetime cumulative gross default expectations for this trust to be between 14.50% and 14.75% as a percent of the original pool balance or between 5.2% and 6.3% in remaining net losses as a percent of the current pool balance. To date, the transaction has taken 13.06% in cumulative gross defaults. CASH FLOW MODELING ASSUMPTIONS Based on a loan-level collateral file provided by the issuer, we ran midstream cash flows. The following are some of the major assumptions we modeled: -- Four-year straight-line default curve. -- Recovery rates in the 10%-15% range and received over five years. -- Prepayment speeds starting at an approximately 3 constant prepayment rate (CPR; an annualized prepayment speed stated as a percentage of the current loan balance) and ramping up 1% per year to a maximum rate ranging from 5 CPR to 8 CPR depending on the rating scenario. We held the applicable maximum rate constant for the remainder of the deal's life. -- Prepayment speeds held at 3 CPR for the remainder of the deal's life. -- Deferment: 7% of the loans are in deferment for 48 months. -- Forbearance: 5% of the loans are in forbearance for 18 months. -- Rating category specific stressed interest rate vectors. -- Assumed the deal breeches certain triggers in December 2012 that would stop the release of excess funds thereafter. Standard & Poor's will continue to monitor the performance of the trust to ensure that the credit enhancement remains sufficient, in our view, to maintain the current ratings. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Standard & Poor's Ratings Definitions, Jun. 22, 2012 -- Various Rating Actions Taken On Nine KeyCorp Student Loan Trusts After Student Loan Deal Review, April 10, 2012 -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects -- Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011 -- General Criteria: Principles of Credit Ratings, published Feb. 16, 2011. -- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, May 3, 2010 -- Standard & Poor's To Explicitly Recognize Credit Stability As An Important Rating Factor, Oct. 15, 2008 -- Legal Criteria For U.S. Structured Finance Transactions: Criteria Related To Asset-Backed Securities, Oct. 1, 2006 -- Student Loan Criteria: Student Loan Programs, Oct. 1, 2004 -- Student Loan Criteria: The Rating Process For Student Loan Transactions, Oct. 1, 2004. -- Student Loan Criteria: Evaluating Risk In Student Loan Transactions, Oct. 1, 2004 -- Student Loan Criteria: Structural Elements In Student Loan Transactions, Oct. 1, 2004 -- Student Loan Criteria: Rating Methodology For Student Loan Transactions, Oct. 1, 2004