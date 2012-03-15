TEXT-Fitch affirms Freeport-McMoMan IDR at 'BBB'

March 15 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
of Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc. (NYSE: FCX) at 'BBB', along with
the outstanding debt of FCX and its subsidiary Freeport-McMoRan Corporation
(FMC) formerly known as Phelps Dodge Corporation. A full list of ratings follows
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
The ratings reflect the company's leading position in the industry, strong
liquidity, and sound operational and financial management. Operations benefit
from low average costs, large scale and long lived reserves. Long-term copper
fundamentals benefit from short supply, modest inventories, strong demand from
China and solid demand from developed nations.
The Stable Outlook reflects FCX's balanced approach to capital expenditures,
dividends and financial leverage and Fitch's outlook on the copper market.
At Dec. 31, 2011, pro forma for the note issuance in February 2012 and
redemption in March 2012, cash on hand was $4.6 billion of which $3.7 billion
would be available to the parent company after non-controlling interests and
withholding taxes. Pro forma total debt was $3.5 billion with scheduled
maturities over the next five years of $4 million in 2012 and $500 million in
2015. The $1.5 billion revolver, maturing March 30, 2016, was fully available
except for $44 million representing letters of credits issued at Dec. 31, 2011.
Guidance for 2012 operating cash flow is $4.7 billion including $800 million of
working capital uses and assuming average realizations of copper at $3.50/lb.,
gold at $1,600/oz. and molybdenum at $13/lb. This compares to 2011 operating
cash flow of $6.6 billion on average realizations of copper at $3.86/lb., gold
at $1,583/oz., and molybdenum at $16.98/lb.
Guidance for annual average operating cash flows, excluding working capital
changes, for 2013 and 2014, is between about $5 billion and $8 billion (assuming
copper realizations between $3.00/lb. and $4.00/lb., gold at $1,200/oz. and
molybdenum at $12/lb.) Guidance for capital expenditures is $4 billion in 2012
and $3.5 billion in 2013. Fitch estimates annual interest expense on pro forma
debt levels to be about $140 million per year and ordinary common dividends of
about $1.1 billion for 2012. Fitch expects free cash flow to be neutral to
positive.
Operating EBITDA for 2011 was $10.6 billion and FCX guides to an annual range
for 2013 and 2014 of between $7.4 billion and $11.6 billion for copper prices
between $3.00/lb. and $4.00/lb. These levels correspond to a pro forma total
debt to EBITDA range of 0.5 times (x) to 0.3x on a gross basis.
Fitch expects FFO adjusted leverage to remain under 1.5x over the next 24
months.
Fitch notes that earnings and cash flows are highly leveraged to metals prices
and a $0.10/lb. decline in copper prices could cut EBITDA by $400 million over a
12-month period. In particular, FCX's average copper realizations were $3.86/lb.
for the full year 2011 and $3.42/lb. for the fourth quarter of 2011. Average
copper realizations were $2.60/lb. in 2009 and $3.59/lb in 2010.
Thirty-one percent of 2011 operating profits and 26% of copper reserves as of
Dec. 31, 2011 are from Papua, Indonesia. Fitch rates Indonesia 'BBB-' with a
Stable Outlook. FCX has been in this area for more than 40 years, and the mine
is a significant exporter.
FCX
--Issuer Default Rating 'BBB';
--$1.5 billion unsecured bank revolver 'BBB';
--$500 million 1.40% senior notes due Feb. 13, 2015 'BBB';
--$500 million 2.15% senior notes due March 1, 2017 'BBB';
--$2 billion 3.55% senior notes due March 1, 2022 'BBB'.
FMC
--7.125% senior unsecured debentures due 2027 'BBB';
--9.50% senior unsecured notes due 2031 'BBB';
--6.125% senior unsecured notes due 2034 'BBB'.
