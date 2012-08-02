版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 3日 星期五 05:45 BJT

MMODAL/BRIEF (URGENT)

Aug 2 MModal Inc : * Moodys rates MModal Inc b2, bank debt ba3, senior notes caa1; outlook stable * Rpt-moodys rates mmodal inc. b2, bank debt ba3, senior notes caa1; outlook

stable

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐