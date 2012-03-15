版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 16日 星期五 05:09 BJT

TEXT-S&P raises Gundle/SLT Environmental to 'B'

March 15 - Overview	
     -- U.S. geosynthetic liner producer Gundle/SLT Environmental Inc. (GSE) 	
has successfully completed its IPO. The company used a significant portion of 	
the proceeds to reduce debt.	
     -- We are removing our ratings on GSE from CreditWatch and raising our 	
corporate credit rating to 'B'.	
     -- We are assigning a stable outlook, which incorporates our expectation 	
of solid end-market demand and operating performance despite high material 	
costs, with the company's funds from operations to adjusted debt ratio 	
remaining near 15%.	
	
Rating Action	
On March 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services removed its ratings on 	
Houston-based Gundle/SLT Environmental Inc. (GSE) from CreditWatch, where we 	
placed them with positive implications on Nov. 30, 2011, after the company 	
announced its IPO filing. We then raised our corporate credit rating on GSE by 	
one notch to 'B' from 'B-'. The outlook is stable.	
	
We also raised our issue ratings on the company's senior secured debt to 'B' 	
(same as the corporate credit rating) from 'B-'. The recovery rating remains 	
'3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the 	
event of a default. We raised our issue rating on the company's second-lien 	
debt to 'B-' (one notch lower than the corporate credit rating) from 'CCC+'. 	
The recovery rating remains '5', indicating our expectation of modest (10% to 	
30%) recovery in the event of a default.	
	
Rationale	
These rating actions follow the company's successful completion of its IPO and 	
use of a significant portion of the proceeds to repay debt, including a $20 	
million prepayment on its senior secured second-lien notes. As a result, the 	
company's financial risk profile has improved: GSE's pro forma total adjusted 	
debt to EBITDA ratio as of Sept. 30, 2011, was 3.7x compared with 5.1x in the 	
same period before the IPO and debt reduction.	
	
The corporate credit rating on GSE reflects our view of the company's business 	
risk as "fair" and its financial risk as "aggressive" (as our criteria define 	
the terms). We believe that solid demand from GSE's mining, solid waste 	
management, and liquid containment end markets will continue over the next 	
year and that and that the company could establish a track record of steady 	
improvement in revenue, earnings, and cash flow.	
	
With annual sales of about $465 million, GSE is one of the largest 	
participants in the global geosynthetics market. The company is a global 	
producer of geomembrane liners, with applications in solid waste containment 	
(about 37% of total sales), mining (28%), environmental containment (16%), 	
liquid containment (16%), hazardous waste (2%), and other (1%). GSE derives 	
more than 60% of its sales from non-U.S. markets, though some customer 	
concentration partially offsets this geographic diversity; its top 10 	
customers account for about 25% of revenues. The geomembrane market is price 	
competitive and has modest barriers to entry, including the ability to 	
navigate government regulation, the need to establish good customer 	
relationships, and the high replacement cost of production lines and 	
operations. GSE's competitors include privately owned regional companies.	
	
The company makes its products primarily from polyethylene and polypropylene 	
resins, which are used to form geosynthetic containment systems for landfills 	
and other applications to prevent groundwater contamination as well as for the 	
confinement of water, industrial liquids, solids, and gases. Price, quality of 	
products and services, and distribution capabilities are the key competitive 	
factors in the geomembrane market. Raw materials, mainly consisting of plastic 	
resins derived from oil and natural gas, account for about 80% of the cost of 	
sales, having risen because of high petrochemical prices. This factor raises 	
concern because rapid increases in raw material prices pressure profitability 	
and liquidity, particularly when sales volumes are depressed. Although the 	
company's backlog and order flow have improved from prior years, the company's 	
business is dependent on the timing and activity of projects in mining and 	
landfill construction/expansion, which are less predictable than other 	
environmental services.	
	
GSE's profitability is weaker than those of other environmental services 	
companies, with a trailing-12-month EBITDA margin of 9% as of Sept. 30, 2011. 	
However, this has improved swiftly from 4% during mid-2010. The company has 	
benefitted from higher volume shipments and a more-profitable product mix. 	
During the past year and a half, GSE has improved its ability to 	
cost-effectively procure raw materials despite the steady increases in 	
polyethylene costs. The company also has cut costs by reducing employee 	
headcount, divesting its high-cost North American installation business, and 	
shutting down an underperforming manufacturing facility in the U.K. GSE's 	
pricing initiatives have taken effect, and international sales are robust with 	
higher volumes sold to China, Australia, and India. The increase in shale gas 	
hydraulic fracturing activity and the associated lining of the disposal ponds 	
that contain flowback water could also stimulate demand for GSE's products. 	
The potential regulation of coal ash disposal could also boost GSE's sales, 	
but this does not appear to us to be likely any time soon.	
	
In the near term, we expect that GSE will perform similarly to recent trends, 	
assuming end-market demand continues to gradually improve with economic 	
activity and raw material price movements remain manageable. Our 2012 	
performance expectations include:	
	
     -- Sales growth of about 6%, mainly due to higher volumes shipped, 	
improved product mix, and pricing gains;	
     -- Moderate increases in the costs of polyethylene resins;	
     -- Stable-to-slightly increasing operating margins on operating leverage 	
and cost containment; and	
     -- EBITDA of roughly $45 million in 2012.	
	
We characterize GSE's financial risk as "aggressive" under our criteria. The 	
company completed its IPO in February 2012, using more than $50 million of the 	
proceeds to reduce debt: repaying $20 million of its $40 million second-lien 	
notes due November 2016. Still, roughly 56% of its equity remains in the hands 	
of equity sponsor CHS Capital (formerly known as Code Hennessy & Simmons), 	
which has been investing in the company since 2004. As of Sept. 30, 2011, 	
GSE's pro forma total adjusted debt to EBITDA was 3.7x, while its funds from 	
operations (FFO) to debt ratio was 15% (we adjust debt balances to incorporate 	
self-insurance reserves and accrued interest). While these credit measures 	
represent substantial improvement, free cash generation remains inconsistent, 	
and we expect it to have been slightly negative in 2011 following the negative 	
$30 million in 2010 and positive $44 million in 2009. This inconsistent cash 	
flow, attributable mainly to working capital swings and resin price 	
fluctuations, reflects the volatility inherent in GSE's operations.	
	
Liquidity	
We believe GSE will have "adequate" sources of liquidity to cover its needs in 	
the coming months, even if EBITDA were to unexpectedly decline. Pro forma for 	
the IPO, we estimate the company to have more than $20 million in cash on its 	
balance sheet, with about $30 million of availability under a $35 million cash 	
flow revolving facility due May 27, 2016. We believe debt maturities are 	
manageable--the senior secured term loans mature in May and November 2016, 	
with $1.35 million of annual amortization requirements. We estimate sources of 	
liquidity for the next 12 months of about $50 million, mainly consisting of 	
FFO and availability under the credit facility. We estimate that GSE will use 	
roughly $35 million during the same period for working capital needs, capital 	
expenditures, tuck-in acquisitions, and debt amortization. Working capital 	
swings tend to be significant; typically, a midyear ramp-up in working capital 	
results in significantly negative free cash flow generation during the second 	
quarter of each year, with a liquidity trough near the end of the third 	
quarter. We expect the high working capital usage to reverse in the second 	
half of the year.	
	
We estimate that GSE's capital expenditures will rise above $15 million in 	
2012 because of growth-related investments in capacity, though we note that 	
maintenance capital expenditures are less than $5 million.	
	
Our assessment of GSE's liquidity profile incorporates the following 	
expectations and assumptions:	
     -- Sources of liquidity, including cash and facility availability, will 	
exceed uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12-18 months;	
     -- Net sources will remain positive, even if EBITDA declines more than 	
15%; and	
     -- Compliance with financial covenants could survive a 20% drop in 	
EBITDA, in our view.	
	
Financial covenants in GSE's credit facility include a maximum leverage ratio, 	
a minimum interest coverage ratio, and a maximum level of capital 	
expenditures. GSE was in compliance with its financial covenants as of Sept. 	
30, 2011, with sufficient EBITDA headroom under its maximum leverage and 	
interest coverage ratios. We expect the company to have been compliant at 	
year-end 2011 as well, with similar levels of headroom.	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Gundle/SLT 	
Environmental, to be published later on RatingsDirect.	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects our view that GSE's end-market demand will 	
continue to be solid and its operating performance will offset high raw 	
material costs. Over the next year, we expect the company to benefit from 	
gradual economic recovery, resulting in growth in revenue, earnings, and cash 	
flow. The company's liquidity is adequate and its debt maturity profile is 	
manageable, with no major maturities until 2016. We could raise ratings if GSE 	
sustains its recent improvement in profitability over the next few quarters 	
and if it generates FFO to debt that continually exceeds the 10% to 15% range 	
that we expect for the current ratings. On the other hand, we could lower the 	
ratings if unexpected rises in raw material prices or weak demand cause 	
covenant headroom and liquidity to erode meaningfully. We estimate that if 	
revenues remain flat and operating margins decline by roughly 170 basis 	
points, then the level of headroom could become tight enough to warrant a 	
downgrade.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 	
2009	
	
Ratings List	
Upgraded; Off CreditWatch/Outlook Stable	
                                        To                 From	
Gundle/SLT Environmental Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B/Stable/--        B-/Watch Pos/--	
 Senior Secured second lien             B-                 CCC+/Watch Pos	
   Recovery Rating                      3                  3	
 Senior Secured first lien              B                  B-/Watch Pos	
   Recovery Rating                      5                  5	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐