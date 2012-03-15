TEXT-S&P raises Gundle/SLT Environmental to 'B'

March 15 - Overview
-- U.S. geosynthetic liner producer Gundle/SLT Environmental Inc. (GSE)
has successfully completed its IPO. The company used a significant portion of
the proceeds to reduce debt.
-- We are removing our ratings on GSE from CreditWatch and raising our
corporate credit rating to 'B'.
-- We are assigning a stable outlook, which incorporates our expectation
of solid end-market demand and operating performance despite high material
costs, with the company's funds from operations to adjusted debt ratio
remaining near 15%.
Rating Action
On March 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services removed its ratings on
Houston-based Gundle/SLT Environmental Inc. (GSE) from CreditWatch, where we
placed them with positive implications on Nov. 30, 2011, after the company
announced its IPO filing. We then raised our corporate credit rating on GSE by
one notch to 'B' from 'B-'. The outlook is stable.
We also raised our issue ratings on the company's senior secured debt to 'B'
(same as the corporate credit rating) from 'B-'. The recovery rating remains
'3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the
event of a default. We raised our issue rating on the company's second-lien
debt to 'B-' (one notch lower than the corporate credit rating) from 'CCC+'.
The recovery rating remains '5', indicating our expectation of modest (10% to
30%) recovery in the event of a default.
Rationale
These rating actions follow the company's successful completion of its IPO and
use of a significant portion of the proceeds to repay debt, including a $20
million prepayment on its senior secured second-lien notes. As a result, the
company's financial risk profile has improved: GSE's pro forma total adjusted
debt to EBITDA ratio as of Sept. 30, 2011, was 3.7x compared with 5.1x in the
same period before the IPO and debt reduction.
The corporate credit rating on GSE reflects our view of the company's business
risk as "fair" and its financial risk as "aggressive" (as our criteria define
the terms). We believe that solid demand from GSE's mining, solid waste
management, and liquid containment end markets will continue over the next
year and that and that the company could establish a track record of steady
improvement in revenue, earnings, and cash flow.
With annual sales of about $465 million, GSE is one of the largest
participants in the global geosynthetics market. The company is a global
producer of geomembrane liners, with applications in solid waste containment
(about 37% of total sales), mining (28%), environmental containment (16%),
liquid containment (16%), hazardous waste (2%), and other (1%). GSE derives
more than 60% of its sales from non-U.S. markets, though some customer
concentration partially offsets this geographic diversity; its top 10
customers account for about 25% of revenues. The geomembrane market is price
competitive and has modest barriers to entry, including the ability to
navigate government regulation, the need to establish good customer
relationships, and the high replacement cost of production lines and
operations. GSE's competitors include privately owned regional companies.
The company makes its products primarily from polyethylene and polypropylene
resins, which are used to form geosynthetic containment systems for landfills
and other applications to prevent groundwater contamination as well as for the
confinement of water, industrial liquids, solids, and gases. Price, quality of
products and services, and distribution capabilities are the key competitive
factors in the geomembrane market. Raw materials, mainly consisting of plastic
resins derived from oil and natural gas, account for about 80% of the cost of
sales, having risen because of high petrochemical prices. This factor raises
concern because rapid increases in raw material prices pressure profitability
and liquidity, particularly when sales volumes are depressed. Although the
company's backlog and order flow have improved from prior years, the company's
business is dependent on the timing and activity of projects in mining and
landfill construction/expansion, which are less predictable than other
environmental services.
GSE's profitability is weaker than those of other environmental services
companies, with a trailing-12-month EBITDA margin of 9% as of Sept. 30, 2011.
However, this has improved swiftly from 4% during mid-2010. The company has
benefitted from higher volume shipments and a more-profitable product mix.
During the past year and a half, GSE has improved its ability to
cost-effectively procure raw materials despite the steady increases in
polyethylene costs. The company also has cut costs by reducing employee
headcount, divesting its high-cost North American installation business, and
shutting down an underperforming manufacturing facility in the U.K. GSE's
pricing initiatives have taken effect, and international sales are robust with
higher volumes sold to China, Australia, and India. The increase in shale gas
hydraulic fracturing activity and the associated lining of the disposal ponds
that contain flowback water could also stimulate demand for GSE's products.
The potential regulation of coal ash disposal could also boost GSE's sales,
but this does not appear to us to be likely any time soon.
In the near term, we expect that GSE will perform similarly to recent trends,
assuming end-market demand continues to gradually improve with economic
activity and raw material price movements remain manageable. Our 2012
performance expectations include:
-- Sales growth of about 6%, mainly due to higher volumes shipped,
improved product mix, and pricing gains;
-- Moderate increases in the costs of polyethylene resins;
-- Stable-to-slightly increasing operating margins on operating leverage
and cost containment; and
-- EBITDA of roughly $45 million in 2012.
We characterize GSE's financial risk as "aggressive" under our criteria. The
company completed its IPO in February 2012, using more than $50 million of the
proceeds to reduce debt: repaying $20 million of its $40 million second-lien
notes due November 2016. Still, roughly 56% of its equity remains in the hands
of equity sponsor CHS Capital (formerly known as Code Hennessy & Simmons),
which has been investing in the company since 2004. As of Sept. 30, 2011,
GSE's pro forma total adjusted debt to EBITDA was 3.7x, while its funds from
operations (FFO) to debt ratio was 15% (we adjust debt balances to incorporate
self-insurance reserves and accrued interest). While these credit measures
represent substantial improvement, free cash generation remains inconsistent,
and we expect it to have been slightly negative in 2011 following the negative
$30 million in 2010 and positive $44 million in 2009. This inconsistent cash
flow, attributable mainly to working capital swings and resin price
fluctuations, reflects the volatility inherent in GSE's operations.
Liquidity
We believe GSE will have "adequate" sources of liquidity to cover its needs in
the coming months, even if EBITDA were to unexpectedly decline. Pro forma for
the IPO, we estimate the company to have more than $20 million in cash on its
balance sheet, with about $30 million of availability under a $35 million cash
flow revolving facility due May 27, 2016. We believe debt maturities are
manageable--the senior secured term loans mature in May and November 2016,
with $1.35 million of annual amortization requirements. We estimate sources of
liquidity for the next 12 months of about $50 million, mainly consisting of
FFO and availability under the credit facility. We estimate that GSE will use
roughly $35 million during the same period for working capital needs, capital
expenditures, tuck-in acquisitions, and debt amortization. Working capital
swings tend to be significant; typically, a midyear ramp-up in working capital
results in significantly negative free cash flow generation during the second
quarter of each year, with a liquidity trough near the end of the third
quarter. We expect the high working capital usage to reverse in the second
half of the year.
We estimate that GSE's capital expenditures will rise above $15 million in
2012 because of growth-related investments in capacity, though we note that
maintenance capital expenditures are less than $5 million.
Our assessment of GSE's liquidity profile incorporates the following
expectations and assumptions:
-- Sources of liquidity, including cash and facility availability, will
exceed uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12-18 months;
-- Net sources will remain positive, even if EBITDA declines more than
15%; and
-- Compliance with financial covenants could survive a 20% drop in
EBITDA, in our view.
Financial covenants in GSE's credit facility include a maximum leverage ratio,
a minimum interest coverage ratio, and a maximum level of capital
expenditures. GSE was in compliance with its financial covenants as of Sept.
30, 2011, with sufficient EBITDA headroom under its maximum leverage and
interest coverage ratios. We expect the company to have been compliant at
year-end 2011 as well, with similar levels of headroom.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Gundle/SLT
Environmental, to be published later on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that GSE's end-market demand will
continue to be solid and its operating performance will offset high raw
material costs. Over the next year, we expect the company to benefit from
gradual economic recovery, resulting in growth in revenue, earnings, and cash
flow. The company's liquidity is adequate and its debt maturity profile is
manageable, with no major maturities until 2016. We could raise ratings if GSE
sustains its recent improvement in profitability over the next few quarters
and if it generates FFO to debt that continually exceeds the 10% to 15% range
that we expect for the current ratings. On the other hand, we could lower the
ratings if unexpected rises in raw material prices or weak demand cause
covenant headroom and liquidity to erode meaningfully. We estimate that if
revenues remain flat and operating margins decline by roughly 170 basis
points, then the level of headroom could become tight enough to warrant a
downgrade.
Related Criteria And Research
Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27,
2009
Ratings List
Upgraded; Off CreditWatch/Outlook Stable
To From
Gundle/SLT Environmental Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- B-/Watch Pos/--
Senior Secured second lien B- CCC+/Watch Pos
Recovery Rating 3 3
Senior Secured first lien B B-/Watch Pos
Recovery Rating 5 5
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.