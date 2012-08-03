TEXT-S&P rates Stancorp Financial Group snr notes

Aug 3 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'BBB+' senior unsecured debt rating to StanCorp Financial Group Inc.'s (NYSE:SFG) issue of 10-year senior notes. The rating on the new issuance reflects StanCorp's strong business profile, very strong capital and liquidity, and strong financial flexibility. An offsetting factor is the company's diminished, but still-strong operating performance. We expect StanCorp to use the offering proceeds to refinance debt scheduled to mature in October 2012. We believe that this restructuring of the company's balance-sheet obligations will modestly enhance near-term liquidity and financial flexibility. We expect StanCorp to manage its debt-plus-hybrids-to-capital position to 25%-30% in the near to intermediate term. We expect EBITDA fixed-charge coverage of 8.0x to 9.0x in 2012, which is conservative for the rating category. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH Holding Company Analysis, June 11, 2009 RATINGS LIST StanCorp Financial Group Counterparty Credit Rating BBB+/Negative/-- New Rating StanCorp Financial Group 10-Year Senior Notes Sr. Unsecured Debt BBB+