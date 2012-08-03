版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 3日 星期五 22:17 BJT

TEXT-S&P rates Stancorp Financial Group snr notes

Aug 3 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'BBB+' senior unsecured debt rating to 
StanCorp Financial Group Inc.'s (NYSE:SFG) issue of 10-year senior notes.

The rating on the new issuance reflects StanCorp's strong business profile, 
very strong capital and liquidity, and strong financial flexibility. An 
offsetting factor is the company's diminished, but still-strong operating 
performance.

We expect StanCorp to use the offering proceeds to refinance debt scheduled to 
mature in October 2012. We believe that this restructuring of the company's 
balance-sheet obligations will modestly enhance near-term liquidity and 
financial flexibility. We expect StanCorp to manage its 
debt-plus-hybrids-to-capital position to 25%-30% in the near to intermediate 
term. We expect EBITDA fixed-charge coverage of 8.0x to 9.0x in 2012, which is 
conservative for the rating category.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
Holding Company Analysis, June 11, 2009

RATINGS LIST
StanCorp Financial Group
 Counterparty Credit Rating               BBB+/Negative/--

New Rating
StanCorp Financial Group
 10-Year Senior Notes
  Sr. Unsecured Debt                      BBB+

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐