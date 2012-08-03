TEXT-Fitch rates Campbell Soup Co snr unsecured notes

Aug 3 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A-' rating to Campbell Soup Company's (Campbell's) $1.25 billion senior unsecured notes in the following tranches: $400 million floating rate notes (FRN) due Aug. 1, 2014, $450 million 2.50% notes due Aug. 2, 2022, and $400 million 3.80% notes due Aug. 2, 2042. The FRN interest rate is 3-month U.S. dollar LIBOR plus 0.30%. Net proceeds from this issuance are expected to be utilized toward the financing of the $1.55 billion Bolthouse Farms acquisition, which is expected to close later this summer. The 2014 and 2042 notes contain a special redemption feature, requiring Campbell's to redeem the notes at 101% if the transaction is not completed by Jan. 29, 2013 or if it is terminated at an earlier date. The 2022 notes are not subject to the special redemption feature. If the acquisition is not completed, the proceeds from the 2022 notes will be used for general corporate purposes. The 2022 notes and 2042 notes contain an optional redemption feature. All of the new notes were issued under Campbell's indenture dated Nov. 24, 2008. The indenture does not have financial covenants, but it does contain restrictions on secured debt and sale/leasebacks. Campbell's ratings incorporate the substantial increase in leverage for the acquisition. Fitch estimates that initial pro forma leverage (total debt to EBITDA) will be in the high 2x range, which is well above the 1.6x-1.8x leverage range Campbell's has maintained over the past several years. The Stable Outlook reflects that debt reduction and modest EBITDA growth should bring leverage down to the low 2x range within 18 to 24 months of the transaction closing. Campbell's ratings continue to reflect its significant cash flow generation, modest leverage, and balanced financial strategy. The company's overall profitability as measured by operating EBITDA margins is expected to remain among the best in the packaged food industry. The ratings incorporate Campbell's leading position in the high-margin soup category and the strength of its branded product portfolio, which focuses on simple meals, baked snacks and healthy beverages. However, the ratings also consider the mature and highly competitive nature of the soup category and Campbell's prolonged underperformance. The company's turnaround of its U.S. soup business is still in progress and has yet to reverse negative sales trends. While Campbell's anticipates improvement across its entire portfolio in fiscal 2013 driven by innovation, price/mix, marketing expense reductions and modest cost inflation, it expects consolidated growth to remain below its long-term targets of 3%-4% for sales and 4%-6% for adjusted EBIT. Transaction financing consists of a combination of long- and short-term debt issuance, which should allow Campbell's to achieve a substantial amount of debt reduction during the first few years following the acquisition. Fitch estimates that Campbell's can generate at least $350 million to $400 million free cash flow (FCF; cash flow from operations less capital expenditures and dividends) annually for debt reduction. The company has committed to curtail strategic share repurchases, which averaged approximately $350 million annually, to focus on reducing leverage following the transaction. Campbell's has approximately $819 million remaining on its current share repurchase authorization, which does not expire. Bolthouse is a vertically integrated manufacturer and marketer of fresh carrots, super premium refrigerated beverages and salad dressings. Retail carrots provide 53% of its sales, consumer products 31% and other businesses 16%. This acquisition will expand Campbell's healthy beverages platform into refrigerated beverages and provide a growth platform for other refrigerated snacks and simple meals including chilled soup. The acquisition also provides modest diversification away from Campbell's declining U.S. soup business into faster-growth packaged fresh foods at the coveted perimeter of the store. Bolthouse generated $689 million sales and approximately $140 million EBITDA in its latest fiscal year ended March 31, 2012. Campbell's ample liquidity at April 29, 2012 was derived from $383 million in cash and cash equivalents, as well as its committed revolving credit facilities. These facilities comprise a $1.5 billion facility that matures in September 2016 and a $500 million 364-day facility expiring in September 2012 that contains a one-year term-out feature. The facilities remain unused except for $3 million in standby letters of credit. Campbell's total debt was $2.8 billion at April 29, 2012. The company has several debt maturities over the next three years, including $400 million 5.0% notes due December 2012, $300 million 4.875% notes due October 2013 and $300 million 3.375% notes due August 2014. Fitch expects that Campbell's will make the decision whether to refinance or pay down this debt closer to maturity. Campbell's current ratings are as follows: --Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'A-'; --Senior unsecured debt 'A-'; --Senior unsecured credit facility 'A-'; --Short-term IDR to 'F2'; --Commercial paper (CP) 'F2'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a negative rating action include: --If Campbell's leverage (total debt to EBITDA) remains above 2.5x without a commitment to additional debt reduction, which could be precipitated by further weakening of operating performance, particularly in U.S. soup, lack of material debt reduction following the acquisition, and/or additional acquisitions. Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a positive rating action include: --If leverage returns to below 2.0x in the intermediate term and is likely to be maintained, along with strong FCF generation.