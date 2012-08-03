TEXT-Fitch on Credit Suisse Tier 1 Buffer Capital notes

Aug 3 - Fitch Ratings has published the 'BB+' long-term rating assigned to
the USD1.725bn Tier 1 Buffer Capital Notes (ISIN XS0810846617) issued by Credit
Suisse Group (Guernsey) II and guaranteed on a subordinated basis by Credit
Suisse Group AG (CSG; 'A'/Stable/'F1').
RATING ACTION RATIONALE
The notes are rated five notches below CSG's 'a' Viability Rating, in line with
Fitch's criteria for "Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities"
published on 15 December 2011. Under these criteria, Tier 1 notes with fully
discretionary coupon omission and going concern loss absorption are notched
twice from the Viability Rating for loss severity and three times for
non-performance risk.
The notes contain triggers for conversion into ordinary shares if CSG's
consolidated regulatory Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio falls below 7% or if a
viability event occurs. Payment of interest on the Tier 1 instrument is fully
discretionary. As the rating of the notes is notched off the guarantor's
Viability Rating, the ratings of the notes are sensitive to changes in CSG's
Viability Rating.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria" dated 16
August 2011 and "Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities",
published on 15 December 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
