TEXT-S&P cuts API Technologies to 'B', outlook is negative

Overview -- U.S.-based defense supplier API Technologies Corp.'s profitability has been less than we expected because of funding cuts, order delays, and poor pricing on certain contracts, resulting in weaker-than-expected credit metrics. -- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on API to 'B' from 'B+'. -- The negative outlook reflects the potential for further disruptions in near-term demand stemming from likely declines in U.S. defense spending. Rating Action On Aug. 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate credit rating on API Technologies Corp. to 'B' from 'B+'. At the same time, we removed the ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on July 12, 2012. The outlook is negative. We also lowered the issue-level ratings on the company's secured credit facility one notch to 'B', but maintained the '3' recovery rating. Rationale API's earnings and cash generation have improved less than we expected following two large debt-financed acquisitions in 2011, and the company's credit metrics are weaker than we anticipated. In the most recent quarter the company took an $87 million goodwill impairment charge and an $11 million restructuring charge (mostly noncash) in the electronics manufacturing services (EMS) business. These charges stemmed mainly from the significant reduction in funding for what was the EMS business' largest program (resulting in lower volumes and excess capacity), combined with poor pricing on legacy contracts. While the non-EMS business has performed well, EBITDA margins were only 11% for the 12 months ended May 31, 2012, which is below our previous expectations of around 15%. Therefore, the ratio of debt to EBITDA was about 7x and funds from operations (FFO) to debt for the period was 4% (both adjusted for the goodwill impairment and EMS restructuring charges), compared to our expectations of 4.0x-4.5x and about 15%, respectively. We expect earnings to improve over the next year, driven by facility consolidations, headcount reductions, earnings contributions from a recent acquisition, and better pricing on EMS contracts. Our revised forecast includes expectations of debt to EBITDA between 4.5x-5.0x and FFO to debt between 10%-15% over the next 12-18 months. However, concerns about the huge U.S. federal budget deficit will likely result in flat to declining defense budgets for the foreseeable future. And uncertainty about future levels of defense spending could result in delayed orders or additional funding cuts, possibly disrupting demand for API's military products and services (about 50% of total revenue) over the next year. We also believe it is unlikely the fiscal 2013 budget will be signed into law by the start of the government fiscal year (Oct. 1, 2012) because of the current political landscape. Therefore, the military will likely be funded via a continuing resolution, which limits spending to prior-year levels until the budget is signed. In addition, sequestration could result in an additional $500 billion in defense cuts over the next 10 years starting on Jan. 2, 2013, although we do not think the full amount will be implemented. However, API no longer has a significant concentration of revenue on any single program following a drastic funding reduction to its historically largest program in 2011--the Counter Radio Controlled Improvised Explosive Device Electronic Warfare, or CREW, system--which accounted for roughly 25% of total sales in 2010. We assess API's business risk profile as "vulnerable" because of its relatively small revenue base; participation in fragmented markets in which competitors are often larger; and considerable uncertainty surrounding the U.S. defense industry, API's primary end-market. We assess API's financial risk profile as "aggressive" given its acquisitive growth strategy and significant ownership by private equity firm Vintage Capital Management. API designs and manufactures microelectronics, primarily to the defense industry although roughly 40% of total sales are to commercial customers, which provides decent end-market diversity. Roughly 25% of sales are outside the U.S. Aside from its EMS business (about 30% of total pro forma sales for the 12 months ended Feb. 28, 2012), API supplies radio frequency/microwave components (50%), sensors and power management products (12%), and secure communication products (8%). Liquidity We assess API's liquidity as "less than adequate" because the company has less than a 10% EBITDA cushion in its leverage covenant. We believe API will remain in compliance with its covenants over the next year, because earnings are likely to improve and the company could also potentially reduce debt. However, given the limited cushion and uncertain operating environment, we believe the potential for a covenant breach has increased. We expect sources of liquidity to exceed uses by at least 1.2x over the next 12 months. We also expect that sources would exceed uses even if EBITDA were to decline by 15%, as the company has only modest capital spending requirements and minimal near-term debt maturities ($2 million a year). The company had $17 million of cash on May 31, 2012, and access to an undrawn $15 million revolver that matures in 2014, although access could be limited by covenant compliance. Free cash flow was $3 million in the six months ended May 31, 2012. We expect better profitability to result in free cash flow around $15 million for the full fiscal year (ended Nov. 30) with moderate improvement likely in 2013. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on API to be published on RatingsDirect following this report. Outlook The outlook is negative. We believe API will be able to restore credit metrics to be more in line with the rating over the next year, driven by efficiency improvements, although demand for API's products remains uncertain because of U.S. defense budget pressures. We could lower the rating if reductions in funding for API's programs or an inability to achieve planned cost reductions result in debt to EBITDA remaining greater than 5.5x or FFO to debt below 10% over the next year. We could also lower the rating if API pursues further debt-financed acquisitions, resulting in a similar financial risk profile. We could revise the outlook to stable if debt to EBITDA falls below 5x, FFO to debt rises above 12%, and improving covenant headroom corresponds with an "adequate" liquidity descriptor. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Aerospace And Defense Industries, June 24, 2009. -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Downgraded; Off CreditWatch; Recovery Rating Unchanged To From API Technologies Corp. Corporate credit rating B/Negative/-- B+/Watch Neg/-- Senior secured B B+/Watch Neg Recovery rating 3 3 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. 