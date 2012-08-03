TEXT-S&P cuts API Technologies to 'B', outlook is negative

Overview
-- U.S.-based defense supplier API Technologies Corp.'s
profitability has been less than we expected because of funding cuts, order
delays, and poor pricing on certain contracts, resulting in weaker-than-expected
credit metrics.
-- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on API to 'B' from 'B+'.
-- The negative outlook reflects the potential for further disruptions in
near-term demand stemming from likely declines in U.S. defense spending.
Rating Action
On Aug. 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate
credit rating on API Technologies Corp. to 'B' from 'B+'. At the same time, we
removed the ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative
implications on July 12, 2012. The outlook is negative.
We also lowered the issue-level ratings on the company's secured credit
facility one notch to 'B', but maintained the '3' recovery rating.
Rationale
API's earnings and cash generation have improved less than we expected
following two large debt-financed acquisitions in 2011, and the company's
credit metrics are weaker than we anticipated. In the most recent quarter the
company took an $87 million goodwill impairment charge and an $11 million
restructuring charge (mostly noncash) in the electronics manufacturing
services (EMS) business. These charges stemmed mainly from the significant
reduction in funding for what was the EMS business' largest program (resulting
in lower volumes and excess capacity), combined with poor pricing on legacy
contracts. While the non-EMS business has performed well, EBITDA margins were
only 11% for the 12 months ended May 31, 2012, which is below our previous
expectations of around 15%. Therefore, the ratio of debt to EBITDA was about
7x and funds from operations (FFO) to debt for the period was 4% (both
adjusted for the goodwill impairment and EMS restructuring charges), compared
to our expectations of 4.0x-4.5x and about 15%, respectively.
We expect earnings to improve over the next year, driven by facility
consolidations, headcount reductions, earnings contributions from a recent
acquisition, and better pricing on EMS contracts. Our revised forecast
includes expectations of debt to EBITDA between 4.5x-5.0x and FFO to debt
between 10%-15% over the next 12-18 months.
However, concerns about the huge U.S. federal budget deficit will likely
result in flat to declining defense budgets for the foreseeable future. And
uncertainty about future levels of defense spending could result in delayed
orders or additional funding cuts, possibly disrupting demand for API's
military products and services (about 50% of total revenue) over the next
year. We also believe it is unlikely the fiscal 2013 budget will be signed
into law by the start of the government fiscal year (Oct. 1, 2012) because of
the current political landscape. Therefore, the military will likely be funded
via a continuing resolution, which limits spending to prior-year levels until
the budget is signed. In addition, sequestration could result in an additional
$500 billion in defense cuts over the next 10 years starting on Jan. 2, 2013,
although we do not think the full amount will be implemented.
However, API no longer has a significant concentration of revenue on any
single program following a drastic funding reduction to its historically
largest program in 2011--the Counter Radio Controlled Improvised Explosive
Device Electronic Warfare, or CREW, system--which accounted for roughly 25% of
total sales in 2010.
We assess API's business risk profile as "vulnerable" because of its
relatively small revenue base; participation in fragmented markets in which
competitors are often larger; and considerable uncertainty surrounding the
U.S. defense industry, API's primary end-market. We assess API's financial
risk profile as "aggressive" given its acquisitive growth strategy and
significant ownership by private equity firm Vintage Capital Management.
API designs and manufactures microelectronics, primarily to the defense
industry although roughly 40% of total sales are to commercial customers,
which provides decent end-market diversity. Roughly 25% of sales are outside
the U.S. Aside from its EMS business (about 30% of total pro forma sales for
the 12 months ended Feb. 28, 2012), API supplies radio frequency/microwave
components (50%), sensors and power management products (12%), and secure
communication products (8%).
Liquidity
We assess API's liquidity as "less than adequate" because the company has less
than a 10% EBITDA cushion in its leverage covenant. We believe API will remain
in compliance with its covenants over the next year, because earnings are
likely to improve and the company could also potentially reduce debt. However,
given the limited cushion and uncertain operating environment, we believe the
potential for a covenant breach has increased.
We expect sources of liquidity to exceed uses by at least 1.2x over the next
12 months. We also expect that sources would exceed uses even if EBITDA were
to decline by 15%, as the company has only modest capital spending
requirements and minimal near-term debt maturities ($2 million a year). The
company had $17 million of cash on May 31, 2012, and access to an undrawn $15
million revolver that matures in 2014, although access could be limited by
covenant compliance. Free cash flow was $3 million in the six months ended May
31, 2012. We expect better profitability to result in free cash flow around
$15 million for the full fiscal year (ended Nov. 30) with moderate improvement
likely in 2013.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on API to be
published on RatingsDirect following this report.
Outlook
The outlook is negative. We believe API will be able to restore credit metrics
to be more in line with the rating over the next year, driven by efficiency
improvements, although demand for API's products remains uncertain because of
U.S. defense budget pressures. We could lower the rating if reductions in
funding for API's programs or an inability to achieve planned cost reductions
result in debt to EBITDA remaining greater than 5.5x or FFO to debt below 10%
over the next year. We could also lower the rating if API pursues further
debt-financed acquisitions, resulting in a similar financial risk profile.
We could revise the outlook to stable if debt to EBITDA falls below 5x, FFO to
debt rises above 12%, and improving covenant headroom corresponds with an
"adequate" liquidity descriptor.
Ratings List
Downgraded; Off CreditWatch; Recovery Rating Unchanged
To From
API Technologies Corp.
Corporate credit rating B/Negative/-- B+/Watch Neg/--
Senior secured B B+/Watch Neg
Recovery rating 3 3
