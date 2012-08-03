版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 3日 星期五 23:26 BJT

TEXT-S&P affirms Piraeus Bank 'CCC/C' ratings, outlook is negative

Overview
     -- On July 27, 2012, Piraeus Bank announced it will absorb a portion of 
assets and liabilities from the Agricultural Bank of Greece, with the 
transaction largely financed by the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF). 
     -- We expect the HFSF to provide further capital support to allow Piraeus 
to maintain an adequate regulatory capital position. 
     -- We are affirming our 'CCC/C' long- and short-term ratings on Piraeus 
Bank. 
     -- The negative outlook reflects the possibility that we could downgrade 
the bank if we believed it would default on its obligations. 
 
Rating Action
On Aug. 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'CCC/C' long- 
and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Greece-based Piraeus Bank S.A. 
 (Piraeus). The outlook is negative. 

At the same time, we affirmed our 'CC' issue ratings on the debt securities 
issued by Piraeus Group Capital Ltd. and by Piraeus Group Finance PLC and 
guaranteed by Piraeus. 

Rationale
The affirmation follows Piraeus' announcement on July 27, 2012, that it will 
absorb EUR14.7 billion of assets and EUR21.4 billion of liabilities from the 
Agricultural Bank of Greece (ABG; not rated), for a consideration of EUR95 
million. We understand that the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF) has 
disbursed EUR6.7 billion to cover the difference between the assets and 
liabilities. In addition, the HFSF will contribute a further EUR500 million in 
capital injections to Piraeus, so that the bank can maintain a total capital 
adequacy ratio above 8%. The affirmation reflects our opinion that, at the 
current rating, the operation will likely have a limited impact on our 
assessment of Piraeus' financial profile. This is because the terms of the 
agreement substantially mitigate the potential risk arising from it. Under the 
announced terms, we understand the HFSF is largely financing the operation and 
Piraeus is absorbing the best part of ABG's assets and all of its customer 
deposits. 

We anticipate that the impact of the transaction on our assessment of the 
bank's capital and earnings is limited.

Our rating on Piraeus factors in our opinion that the HFSF will commit further 
capital to Piraeus in addition to the EUR4.7 billion provided in May to enable 
the bank to comply with regulatory capital requirements. 

Our "weak" assessment of the bank's capital and earnings incorporate the 
capital support already provided by the HFSF and our view that the HFSF will 
have to provide further extraordinary capital support in the next 12 months to 
maintain the bank's projected risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio at between 
3.5% and 4.0% in 2013. In our opinion, the bank's capital is likely to be 
gradually reduced by the material increase in credit losses on its domestic 
loan portfolio that we expect in 2012 and 2013. We believe this will exceed 
the bank's capacity to absorb losses through operating profits.

We do not consider that the ABG transaction will affect our assessment of the 
bank's liquidity position, based on the European Council's statement that 
Greek banks will continue to receive financial support. Such support should 
allow the bank to maintain eligible collateral for discounting through 
European liquidity support mechanisms, including Emergency Liquidity 
Assistance (ELA) set up at the Bank of Greece, even if the relevant ratings on 
Greek sovereign debt were lowered to 'D'.

We assess Piraeus' stand-alone credit profile (SACP) at 'cc'. Our 'CCC' 
long-term rating on Piraeus includes two notches of uplift from the SACP 
because we factor in extraordinary liquidity support provided by the EU 
authorities and further capital commitment we expect the bank will receive 
from HFSF.

Our current ratings on Piraeus continue to factor in a 'b+' anchor, which 
draws on our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment methodology and our view 
of both the economic risk of the main countries in which Piraeus operates and 
the industry risk of Greece, where the bank is incorporated. The ratings also 
reflect our view of Piraeus' "adequate" business position, "weak" capital and 
earnings, "weak" risk position, "average" funding, and "very weak" liquidity, 
as our criteria define these terms.

Outlook
The negative outlook reflects the possibility that we could downgrade Piraeus 
if we believed it would default on its obligations, as defined by our 
criteria. We could lower the ratings on the bank if access to liquidity 
support from extraordinary mechanisms set up by EU authorities, including the 
ELA discount facility, was impaired for any reason. This is because this 
support currently underpins the bank's capacity to meet its financing 
requirements. In this context, we also note that persistently high pressure on 
Greek banks' retail funding bases may lead to further deposit outflows, which 
could in our opinion increase the need for banks to receive additional 
extraordinary liquidity support from European authorities. Should Piraeus' 
access to EU liquidity support deteriorate, we would conclude that the bank is 
likely to default, as defined under our criteria.

We could also lower the ratings if we believed the bank was likely to default 
as a result of any developments associated with a substantial impairment of 
its solvency. This could happen if, for any reason, Greek banks could not 
access external capital support, or if we considered such support insufficient 
to allow the banks to continue meeting regulatory capital requirements once 
the potentially further large losses on their holdings of Greek government 
bonds are recognized. A default could also occur from potentially sizable 
credit impairments arising from lending.
.

Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating                CCC/Negative/C

SACP                                cc
 Anchor                             b+
 Business Position                  Adequate (0)
 Capital and Earnings               Weak (-2)
 Risk Position                      Weak (-2)
 Funding and Liquidity              Average and very weak (-5) 

Support                             0
 GRE Support                        0
 Group Support                      0
 Sovereign Support                  0
 Short-Term Extraordinary Support   +2

Additional Factors                  0

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, 
Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed

Piraeus Bank S.A.
 Counterparty Credit Rating             CCC/Negative/C     
 Certificate Of Deposit                 CCC/C                

Piraeus Group Capital Ltd.
 Preferred Stock*                       CC                 

Piraeus Group Finance PLC
 Senior Unsecured*                      CCC                
 Subordinated*                          CC                 
 Commercial Paper*                      C                  
*Guaranteed by Piraeus Bank S.A.


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐